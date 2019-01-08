Portlaoise duo called up to Irish U-20 team for European Championships

Portlaoise duo Claire Melia and Maeve Phelan have been called up to the Irish U-20 Womens team, which will compete in the European 'B' Championships in Kosovo later this year.

Melia missed much of last year with a cruciate ligament injury, but is now back to her best form with the Panthers. This Irish squad made history at U-18 level by qualifying for the Euro final, becoming the first Irish side to ever contest a continental final.

Phelan was also part of the first Irish squad to play at 'A' level in last year's U-18 Euro finals, and the duo will now look to replicate their 2017 success. The squad began training last weekend in Cork.