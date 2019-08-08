Laois swimmer plays his part as Irish medley team set new national record
Portarlington man Shane Ryan has been busy at the FINA World Championships in Korea last week as he helped his Medley team secure a new national record.
Ryan started his games with the Ireland’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay team where they were in record breaking form, with the quartet combined for a time of 3:17.38 in the heats, knocking two tenths of a second off the previous record (3:17.55) set at the 2018 European Championships.
Ryan continued to the 100m Backstroke on Monday morning, and went into the event off the back of setting a new Irish senior record of 53.73 seconds at the Irish Open Swimming Championships at the NAC in Dublin back in March.
However, a bad start to the race proved to be his downfall, and he couldn't make up the sufficient distance to claw his way into qualifying from heat 6. He finished with a time 54.24 in seventh place, and only 1.39 seconds behind qualifying for the semi-finals.
Ryan bounced back with a superb swim in the 50m Backstroke to secure a semi-final place, but he withdrew to concentrate on the 4x100m Medley Relay.
That decision paid off as well as Ryan, alongside teammates Darragh Greene, Brenda Hyland and Jordan Sloan, set a new national record with a time of 3:35:86.
Ireland finished fourteenth overall, a fantastic achievement against the world's best swimmers.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on