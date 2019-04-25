Laois man set to start for Leinster Rugby against Munster on Saturday

Leinster and Munster will face off in the opening fixture of the this year’s Junior Interprovincial Series which kicks off on Saturday and Portlaoise Rugby Club member and Shanahoe native Robin Foot has been named to start in the Back Row.

The Shanahoe man and former Kilkenny College student joins a host of club talent from around the country and as the reigning champions, Leinster will play Munster Juniors in their opening game.

The Portlaoise Rugby Club Back row earned his first cap for Leinster last summer having played in the same competition as Leinster Rugby Juniors were crowned the 2018 Junior Interprovincial champions after they defeated reigning champions, Ulster.

Earlier in the month in the build up to the series, the Leinster Junior squad traveled to Somerset where they played a friendly against Somerset County.

After clashing with Munster, Leinster will face Connacht at Wicklow RFC on May 4 while their final match will take place at Dundalk RFC against Ulster Juniors on Saturday, May 11.

The game will take place this Saturday, April 27, at Skibbereen RFC at 2.30pm.

Leinster team:

15. Matt Stapleton (Clondalkin)

14. Hugh Gowing (Monkstown)*

13. Mikey Russell (Clondalkin) VICE-CAPTAIN

12. Adam Brodigan (Boyne)*

11. Padraig Mahon (Kilkenny)

10. Jake McDonald (Kilkenny)*

9. Gavin Kennedy (Ashbourne)

1. Cathal Bannon (Monkstown)

2. Robin Foot (Portlaoise)

3. Robert Farrell (Dundalk)

4. Ronan Costelloe (DLSP)

5. Wes Carter (Kilkenny)

6. Kieran O’Gorman (Longford) CAPTAIN

7. Sean McKeon (Ashbourne)*

8. Stephen Smith (Tullow)

16. Ian O’Rahelly (Newbridge)*

17. Jonathan Gray (Dundalk)

18. Daniel Lambe (Cill Dara)*

19. Conor Hurley (Ashbourne)*

20. Tom Satchwell (North Kildare)

21. Alejandro LaForga (DLSP)*

22. Corey Carty (Wexford)

23. Robbie Waters (North Kildare)*

Travelling Reserves:

Simon O’Shea (Kilkenny)*

JohnJoe McIlwrath (Cill Dara)*

* Denotes new cap