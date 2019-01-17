Ballinakill GAA club launching Operation Transformation event this Thursday night

Ballinakill GAA club are offering up their facilities to everyone in the area for an Operation Transformation event, starting this Thursday night, January 17.

The club have a fully floodlit walking track which they are inviting people to use for the next six weeks. Two laps of the track are equal to 1km, and the lights come on as soon as it gets dark, and they remain on until 9.30pm every night.

The event will be launched by Martin McDonald of Ireland's Fittest Families fame, and runs from 7.30pm to 8.30pm tonight (Thursday). It is open to everyone, regardless of fitness or ability, and there will be a number of helpers on the night to aid people with pacing.

The club's Operation Transformation 2019 event will be run once a week over six weeks, but the walking track is available for use every night of the week.

So, if you're in the Ballinakill area or are looking for something to kickstart your New Year, call down to the club grounds tonight!