Team Ireland proud of Laois boxer's Bronze Medal at European Games

Laois boxer Micheal Nevin will be welcomed home to Portlaoise with a bronze medal from his first major senior international championship after his European Games.

Michael came up short in his tilt for silver at the championships Minsk in what Team Ireland described as a 'heartbreaking' way with a knock out win for his opponent Italian Salvatore Cavallaro.

But Team Ireland is proud of what Michael has achieved. It tweeted that the Portlaoise Boxing Club representative took home a 'superb bronze' in the middleweight division.

The former European Youth, Junior and Schoolboy champion was boxing for the fourth time in six days in Belarus and was already assured of bronze at 2nd edition of the games.

He defeated a British boxer and an Azerbaijani fighter in other bouts on the way to the semi-final.

Michael, who turned 21 in May, put in a great display to make it to the semi-final after winning a 4-1 split decision over Turkey’s Serhat Guler in his quarter-final bout. More below tweet.

Bernard Dunne, IABA High-Performance Director, hailed Michael’s bronze-winning performance after the quarter-final.

“Michael Nevin has just put in a top-class performance in his victory over Turkey to guarantee another medal. Was a fantastic bout and great to see him perform as he did,” he said.

The medal presentation takes place on Sunday afternoon after the final of the 75 Kg division between the Italian and a Ukranian boxer.

