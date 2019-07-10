Details confirmed for Laois U20 football Leinster Final date with Dublin
Laois U20 footballers breezed past Meath on Tuesday evening in O'Moore Park to secure a Leinster Final date with Dublin in two weeks time.
Laois GAA has confirmed the fixtures and the game is set to be televised live on TG4.
The Eirgrid Leinster Under 20 FC Final will take place on Friday, July 19 at O'Connor Park in Tullamore at 7:30 pm.
Confirmation of U 20 @gaaleinster Football final fixture. Re: Eirgrid Leinster Under 20 FC Final .— Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) July 10, 2019
Friday 19th July
Bord na Mona O Connor Park (7.30) Ath Cliath v Laois
Extra Time and Winner on the Day, if necessary.
This game will be Live on TG4.#laoisabu19 pic.twitter.com/MCmloABg0C
Laois U-20s easily account for Meath to seal Leinster final showdown
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on