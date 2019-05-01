New chapter for Laois water sports club opens on The Big Hello weekend

The Big Hello National Community Day marks a special occasion and a new chapter for a Laois watersports club based in Durrow.

The Laois Kayak and Canoe Club will open its new clubhouse as part of the National Community Day weekend of celebration over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

The facility which was part-funded through the Sports Capital Grant will be opened by Paul Donnelly, President of Canoeing Ireland.

The club is involved in many different types of kayaking and canoeing, ranging from white water river-running and canoe polo to freestyle playboating and flat-water racing.

The club aims to introduce everyone to the sport of kayaking, and caters for every level of skill, from complete beginner to expert paddling.

The club is affiliated with Canoeing Ireland (ICU) and has its own ICU qualified instructors. All paddler training and progression follows Canoeing Ireland's skills award programmes and our club can certify to this standard.

Laois TDs Sean Fleming, Charlie Flanagan and Brian Stanley have confirmed their attendance along with councillors James Kelly, John King and Brendan Phelan.

The opening takes place next Monday, May 6 at 3pm in Durrow beside the fire station.