Big plans for sports and community campus in Abbeyleix

Plans are to be lodged with Laois County Council for a significant development of the community sporting and leisure hub at Fr Breen Park in Abbeyleix.

The Abbeyleix Park Development Committee and Abbeyleix GAA has taken its first official steps on the road to building a walkway around the playing field.

A public notice in the Leinster Express outlines the plan for a three metres wide 550 metres long track. The project will also include LED safety lighting.

The application to County Hall also includes the installation of LED pitch floodlights measuring 18 metres high.

A two-metre high-security fence around the site is another addition.

Fr Breen Park is a sporting and community hub that is home to GAA, soccer and tennis clubs. A community hall is also located on the popular campus.