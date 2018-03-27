GOLF - Here are all the latest golf results from around the clubs of Laois
ABBEYLEIX
Play and Dine
March 24 and 25
1st - Frank Brennan (20) 42pts
2nd - Seamus Kavanagh (19) 41pts
Gross - Richard Maher (4) 30pts
4th - Mark Ring (10) 31pts (cb)
Lotto
No Winner. Numbers drawn 10, 16, 22, 30. Next week's jackpot €12,000. €20 Winners - Rosie Harding / Geraldine Murphy, Mary Gee / Prepaid, Diarmaid Whelan c/o M Kearns, Peter Wall c/o Har Fingleton, Enda Cassin c/o Prepaid, Cyril Bacon c/o Colin Self, B Harrington c/o M Kearns, Jimmy McGrath c/o F O'Donnell
MOUNTRATH
18 Hole Foursomes
March 23 to 25
Sponsors - Lalor O'Shea McQuillan Accountants
1st - Declan Donovan (19) & Matty Cuddy (18) 66.5
2nd - Brendan Connolly (17) & Dermot Dobbyn (19) 68
3rd - Niall Maher (6) & Michael Brennan (9) 68.5
4th - Fint Walsh (16) & Declan Walsh (19) 69.5
Ladies Overall Spring League
1st - Kate Wood 15pts
2nd - Mairead Kavanagh 14pts
3rd - Maeve Morrissey 12pts
4th - Catherine Scully 10pts
Spring League Final
1st - Mary McCarthy 41pts
2nd - Betty Thompson 38pts
3rd - Kate Wood 37pts.
CLAS
Outing to The Heath GC
March 23
1st - Liam Fitzpatrick (Mountrath) 41pts
2nd - Pascal Dunphy (Mountrath) 39pts
3rd - Tony Carr (Castlecomer) 37pts
4th - Alan Stephenson (Mountrath) 36pts
5th - Peadar Duffy (Portarlington) 35pts
6th - Enda Cassin (Abbeyleix) 34pts
7th - Pat Miller (The Heath) 34pts
8th - Brendan Peake (Mountrath) 34pts
9th - Michael Delaney (Abbeyleix) 33pts
10th - Peter Scully (Abbeyleix) 32pts.
Next outing is on April 27 in Rathdowney GC.
PORTARLINGTON
Ladies 12 Hole Stableford
Sponsor - Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick
1st - Maeve McEvoy 24pts
2nd - Joan Murphy 22pts
3rd - Noreen Savage 21pts.
18 Hole Open Stableford
March 21
Sponsor - Andy Dunne
1st - Jody Duffy 40pts
2nd - Joe Hynan 39pts
Gross - Dermot Carolan 29pts (cb).
Golden Girls
March 22
1st - Celeste Sweetman, Joan Murphy & Marian Phelan 40pts.
Holmpatrick Fourball 18 Hole Stableford
March 24 and 25
Sponsors - Arlington Scaffolding (Michael McMahon)
1st - Thomas Kennedy, Paul Murphy 45pts (cb) - Qualify for Holmpatrick Fourball
2nd - Allen Norton, Patrick Kitson 45pts
3rd - Michael O'Loughlin, James Halley 44pts
News
€250 March Draw Winner - Sean Hyland.
Rescheduled Joint Captains' Drive-In will take place on Sunday 8th April 2018.
Golden Girls Result
March 15
1st - Celeste Sweetman, Rose O'Shea, Jo Lawrence 40pts.
Ladies Results
February 27 to March 12
Sponsors - Marie and Pat Byron
1st - Marian Phelan 28pts
2nd - Noreen Savage 23pts
3rd - Jo Lawrence 22pts.
St Paul's Autistic Children 12 Hole Stableford
March 11
Sponsor - Ger Connolly
1st - John McCusker 27pts (cb)
2nd - Terence O'Neill 27pts (cb)
3rd - Dermot McGurrell 27pts (cb)
Gross - John Connolly 26pts.
PORTLAOISE
Ladies Singles Stableford
March 11
1st - Mary Dunne (25) 35pts
2nd - Anna May McEvoy (18) 29pts
RATHDOWNEY
Singles Stableford
March 24 and 25
1st - Paul Gray (12) 40pts
2nd - Ollie Stapleton (10) 37pts
Gross - John O’Malley (4) 29pts
3rd - Tom Doheny (18) 36pts.
Seniors Scramble
March 15
1st - Ed Carter, Tom Colleton, Haulie Bowden 36 2/3.
Club News
Lotto Jackpot is now at €6,050 please support.
Upcoming events: Captains Drive In this Saturday and Sunday. Please book times on Brs or phone 0505-46170.
ROSCREA
15 Holes Stableford
March 24 and 25
1st - S Hogan (12) 35pts.
Wednesday Golfers Heritage Outing
March 21
1st - Billy O’Connor 35pts
2nd - John Kennedy 34pts (cb)
3rd - Frank Murray 34pts (cb)
Cat 1 - Michael Lorigan 34pts
Cat 2 - Tadhg O’Connor 31pts
Cat 3 - Paddy Coffey 32pts
Over 70s - Eamon Jones
Nearest the Pin - John Kennedy
Longest Drive - David Carney.
THE HEATH
Open Scotch Foursomes
March 25
1st - T Murray, J Delaney 66.5
2nd - M Lawlor, J Commins 67.0.
Saturday Draw
March 24
1st - D Carolan, A Dunne, P Lambe 36.8
2nd - J Ennis, J Hayden, J Croke 38.5
3rd - DJ Fahey, P Sweeney, L Delaney 40.5
