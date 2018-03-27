GOLF - Here are all the latest golf results from around the clubs of Laois

ABBEYLEIX

Play and Dine

March 24 and 25

1st - Frank Brennan (20) 42pts

2nd - Seamus Kavanagh (19) 41pts

Gross - Richard Maher (4) 30pts

4th - Mark Ring (10) 31pts (cb)

Lotto

No Winner. Numbers drawn 10, 16, 22, 30. Next week's jackpot €12,000. €20 Winners - Rosie Harding / Geraldine Murphy, Mary Gee / Prepaid, Diarmaid Whelan c/o M Kearns, Peter Wall c/o Har Fingleton, Enda Cassin c/o Prepaid, Cyril Bacon c/o Colin Self, B Harrington c/o M Kearns, Jimmy McGrath c/o F O'Donnell

MOUNTRATH

18 Hole Foursomes

March 23 to 25

Sponsors - Lalor O'Shea McQuillan Accountants

1st - Declan Donovan (19) & Matty Cuddy (18) 66.5

2nd - Brendan Connolly (17) & Dermot Dobbyn (19) 68

3rd - Niall Maher (6) & Michael Brennan (9) 68.5

4th - Fint Walsh (16) & Declan Walsh (19) 69.5

Ladies Overall Spring League

1st - Kate Wood 15pts

2nd - Mairead Kavanagh 14pts

3rd - Maeve Morrissey 12pts

4th - Catherine Scully 10pts

Spring League Final

1st - Mary McCarthy 41pts

2nd - Betty Thompson 38pts

3rd - Kate Wood 37pts.

CLAS

Outing to The Heath GC

March 23

1st - Liam Fitzpatrick (Mountrath) 41pts

2nd - Pascal Dunphy (Mountrath) 39pts

3rd - Tony Carr (Castlecomer) 37pts

4th - Alan Stephenson (Mountrath) 36pts

5th - Peadar Duffy (Portarlington) 35pts

6th - Enda Cassin (Abbeyleix) 34pts

7th - Pat Miller (The Heath) 34pts

8th - Brendan Peake (Mountrath) 34pts

9th - Michael Delaney (Abbeyleix) 33pts

10th - Peter Scully (Abbeyleix) 32pts.

Next outing is on April 27 in Rathdowney GC.

PORTARLINGTON

Ladies 12 Hole Stableford

Sponsor - Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick

1st - Maeve McEvoy 24pts

2nd - Joan Murphy 22pts

3rd - Noreen Savage 21pts.

18 Hole Open Stableford

March 21

Sponsor - Andy Dunne

1st - Jody Duffy 40pts

2nd - Joe Hynan 39pts

Gross - Dermot Carolan 29pts (cb).

Golden Girls

March 22

1st - Celeste Sweetman, Joan Murphy & Marian Phelan 40pts.

Holmpatrick Fourball 18 Hole Stableford

March 24 and 25

Sponsors - Arlington Scaffolding (Michael McMahon)

1st - Thomas Kennedy, Paul Murphy 45pts (cb) - Qualify for Holmpatrick Fourball

2nd - Allen Norton, Patrick Kitson 45pts

3rd - Michael O'Loughlin, James Halley 44pts

News

€250 March Draw Winner - Sean Hyland.

Rescheduled Joint Captains' Drive-In will take place on Sunday 8th April 2018.

Golden Girls Result

March 15

1st - Celeste Sweetman, Rose O'Shea, Jo Lawrence 40pts.

Ladies Results

February 27 to March 12

Sponsors - Marie and Pat Byron

1st - Marian Phelan 28pts

2nd - Noreen Savage 23pts

3rd - Jo Lawrence 22pts.

St Paul's Autistic Children 12 Hole Stableford

March 11

Sponsor - Ger Connolly

1st - John McCusker 27pts (cb)

2nd - Terence O'Neill 27pts (cb)

3rd - Dermot McGurrell 27pts (cb)

Gross - John Connolly 26pts.

PORTLAOISE

Ladies Singles Stableford

March 11

1st - Mary Dunne (25) 35pts

2nd - Anna May McEvoy (18) 29pts

RATHDOWNEY

Singles Stableford

March 24 and 25

1st - Paul Gray (12) 40pts

2nd - Ollie Stapleton (10) 37pts

Gross - John O’Malley (4) 29pts

3rd - Tom Doheny (18) 36pts.

Seniors Scramble

March 15

1st - Ed Carter, Tom Colleton, Haulie Bowden 36 2/3.

Club News

Lotto Jackpot is now at €6,050 please support.

Upcoming events: Captains Drive In this Saturday and Sunday. Please book times on Brs or phone 0505-46170.

ROSCREA

15 Holes Stableford

March 24 and 25

1st - S Hogan (12) 35pts.

Wednesday Golfers Heritage Outing

March 21

1st - Billy O’Connor 35pts

2nd - John Kennedy 34pts (cb)

3rd - Frank Murray 34pts (cb)

Cat 1 - Michael Lorigan 34pts

Cat 2 - Tadhg O’Connor 31pts

Cat 3 - Paddy Coffey 32pts

Over 70s - Eamon Jones

Nearest the Pin - John Kennedy

Longest Drive - David Carney.



THE HEATH

Open Scotch Foursomes

March 25

1st - T Murray, J Delaney 66.5

2nd - M Lawlor, J Commins 67.0.

Saturday Draw

March 24

1st - D Carolan, A Dunne, P Lambe 36.8

2nd - J Ennis, J Hayden, J Croke 38.5

3rd - DJ Fahey, P Sweeney, L Delaney 40.5