Laois golfers raise almost €5,000 toward cancer care in Cuisle Centre

The Heath Golf Club hosted the Cuisle Golf Classic in recent weeks and raised a total of almost €5,000 in aid of a local cancer care centre in Portlaoise.

The Cuisle Centre in Portlaoise is a local cancer support centre that helps all those diagnosed with cancer.

Nearly €5,000 was raised for The Cuisle Center on the day by generous donations from participating teams and a host of sponsors. More than 40 teams took part in the Champagne Scramble competition played in lovely conditions on The Heath golf course.

Ann Cashen, organiser of the Cuisle Golf Classic, thanked The Heath Lady Captain Siobhán Bergin Corri for choosing the Cuisle Centre as the charity for a fundraising day in the Heath Golf Club. Ann also thanked The Heath Golf Club for giving the course free of charge for the day, as well as Donal O' Gorman.

Donal, owner of O’Gorman’s Bar and Restaurant, Kilminchy and The Bog Road, Fairgreen, sponsored all the wonderful prizes for the golf competition for a third successive year and said he was very happy to sponsor and present the prizes and to give something back to the community.

The main sponsor of a raffle which took place on the night was John Conroy of Heart ER Ambulance Service. Other sponsors included Finline Furniture, The Heath Golf Club Social Committee, Men's Club Captain Paul O' Callaghan, Adare Manor and Mountrath Golf Clubs.

Photos of the prize presentation below:

Kate Foster and Donal O'Gorman sponsor of the Cuisle Golf Classic

John Kelly and Kate Brickley winners of the Cuisle Golf Classic with Kate Foster and Donal O'Gorman.

2nd prize winners Denis Aldritt, Helen Bergin, Bernie Aldritt and John Bergin with sponsor Donal O'Gorman.

Mick Fingleton, 3rd prize winner, with Kate Foster and sponsor Donal O'Gorman.





Pat Lambe, winner of Ladies Longest Drive, with Kate Foster and Donal O'Gorman.

John Conroy sponsor of the raffle prize with Ann Cashen organiser of The Cuisle Golf Classic.

Captain Paul O'Callaghan, President Maureen O'Leary, Ann Cashen organiser of The Cuisle Golf Classic and Captain Siobhán Bergin-Corri.