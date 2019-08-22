Young Ballacolla man to represent Laois on Ireland's Rugby Ball

Vodafone Ireland, official sponsor of the Irish Rugby team, has revealed “Ireland’s Ball” ahead of the team’s departure to Japan. In partnership with Gilbert, Vodafone has created a world first ball grip that features the fingerprints of 32 people representing the 32 counties of Ireland.

Representing Laois on the ball is Rugby fan, Dennis Phelan from Ballacolla. The ten year-old attends Clough National School and loves all sport, but especially rugby and plays as a hooker.

Ireland’s Ball is a unique rugby ball that celebrates the diverse fabric of modern Irish society. The 32 people selected to contribute their fingerprint to Ireland’s Ball represent Irish rugby fans and the #TeamOfUs from every corner of the country.

Watch Ireland’s Ball launch film - HERE

Vodafone has launched a search for one lucky individual to present Ireland’s Ball to the Irish Rugby team before they depart for Japan. The presentation will take place at the Aviva Stadium on September 6th. To enter visit https://rugby.vodafone.ie/ irelands-ball-competition/

A full list of participants can be found - HERE