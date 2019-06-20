Strong display by Laois Marlins at Leinster Championships

Laois Marlins Swimming Club achieved super results at the Leinster Division 1 Championships on the June Bank Holiday Weekend.



The Leinster Championship is a three-day Level 4 Long Course Gala which takes place at the National Aquatic Centre each year. This Gala is only open to the top swimmers in the Leinster region who have achieved qualifying times. The format of this type of Gala is that the heats of the various races are run throughout the day with only the fastest ten swimmers of each event making the final.



All the finals were being held in the evening. To say the competition was hot was an understatement, with many of the top young swimmers in Ireland taking part in the event. It was also one of just two long course galas left until the Irish Age Division 1 Championships in July and it was one of the last opportunities to acquire those coveted IAG Division 1 times.



Laois Marlins were well represented at the event with twenty-three swimmers qualified, thirteen girls and ten boys. The girls were as follows: Nora Alastal, Amy Bergin, Lucy Brennan, Orla Colley, Toni Dolan, Sophie Igoe, Lena Kaminska, Caoimhe Moore, Sadhbh Moore, Sinead Ni Chuinn, Katie O’Connor, Daniela Ryan, and Jessica Zhigulskaya. The Boys were as follows: Samuel Bourke-Carey, Sean Donoghue, Samuel Farrell, Kuba Krawczun, Conor Menendez, Cian Nugent, Scott Overton, Ignat Samuchov, Ben Wall and Sean Zou.



These young swimmers took part in a total of one hundred and thirty-nine individual swims between them, achieving sixty-six personal best's, reaching sixteen finals and achieving two Leinster Division 1 Medals. Marlins Swimmers collectively achieved a total of fifty-one Irish Age Division 2 times, and three Irish Age Division 1 times. #



This means that Laois Marlins Swimming Club will now be represented both at the Irish Age Division 2 Championships in Limerick at the beginning of July and the Irish Age Division 1 Championships in The NAC at the end of July. A special mention to the Moore sisters who achieved medals - Sadhbh Moore took the Silver Medal in the 200m Butterfly in her age group and Caoimhe Moore took the Bronze Medal, again in 200m Fly in her age group.



Congratulations to the two swimmers who achieved IAG Division 1 times, Samuel Bourke-Carey achieved IAG Division 1 in both the 100m and 200m Breast Stroke and Kuba Krawczun who achieved IAG Division 1 in the 50m Freestyle.