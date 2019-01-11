Couch to 5k programmes starting all over Laois - find one near you!

As the New Year gets into full swing, New Year's resolutions are also being put to the test.

One of the most popular ways to adopt a more active and healthy lifestyle have been the Couch to 5k events, which are tailored to people of all fitness levels, helping them to build up towards running a 5k.

There are number of these types of programmes getting up and running at the moment, so if you're looking for something to kickstart the new year, then find one near you below.

Stradbally, Vicarstown and Timahoe Acitivity Hub

Oughaval AC Are pleased to be supporting The SVT Activity and Wellness Hub with their Couch to 5k.

Training takes place every Monday evening at 7pm-8pm at the track in Vicarstown. This is open to absolutely everyone, men and women who are interested in improving their general health and fitness.We look forward to seeing big numbers of you out on Mondays. Please spread the word.

Portlaoise

Portlaoise Athletic Club are running our annual ‘Couch to 5K’ ten week programme for all men and women who would like to get fit for the new year. It will end with the annual Portlaoise AC Streets of Portlaoise 5K Road Race on 17th March 2019. The programme is open to beginners and runners of all levels. No previous running experience is needed - all you need is a bottle of water and the motivation to get fitter! The programme commences on Tuesday 8th January 2019 at 6pm with registration from 5:15pm.

Location: Running Track, Harpurs Lane (beside Portlaoise College)

When: Every Tuesday night from 6pm to 7pm, commencing on 8th of January for ten weeks.

Cost: €30.00 for a ten week programme.

Monivea

What better way to start 2019 than getting fit, making new friends and most importantly having fun! Couch to 5k starting on Wednesday 9th January in St Abban's AC club grounds, every Monday and Wednesday at 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

Portarlington

This takes place on Tuesday the 15th of January. Registration starts at 6:15pm in McCann Park (Portarlington GAA). Cost is €30. Please note that this is for a six week session with a 5k run to be announced closer to date.

Your €30 cost includes six Tuesday evening sessions (one hour long) plus membership to St Michael's AC which is presently €30. So when you think of it, our Couch to 5k is FREE!

When the program is over, you are a member of the club and can continue training at your own pace every Tuesday and Thursday (€2 per session).

Are we missing one? If so, e-mail the details to sport@leinsterexpress.ie.