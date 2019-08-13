WATCH: Laois basketballer Claire Melia named on All Star Five panel at Women's U-20 European tournament
Captain fantastic
Captain Claire Melia receiving her award
Captain fantastic Claire Melia, formerly of the Portlaoise Panthers Basketball Club, was named as one of the top five players in the U-20 Women's European Championships in Kosovo over the weekend.
The Ireland Under 20 women wrote another piece of Irish basketball history as they ran out 60-57 point winners over Great Britain to not only win the bronze medal at the FIBA U20 Women’s European Championships Division B, but to also earn promotion to Division A basketball for Ireland at this age group for 2020.
Melia led from the front again, finishing her tournament with a double double of twenty points and ten rebounds, along with seven assists. Her terrific performances were even rewarded with an All-Star at the end of the tournament, a prestigious award.
