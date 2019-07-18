Leinster Rugby Summer Camp at Portlaoise Rugby Club

Portlaoise Rugby Club hosted the Leinster Rugby summer camp this week with a great attendance from across Laois and the surrounding areas.

Professional Leinster Rugby player and Offaly native Peter Dooley was the guest of honour at the camp, helping the rising stars to hone their skills over the course of the week.

The camps always prove popular and we can see why as the kids seem to be having a ball with the Leinster ace. Dooley was on hand to put the attendees through their paces, as well as to sign autographs for the young fans.

Check out the photos below taken by Sam Barnes and supplied by Sportsfile: