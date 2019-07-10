Details confirmed for Laois U20 football Leinster Final date with Dublin

Laois U20 footballers breezed past Meath on Tuesday evening in O'Moore Park to secure a Leinster Final date with Dublin in two weeks time.

Laois GAA has confirmed the fixtures and the game is set to be televised live on TG4.

The Eirgrid Leinster Under 20 FC Final will take place on Friday, July 19 at O'Connor Park in Tullamore at 7:30 pm.