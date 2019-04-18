St Michael's AC set for annual Good Friday Forest Run in Emo

St Michael's AC, Portarlington are hosting their annual 8k Forest Run through Emo Court tomorrow, Good Friday, with a large turnout expected on the day.

Last year's event turned out to be a huge success, a family-friendly event on Good Friday proving to be an enjoyable day out. The base is in the Emo GAA Community Centre and the run will sprawl through Emo Court, and then return to the Community Centre afterwards for prize-giving.

The scenic trails and wood surrounding Emo Court provide a beautiful backdrop for the run, and with the weather due to be good for the whole weekend, it looks set to be a popular destination for the day.

Entries cost €10 and registration opens at 4.30pm with the run set to take-off at 6pm sharp.