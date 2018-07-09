All the latest Laois GAA fixtures in a hectic week for underage games
MONDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 2 Relegation Playoff (Extra time if necessary)
Kyle V Clough Ballacolla @7.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Hurling League Division 4
Ratheniska: Ballinakill Gaels v Rathdowney Errill @7.45pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Football League Division 1 Round 9
Stradbally Parish Gaels V Sarsfields @7pm; Portarlington V The Heath @7pm; Emo Courtwood The Rock V Killeshin Crettyard @7pm; Ballyroan Abbey W/O Portlaoise SCR @7pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 A Hurling Championship Group A
Rathdowney Errill V Camross @6.30pm; Abbeyleix St Lazarian's V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton @6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 A Hurling Championship Group B
The Harps V Portlaoise @6.30pm; Castletown Slieve Bloom V Clough-Ballacolla @6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 B Hurling Championship Group A
St Fintan's Mountrath V Rosenallis @6.30pm; Clonaslee St Manman's V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe @6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 B Hurling Championship Group B
Ballinakill V Na Fianna @7.30pm; Clonad: Raheen Parish Gaels V St Paul's Portarlington @7pm
TUESDAY
Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Football Division 1 Final Place Playoff (Extra time if necessary)
Ballyroan: Ballyroan Abbey V St Joseph’s @7.45pm
WEDNESDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 2 Final (Extra time if necessary)
Stradbally: St Joseph’s V Courtwood @7.30pm
Laois Shopping Centre JFC “B” Round 1 (First Named Home Venue - Extra time if necessary)
Arles Killeen V Castletown @7.30pm; Rosenallis V Mountmellick @7.30pm; Arles Kilcruise V Emo @7.30pm; Timahoe V The Rock @7.30pm.
Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Football Division 2 Final (Extra time if necessary)
LOETB Centre of Excellence: Park Ratheniska Spink V Clonaslee St Manmans @7.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Hurling Division 1 Final (Extra time if necessary) - TBC
Rathdowney-Errill V Borris In Ossory Kilcotton @6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 Hurling League Division 1
Abbeyleix St Lazarian's v Raheen Parish Gaels @7pm
THURSDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 2 Relegation Playoff (Extra time if necessary)
Kyle / Ballacolla: Loser Kyle/Clough Ballacolla v Colt @7.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Football League Division 2 Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary)
Barrowhouse: Portlaoise V Na Fianna Og @7.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Hurling League Division 1
Ballacolla: Clough Ballacolla Mountrath V Ballinakill Gaels @7.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 C Football Championship Group A
St Paul's V Ballyroan Abbey B @6.30pm; The Rock V Spink @6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 C Football Championship Group B
Stradbally Parish Gaels V Portlaoise B @6.30pm
FRIDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 4 Final (Extra time if necessary)
Shanahoe: St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix V Rathdowney Errill @7.45pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Hurling League Division 1
The Harps V Abbeyleix St Lazarians @6.45pm; Clonad: Raheen Parish Gaels V Rathdowney Errill @7pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football Championship Group A
McCann Park: Portarlington V Ballyroan Abbey @6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football Championship Group B
Killeshin Crettyard V Stradbally Parish Gaels @6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 B Football Championship Group A
Clonaslee St Manman's V O'Dempsey's @6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 B Football Championship Group B
The Heath V Clough-Ballacolla @6.30pm; Na Fianna Og V Ballyfin @6.30pm
SATURDAY
Gerry Reilly U-16 Football Tournament Round 2
LOETB COE Portlaoise: Laois V Carlow @12pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1 Final (Extra time if necessary)
O’Moore Park: St Joseph’s V O’Dempsey’s @6pm
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1B Final (Extra time if necessary)
O’Moore Park: Arles Kilcruise V Ballyroan Abbey @7.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-17 Hurling Division 2 Final (Extra time if necessary)
Borris in Ossory: Castletown Slieve Bloom V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton @7pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Football Division 1 Final (Extra time if necessary)
Venue TBC: Portlaoise V Ballyroan Abbey or St. Joseph’s @4pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Football Division 3 Final (Extra time if necessary)
Ballacolla: Rathdowney Errill V Clough Ballacolla @7pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Hurling Division 2 Final (Extra time if necessary)
Venue TBC: St Fintan's Mountrath V Park Ratheniska Timahoe @7pm
SUNDAY
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football Championship Group A
Kilcavan v Portlaoise @11.30am
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 B Football Championship Group A
Slieve Bloom: Castletown Slieve Bloom V Camross @12pm
MONDAY
Midlands Park Hotel U-15 Football Championship
TBC: Na Fianna Og V Portarlington @6.30pm; Portlaoise V St Joseph's @6.30pm; Graiguecullen V Ballyroan Abbey @6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-15 B Football Championship Group A
O'Dempsey's V Kilcavan @6.30pm; Stradbally Parish Gaels V The Heath @6.30pm; Ballyfin V Killeshin Crettyard @6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-15 B Football Championship Group B
Clonaslee St Manman's V Ballylinan @6.30pm; Rosenallis V Mountmellick @6.30pm; Park Ratheniska V St Pauls @6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-15 C Football Championship Group A
Clough-Ballacolla V Portlaoise B @6.30pm; Camross V Castletown Slieve Bloom @6.30pm
Midlands Park Hotel U-15 C Football Championship Group B
Rathdowney Errill V The Rock @6.30pm; Ballyroan Abbey B V The Harps @6.30pm.
