Laois GAA club is big winner in sports facility grant scheme

Park Ratheniska GAA club is the big winner from an allocation funding to sports clubs which want to develop facilities.

It is also one of four Laois groups that missed out in funding in 2017 but has now successfully reapplied for support under the Sports Capital Programme.

The hurling and football club has received €78,200 through the programme announced by the Department of Tourism and Sport.

The next biggest recipient in Laois is St Abban's Athletic Club which gets €25,600 to develop its existing track and field area.

Also getting valuable support is St Anne's FC. The soccer club receives €20,200 for grounds security, fencing and pitch

containment.

The final Laois beneficiary is Portlaoise Golf Club. It gets €7,400 for green and bunker redevelopment.

Ministers Shane Ross and Brendan Griffin announced €7m in grants for 170 groups.

The funding received represents the first set of allocations under the 2018 round of the programme but relate to projects previously deemed invalid under the 2017 round which have now been corrected.

Minister Shane Ross said the programme remains an essential vehicle for providing suitable sports facilities and equipment to allow as many people participate in sport as possible.

"The grants which we have approved today will benefit every county and 23 different sports will see improved facilities and equipment. I look forward to announcing grants to many more deserving sports projects later in the year, ” he said.

Minister of State Brendan Griffin has responsibility for sport.

"I commend the volunteers behind the clubs and groups receiving grants today. They are the lifeblood of sports in Ireland and providing them with the right facilities and equipment is the least we can do to assist them in their roles as coaches, mentors or groundskeepers,” he said.

Under the 2018 SCP, for the first time applicants who were invalid under the previous (2017) round were invited to correct their applications rather than having to make completely fresh applications.

A total of 186 groups took up this opportunity and over 90% of these groups are now getting a grant. The full list of all grants is available on the Department’s website at www.dttas.ie/sport/english/ sports-capital-programme