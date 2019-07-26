DATE AND TIME: Laois Republic of Ireland Soccer Supporters Club AGM

The Laois RISSC AGM takes place tonight in Humes Portlaoise at 7:30pm. The nearly 100 members strong group are growing bigger every year, and new members are always welcome.

It is also the last night to renew or buy new season tickets and become a Laois member for the upcoming season. Ireland have a crucial game on the horizon, with a match in the Aviva Stadium against Switzerland promising to be one of the most crucial tests in the group for Mick McCarthy's side.

A 2019/2020 season tickets will include the following games:

(H) Switzerland September 5th 2019 - UEFA EURO Qualifier

(H) Bulgaria September 10th 2019 - Friendly

(A) Georgia October 12th 2019 - UEFA EURO Qualifier

(A) Switzerland October 15th 2019 - UEFA EURO Qualifier

(H) New Zealand November 14th 2019 - Friendly

(H) Denmark November 19th 2019 - UEFA EURO Qualifier

And many more fixtures to come later on in 2020, including the rest of the qualifying campaign for EURO 2020.

A season ticket will also get you access to the FAI Cup finals day, as well as access to all the upcoming Senior women’s European Qualifiers and also U-21s Qualifiers.

Category Price / Renewal Price:

Adult C €140. €126

Adult B €180. €162

Adult A €240. €216

Family (2 Adults & 2 Children) €330/ €297

Children (U-16) €50

Any current Laois RISSC member that brings along a new member to join up at the AGM will receive a €10 discount on their 2019/20 Laois membership. There will also be music and a draw for signed Ireland jerseys and Laois RISSC gear in Humes front bar after the meeting next Friday night.