GOLF LOG - All the latest results from the golf clubs in Laois

ABBEYLEIX

Play and Dine

March 24 and 25

1st - Frank Brennan (20) 42pts

2nd - Seamus Kavanagh (19) 41pts

Gross - Richard Maher (4) 30pts

4th - Mark Ring (10) 31pts (cb).

Lotto

No Winner. Numbers drawn 10, 16, 22, 30. Next week's jackpot €12,000. €20 Winners - Rosie Harding / Geraldine Murphy, Mary Gee / Prepaid, Diarmaid Whelan c/o M Kearns, Peter Wall c/o Har Fingleton, Enda Cassin c/o Prepaid, Cyril Bacon c/o Colin Self, B Harrington c/o M Kearns, Jimmy McGrath c/o F O'Donnell

PORTARLINGTON

Seniors Results Away Outing to The Heritage GC

March 26

1st - John O’Reilly, Christy O’Connor and Sean Coffey.

2nd - Pat O’Mahony, John Doris and Rob Sweeney

3rd - Jack Rodgers, Sean Fallon and Ger O’Flaherty

Congrats to Christy O’Connor who had a hole in one at the 195 yard Par 3 17th.

Bachelor Cup 12 Hole Stableford

March 20

Sponsors - McGettrick Printing Works

1st - Maeve McEvoy (26 pts.)

2d - Joan Murphy (25 pts.) Back 2

3rd - Agnes Holland (25 pts.)

18 Hole Open Singles

March 28

Sponsors - Kevin Kennedy, Joe Hynan, Ger Ward

1st - Rory Flanagan 41pts

2nd - Terence O'Neill 40pts

Gross - Jack Corr 34pts

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

March 27

Sponsor - Pat Kitson

1st - Noreen Savage 39pts

2nd - Christine Collier 31pts

3rd - Helen Walsh 30pts.

Vice Captain's Prize 18 Hole Strokeplay

March 30, 31 and April 1

Sponsors - Tommy P Fitzpatrick

Leading Qualifier - Damien Reddin 65

(three 74s qualify for Matchplay 32)

Leading Junior Qualifier - Bernard Scully 67

Well Done

Huge Congratulations to Meadhbh Doyle who won the Munster Women & Girls Senior Open Champion 2018.

PORTLAOISE

Easter Foursome (Any Combination)

March 30 and 31

1st - David Gowing, Brendan Fairbrother 68.5

2nd - James Cooper, Wayne Derby 72.5

3rd - Tim Finlay, Dolores Murphy 73.5.

Mens Singles Stableford

March 31 and April 1

1st - Brendan Byrne (11) 42pts

2nd - Stefan Crabb (21) 40pts

3rd - Francis Greene (6) 38pts (cb).

Easter Hamper Alternative Day

March 25 and 28

1st - Betty Delaney (30) 37pts

2nd - Dolores Murphy (21) 33pts

3rd - Mary Downey (14) 31pts.

Mens Medal

March 24 and 25

1st - PJ Campbell (17) 63

2nd - Eddie Tynan (25) 65

3rd - Liam Dunne (16) 67.

RATHDOWNEY

Captains Drive In

March 31 and April 1

Sponsors - Templetouthy Foods

1st - David Moriarty (16), Bobby O'Hara (15), Eoin Moriarty (12), Tommy Neary (10) 97pts

2nd - Jimmy Fitzpatrick (15), Brendan Foyle (12), Mick Fox (17), Cathal O'Donnell (22) 95pts

3rd - Cormac Keating (24), Liam Doyle (18), Colm O'Brein (21), Kieran McEvoy (14) 92pts

Ladies Prize - Josie Bourke (14), Breda Colleton (21), Marian Delaney (35), Sheila Delaney (13) 85pts.

Seniors Results

March 29

Category A: 1st - Christy Jones 30pts; 2nd - PJ Duggan 27pts.

Category B: 1st - Eamon Nolan 29pts; 2nd - Matt Doyle 28pts.

Lotto

Lotto is now at €6,200 please support.

Fixtures

Husqvarna Tuesday Open singles returns this week, please see Facebook page @ RathdowneyGolfClub for details.

Next weekend is the 1st Medal.

ROSCREA

Wednesday Open Singles

March 28

1st - Gerry Hayes (10) 37pts (cb)

2nd - Philip Byrnes (13) 37pts (cb)

3rd - Michael Delahunty (12) 37pts.

Mrs Monica Dooley's Past Captain's Prize

March 27

1st - Colette McEvoy 34pts

2nd - Breda Sharpe 30pts

Gross - Kathleen Phelan.

Easter Prizes 1

1st - Colette McEvoy

2nd - Joanne Mann

3rd - Marion Bergin.

Easter Prizes 2

1st - Deirdre McCarthy

2nd - Mary Fitzgerald

3rd - Monica Dooley.

Easter Prizes 3

1st - Marian Martin

2nd - Pauline Dooley

3rd - Joanne Mann.

THE HEATH

Open Fourball Betterball Stableford

April 1

1st - Jim Scully and Pat Doorley 42pts.

Open Singles Stableford

March 31

1st - Dermot Carolan (7) 38pts

2nd - Declan Kelly (16) 38pts

3rd - Brian Fingleton (17) 37pts

4th - Dan Coss (13) 36pts

THE HERITAGE

18 Hole Singles

March 25

1st - Eoin McDermott 39pts (cb).

Category 1: 1st - Sean Eacrett 39pts; 2nd - Trevor Byrne 36pts (cb).

Category 2: 1st - Alan Hogan 39pts; 2nd - John Loughlin 36pts (cb).

Category 3: 1st - Jim Murphy 35pts; 2nd - Aidan Harte 32pts.

Front 9 - Jason Redmond 22pts

Back 9 - Kieran Finane 20pts

Twos' Winners - Eoin McDermott, Dave Keegan.