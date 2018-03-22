RUGBY COMPETITION - Win tickets to see Leinster v Saracens in the Champions Cup quarter-finals
See Ireland's Grand Slam stars Sexton, Kearney and Furlong in action
Leinster Rugby are set to face last year’s champions, Saracens, on the 1st April at the Aviva Stadium for the knock-out stages in the Champions Cup. To celebrate Leinster’s efforts so far, we’ve teamed up with EPCR to give two lucky readers the chance to win 2 tickets each to the game.
All you have to do to be in for a chance of winning these tickets is to answer the following question correctly.
Leinster Rugby first won the Champions Cup, formerly named the Heineken Cup, in the 2007-08 season against Leicester Tigers. What was the winning score?
A) 16-13
B) 19-16
C) 21-19
Send your answer along with your full name, contact email and mobile number to rory@leinsterexpress.ie with the subject field RUGBY COMP before Thursday, March 29 at 1pm. Good luck!
For more information on match dates and times, click HERE
