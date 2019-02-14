Team LMA athletes impress on first outing of 2019 season

Team LMA were back in action again for the 2019 season when a team consisting of ten fighters represented the club fighters.

The team had another extremely busy day, with all fighters competing in both Light Contact and Point Fighting. This event is the key event at the start of the year, leading the start to what is always a busy year on the Kickboxing event calender.

The event started at 11am running all the way to 7.30pm. The event saw over 650 competitors compete. Team LMA Head Coach Shane Culleton and his team of coaches had another busy day. The youngest members competing on the day were Abygail McPartlan (5) and Amy Comerford (6) competing in Light Contact and Point Fighting.

Abygail had a great day coming away with a first place trophy and a bronze medal. Amy followed closely after Abygail getting a well deserved 2nd place medal for light contact.

(CAPTION: Five year old Abygail McPartlan, New Years Open Champion.)

Moving on from these two little ladies we had Anthony Conroy and Edward Comerford, both seven years old. They boys had another great day. Edward had four thrilling fights in Light Contact coming away with a well deserved silver medal.

Edward was also gained some good experience in points losing out in sudden death in a thrilling fight. Anthony Conroy gained some great experience in his fights, in both Light Contact and Point Fighting. Both of these young fighters have a wonderful future ahead of them in the sport.

A trio of junior girls took to the mats to test their skills on the day. Caitlin Knight, Shannon Conlon and Hannah Reinhardt had a busy day of competition in both styles. Caitlin Knight secured a very well deserved 3rd place in Point Fighting while securing a great win in the first round of Light Contact.

Shannon Conlon had a very productive day of competition securing a super 2nd place finish in Point Fighting narrowly missing out on the top spot after the jump up to intermediate competition. Hannah Reinhardt secured a very well deserved 3rd place in Point Fighting on the day coming back from injury.

Seasoned fighter Ciara McPartlan competed very well in both styles while also adjusting to the intermediate level competition. Ciara has developed her movement so well over the past couple of months, earning her a 3rd place in Point Fighting while gaining some great experience in Light Contact. Amelia Reinhardt, club Black Belt, competed in the advanced category securing a really well earned 3rd place after some great fights.

Our solo senior competitor Jenny Bracken, competed in Novice Point Fighting and Light Contact. Jenny has been competing now for a few months. After some great contests on the day, Jenny came away with two bronze medals.

(CAPTION: Jen Bracken, Double bronze Winner In Point fighting and Light Contact)

Head Coach Shane Culleton commented that the club has such a talented bunch of fighters, both junior and senior. It is quiet remarkable the level of Juniors particularly that was visible at the New Years Open. It is a very bright future for our great sport.

It is impossible to build a strong team without great and loyal parents and members. We are a very strong team at Laois Martial Arts and this is evident from the success we are having.

Next up for the busy club is the Mugendo Open in Sligo in two weeks followed closely by the International event, The Irish Open in March. For details on Point Fighting and Light Contact Kickboxing in Co. Laois, for all ages please contact Shane on 086-3399287 or find us on Facebook at Laois Martial Arts.