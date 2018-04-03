GOLF LOG - All the latest results from the golf clubs in Laois
All the latest results from the golf clubs in Laois.
ABBEYLEIX
Play and Dine
March 24 and 25
1st - Frank Brennan (20) 42pts
2nd - Seamus Kavanagh (19) 41pts
Gross - Richard Maher (4) 30pts
4th - Mark Ring (10) 31pts (cb).
Lotto
No Winner. Numbers drawn 10, 16, 22, 30. Next week's jackpot €12,000. €20 Winners - Rosie Harding / Geraldine Murphy, Mary Gee / Prepaid, Diarmaid Whelan c/o M Kearns, Peter Wall c/o Har Fingleton, Enda Cassin c/o Prepaid, Cyril Bacon c/o Colin Self, B Harrington c/o M Kearns, Jimmy McGrath c/o F O'Donnell
PORTARLINGTON
Seniors Results Away Outing to The Heritage GC
March 26
1st - John O’Reilly, Christy O’Connor and Sean Coffey.
2nd - Pat O’Mahony, John Doris and Rob Sweeney
3rd - Jack Rodgers, Sean Fallon and Ger O’Flaherty
Congrats to Christy O’Connor who had a hole in one at the 195 yard Par 3 17th.
Bachelor Cup 12 Hole Stableford
March 20
Sponsors - McGettrick Printing Works
1st - Maeve McEvoy (26 pts.)
2d - Joan Murphy (25 pts.) Back 2
3rd - Agnes Holland (25 pts.)
18 Hole Open Singles
March 28
Sponsors - Kevin Kennedy, Joe Hynan, Ger Ward
1st - Rory Flanagan 41pts
2nd - Terence O'Neill 40pts
Gross - Jack Corr 34pts
Ladies 18 Hole Stableford
March 27
Sponsor - Pat Kitson
1st - Noreen Savage 39pts
2nd - Christine Collier 31pts
3rd - Helen Walsh 30pts.
Vice Captain's Prize 18 Hole Strokeplay
March 30, 31 and April 1
Sponsors - Tommy P Fitzpatrick
Leading Qualifier - Damien Reddin 65
(three 74s qualify for Matchplay 32)
Leading Junior Qualifier - Bernard Scully 67
Well Done
Huge Congratulations to Meadhbh Doyle who won the Munster Women & Girls Senior Open Champion 2018.
PORTLAOISE
Easter Foursome (Any Combination)
March 30 and 31
1st - David Gowing, Brendan Fairbrother 68.5
2nd - James Cooper, Wayne Derby 72.5
3rd - Tim Finlay, Dolores Murphy 73.5.
Mens Singles Stableford
March 31 and April 1
1st - Brendan Byrne (11) 42pts
2nd - Stefan Crabb (21) 40pts
3rd - Francis Greene (6) 38pts (cb).
Easter Hamper Alternative Day
March 25 and 28
1st - Betty Delaney (30) 37pts
2nd - Dolores Murphy (21) 33pts
3rd - Mary Downey (14) 31pts.
Mens Medal
March 24 and 25
1st - PJ Campbell (17) 63
2nd - Eddie Tynan (25) 65
3rd - Liam Dunne (16) 67.
RATHDOWNEY
Captains Drive In
March 31 and April 1
Sponsors - Templetouthy Foods
1st - David Moriarty (16), Bobby O'Hara (15), Eoin Moriarty (12), Tommy Neary (10) 97pts
2nd - Jimmy Fitzpatrick (15), Brendan Foyle (12), Mick Fox (17), Cathal O'Donnell (22) 95pts
3rd - Cormac Keating (24), Liam Doyle (18), Colm O'Brein (21), Kieran McEvoy (14) 92pts
Ladies Prize - Josie Bourke (14), Breda Colleton (21), Marian Delaney (35), Sheila Delaney (13) 85pts.
Seniors Results
March 29
Category A: 1st - Christy Jones 30pts; 2nd - PJ Duggan 27pts.
Category B: 1st - Eamon Nolan 29pts; 2nd - Matt Doyle 28pts.
Lotto
Lotto is now at €6,200 please support.
Fixtures
Husqvarna Tuesday Open singles returns this week, please see Facebook page @ RathdowneyGolfClub for details.
Next weekend is the 1st Medal.
ROSCREA
Wednesday Open Singles
March 28
1st - Gerry Hayes (10) 37pts (cb)
2nd - Philip Byrnes (13) 37pts (cb)
3rd - Michael Delahunty (12) 37pts.
Mrs Monica Dooley's Past Captain's Prize
March 27
1st - Colette McEvoy 34pts
2nd - Breda Sharpe 30pts
Gross - Kathleen Phelan.
Easter Prizes 1
1st - Colette McEvoy
2nd - Joanne Mann
3rd - Marion Bergin.
Easter Prizes 2
1st - Deirdre McCarthy
2nd - Mary Fitzgerald
3rd - Monica Dooley.
Easter Prizes 3
1st - Marian Martin
2nd - Pauline Dooley
3rd - Joanne Mann.
THE HEATH
Open Fourball Betterball Stableford
April 1
1st - Jim Scully and Pat Doorley 42pts.
Open Singles Stableford
March 31
1st - Dermot Carolan (7) 38pts
2nd - Declan Kelly (16) 38pts
3rd - Brian Fingleton (17) 37pts
4th - Dan Coss (13) 36pts
THE HERITAGE
18 Hole Singles
March 25
1st - Eoin McDermott 39pts (cb).
Category 1: 1st - Sean Eacrett 39pts; 2nd - Trevor Byrne 36pts (cb).
Category 2: 1st - Alan Hogan 39pts; 2nd - John Loughlin 36pts (cb).
Category 3: 1st - Jim Murphy 35pts; 2nd - Aidan Harte 32pts.
Front 9 - Jason Redmond 22pts
Back 9 - Kieran Finane 20pts
Twos' Winners - Eoin McDermott, Dave Keegan.
