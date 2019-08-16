Laois Athletics Weekly Round Up

Laois Athletics



National Events

18th Aug – National Masters Outdoors - Dublin

Road Races

8th Sept – Luggacurren 10k – Luggacurren

29th Sept – Rathfarnham 5k – Rathfarnham

Other Events

31st Aug – Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon – Tullamore

Parkruns

Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 09:30

Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11:00

*You should allow two weeks to register for Leinster and National events to avoid disappointment.

Ballyfin AC



National Half Marathon

Well done to our three athletes who traveled to Dublin yesterday to compete in the National Half Marathon. The race started at Fitzwilliam Square in the city centre and finished on Chesterfield Avenue, Phoenix Park. Martin McDonald had a great run to finish 1st in the M60 category in a time of 1.26.22, four seconds ahead of the 2nd M60-Tom Cuddy (Rathfarnham AC). Tom Dunne competed among the senior athletes and finished in a time of 1.23.19, and Noel Burke, following close behind in a time of 1.24.41, competed in the M35 category. Well done lads.



Crookhaven 2.5 mile Road Race

Well done to Sadhbh Moore who finished 2nd in the U-14 Crookhaven 2.5mile race in West Cork today. Well done Sadhbh.



Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.



Training schedule

Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan's car park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison)

Wednesday 8-9pm strength and conditioning at Ballyfin Community Hall

Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan's car park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison)

Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court car park

Training session can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on road or grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC



Training

Juvenile training will resume in September. We hope all our members have a great summer.

Emo Rath AC

Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athletes. Training for our older athletes includes:

Strength Training in Emo Community Hall on Wednesdays 7.00-8.00pm

Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo 7.00-8.00pm

Training in Emo on Sunday mornings 11am-12.00pm.

Mountmellick Athletic Club

Club Training

Training takes place every Monday and Wednesday in Smiths field running track from 7 to 8pm and we are always open to new members. Watch our Facebook page for details of upcoming events and pictures of our athletes competing.

Feel free to contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087- 3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information.

Oughaval AC

Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquires can be made to John Scully 085 1742251.

Portlaoise AC

National Half Marathon

The main weekend action was the Rock and Roll/National Half around the streets of the capital. With the added "bonus" of a few nice hills in the Phoenix Park it is always a challenging course, so well done to Margaret Mary Grant, Louise Donohue, Tracey Gavin and Niall Collins who completed the run in style.

Club Training

Training for juveniles and seniors as follows (all levels are catered for):

Monday: Seniors St Fintan’s - meet at 8pm, run at 8.15pm

Tuesday: Juveniles Portlaoise track - all ages from 6+ meet at 7pm

Tuesday: Seniors Portlaoise track - meet at 6.00pm.

Wednesday: Seniors meet at Supervalu Abbeyleix Road at 7pm

Thursday: Seniors Portlaoise track - meet at 6pm

Thursday: Juveniles Portlaoise track - all ages from 6+ meet at 7pm

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

Training

Training each Monday evening in Kilcavan.

St. Abban’s AC

Team Championships

A big well done to Nessa Milet, Saragh Buggy and Ruby Millet who represented Ireland at the Team Championships from the 9-11th of August in Norway. Saragh Buggy had the honour of captaining the team; a massive honour for Saragh, her family and the club. Saragh has been our joint ladies captain for a number of years and has helped the team to great success, so it was a role she was more than ready to undertake.

On the track Nessa was part of the 4x400m relay team who won their heat and finished 4th overall, she also just missed out on qualifying for the final of the Women's 400m, running 59.28 to finish 9th place in the overall. This year marked a great return to form for Nessa after an injury hit season last year. Her achievements have been made all the more special in that she gets to share her international experience with her younger sister Ruby.

Ruby capped off a fantastic breakthrough year with a great performance in Norway. Having already won her first National Senior outdoor medal and represented Ireland at Junior level, Ruby capped her first International Senior vest with some really good jumping. Ruby finished 10th in the Long Jump with a jump of 6.01m.

Saragh’s jumping has been hampered all season with a niggling injury, however she saved her best performance of the year for the international stage. With the honour of captaining her country, Saragh rose to new levels for the season finishing in 8th place overall in the TJ with a jump of 13.24m. Ireland finished 7th overall to maintain division 1 status. No small achievement considering the high level of competition.



Training

Juvenile training continues on Tuesday and Friday nights starting at 7:30, while Couch to 5k training continues on Monday and Wednesday nights also at 7:30. New members are always welcome.

St. Michael’s AC

SENIOR TRAINING

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday summer training takes place at Emo House – meeting at the car park for 7pm. Thursday informal training session takes place in Corrig. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go.

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Pauline Curley

Michael's AC had the pleasure of being trained by Pauline Curley at a recent club training session. It was a great to get a different perspective to training by a professional trainer.

Pauline took everyone through a tough but enjoyable session and was very encouraging to all. We look forward to seeing her again on the 20th of August for another training session and we encourage all members to avail of this fantastic opportunity.

Streets of Athboy 2019

Well done to Monica Corcoran on another great 5k run with a super time of 19:28.

Birr 5k

Well done again to Monica Corcoran winning on running 19:11 for the Birr 5k recently.

Edenderry 10 Mile Race

Well done to all Michaels AC members who ran in Edenderry recently. Results as follows: Derek Coogan 1:03, Bernard Weldon 1:07, Olivia Sheerin 1:10, Michael McCormack 1:15. Great time by all and well done.

St Michael’s AC Club Race Series

Good luck to all our members who are undertaking three club races with members competing in three races of 3k across 4 colour coded teams : red, yellow, green, blue.

Teams will be awarded points on race night with everyone competing guaranteed points for their team. This is a club event catering for all levels of fitness and speed. Dates have been set and teams announced so good luck to all and most of all enjoy it. Dates: Thursday evenings August 22nd; September 5th & 12th.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile training on Monday and Thursday at 6pm in the Portarlington GAA Centre.

Social Media

Find us on Facebook (Michaels AC) and send a friend request to keep up to date with all that’s happening. Any questions and comments are welcome by messaging us on Facebook.