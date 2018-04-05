Put a spring in your step with Laois 75km walking challenge for April

Stradbally Vicarstown Timahoe Community Sports hub in Laois 75 km challenge is up and running with an invitation to all to get a spring in their step this April.

The challenge, which is supported by Laois Sports Partnership, features five walks of various distance throughout April. Lots of people have signed up for the challenge but there's still time to enter as you have have until April 8th to complete your first 1KM in your own time.

Here of the details of whats involved in the event which as a registration fee of just €10.

Sunday, April 1st - 1km walk in your own time.

Sunday, April 8th - 8KM Oughaval Woods, Stradbally. Meeting in the car park. Start at 11.15am.

Sunday, April 15th - 15KM Fossey Mountain, Timahoe. Meeting at Timahoe Goose Green. Start at 11.15am.

Sunday, April 22nd - 22KM Vicarstown Canal Walk. Meeting at Crean’s Bar. Start at 11.15am.

Sunday, April 29th - 29KM Wolfhill Church to Vicarstown. Suitable for more advanced walkers.

The final event will be a fantastic opportunity for walkers who may want to test their Limits Meeting at Wolfhill Church Car Park. Start at 11.15am. 13KM stop at Timahoe Heritage Centre - ETA: 1.15pm. Refreshments served. Bring your own packed lunch. Depart At 1.30pm. Then on to Stradbally. Quick stop at the playground for toilet facilities & regrouping. Then out the Athy Road, passing Ballykilcavan Brewery, then arriving in Vicarstown At Crean’s Bar for well-earned rest, craic & ceol agus cupán tae. ETA: 4.30pm.

A bus will be available, depending on numbers, For a return lift to Wolfhill leaving Crean’s Bar at 5.30pm. Walkers welcome to join in anywhere along the route.

Don’t forget to bring your registration card and get it stamped!

Everyone who completes the 75KM Challenge will go into a draw to win afternoon tea & barge cruise for eight people along The Vicarstown Canal.

For more information contact - SVT Coordinator Majella Fennelly at 086-0111722 / Area Coordinator Dominic Hartnett at 087-3130504.

Participants must be accompanied by an adult if under 16 years. All must be in a fit physical condition. People should have reasonable walking experience for longer walks. Wind and waterproof clothing & suitable footwear, walking boots or shoes are best for longer distance. Bring a fully charged mobile phone.

Sign in at the start and finish check points on the day and pay the entry fee in advance.

Booking online only.

Please email admin@svtsportshub.com.

Get your 75km card stamped at the end of each walk.

Please note that team leaders are on hand during the event. While refreshments are included at some stop points, walkers should make sure to bring lunch, snacks and drinks