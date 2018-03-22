RUGBY COMPETITION - Win tickets to see Leinster v Saracens in the Champions Cup quarter-finals

Leinster Rugby are set to face last year’s champions, Saracens, on the 1st April at the Aviva Stadium for the knock-out stages in the Champions Cup. To celebrate Leinster’s efforts so far, we’ve teamed up with EPCR to give two lucky readers the chance to win 2 tickets each to the game.

All you have to do to be in for a chance of winning these tickets is to answer the following question correctly.

Leinster Rugby first won the Champions Cup, formerly named the Heineken Cup, in the 2007-08 season against Leicester Tigers. What was the winning score?

A) 16-13

B) 19-16

C) 21-19

Send your answer along with your full name, contact email and mobile number to rory@leinsterexpress.ie with the subject field RUGBY COMP before Thursday, March 29 at 1pm. Good luck!

For more information on match dates and times, click HERE