GAA and SVT team up for big Stradbally Community Day

Stradbally is set to host a big community day in May organised by the local GAA club and local activity hub which is also looking for volunteers for other new projects and has also announced details of its paddles up canoeing programme for 2015.

The SVT (Stradbally Vicarstown Timahoe) Activity & Wellness HUB and Stradbally GAA Club Stradbally Community Day takes place on Sunday, May 5 from 2pm at the Stradbally GAA Ground.

The day features bouncy castles, food, face painting, zumba, story telling, sports, activities, plus lots more fun and entertainment.

The organisers promise a day not to be missed.

Meanwhile, the SVT HUB is looking for new committee members and volunteers with fresh ideas to join the group to help promote and organise events for our community in our community.

The next committee meeting is on Tuesday, May 7 commencing at 8.15pm in the Stradbally Library.

"Feel free to come along and have your say," say the organisers.

If you have any questions or need more information please contact Donna at laoissports.ie or text 086 7962177.

Also starting is the new season of Paddles Up organised by the SVT Canoeing and Kayaking Club.

The six-week programme in takes place on the canal in Vicarstown.

Participants will receive a Level 2 certificate in canoeing and kayaking. All ages over 16 are welcome to particpate in the programme which costs €150 for 20 hours training in both Canadian canoes and kayaks.

The price includes full membership to SVT Canoeing & Kayaking Club and membership with Canoeing Ireland.

Dates: Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28. Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12. Saturday May 25 and Sunday, May 26. Final day Saturday June 8. Group 1: 10am-1pm. Group 2: 2pm-5pm.

Contact Donna at sports@laoissports.ie or 086-7962177 for more details.