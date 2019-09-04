Portlaoise Panthers to open national basketball season with local derby clash

The Portlaoise Panthers men's basketball team will feature in the opening match of the national club basketball season with a derby clash away to Carlow IT.

The fixtures for the first rounds of matches in the 2019/20 Basketball Ireland National League season have been announced by Basketball Ireland.

The Panthers take on IT Carlow in the season curtain-raiser on Friday, September 20 in Barrow Centre Carlow 7.30 pm. The Portlaoise men's team will play in Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One.

The Women’s Super League tips off the following weekend. Portlaoise Panthers take on St Mary’s Castleisland from Kerry in St Mary’s Hall at 7pm on Saturday, September 28. Portlaoise play in Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One.

The Men’s Division One will feature 13 teams including the newly amalgamated team, Limerick Sport Eagles as LIT and UL Sport Eagles.

The Panthers men's team will play the following teams in Division One:

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig

IT Carlow Basketball

Fr Mathews

LYIT Donegal

Ulster University Elks

EJ Sligo All Stars

WIT Vikings

McGowans Tolka Rovers

Limerick Sport Eagles

Limerick Celtics

KUBS

Scotts Lakers St Paul's Killarney

The Women’s Division One will feature 12 teams, and will run across two conferences. This Division also includes two new teams, Tipperary Knights and Griffith College Templeogue. Portlaoise women will play the following teams in the southern conference of Division One.

NUIG Mystics

Tipperary Knights

Limerick Celtics

UL Huskies

Team Tom McCarthy's St Mary's

Basketball Ireland National League manager, Sheena Hubbard is looking forward to another exciting season.

"We expect that we will see another year of thrills, wins and upsets around the four divisions. We are also delighted to welcome two new clubs to the Women’s Division One and wish them the best of luck in their opening National League season,” she said.

The Basketball Ireland 2019/2020 season will be officially launched on Wednesday, September 18 at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght. The 2019/2020 Hula Hoops National Cup draw will also take place on the day.

Players and representatives from all Super League and Division One teams will be in attendance on the day and will be available for interview.

Please see the opening two weekends of fixtures below. All fixtures are subject to change.

The most up-to-date fixtures will be available each week on the Basketball Ireland website.

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

IT Carlow Basketball v Portlaoise Panthers, Barrow Centre Carlow, 19:30

Saturday, September 21st

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v DBS Éanna, Colaiste Bride, 17;30

Belfast Star v Griffith College Templeogue, De La Salle, 18;30

DCU Saints v Pyrobel Killester, St Vincent’s, 19;00

Coughlan CandS Neptune v Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin, Neptune Stadium, 19:00

Moycullen v Maree, Kingfisher NUIG, 19.30

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v UCD Marian, 19:30

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Limerick Sport Eagles, Ballincollig CS, 16:00

LYIT Donegal v Ulster University Elks, LYIT, 16:00

McGowans Tolka Rovers v Fr Mathews, Tolka Rovers SC, 18:00

Limerick Celtics v Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney, St Munchins, 18:30

Waterford Vikings v KUBS, WIT Arena, 19:00

Friday, September 27th

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One

Limerick Celtics v NUIG Mystics, St Munchins, 19:30

Saturday, September 28th

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

DCU Saints v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, DCU, 19:00

DBS Éanna v Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin, Colaiste Éanna, 19:00

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Belfast Star, Tralee Complex, 19:30

Maree v Coughlan CandS Neptune, Calasanctius College, 20:00

Pyrobel Killester v Moycullen, IWA Clontarf; 20:00

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League

Maree v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Calasanctius College, 17:00

Marble City Hawks v Fr Mathews, O’Loughlins GAA, 17:00

Pyrobel Killester v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, IWA Clontarf, 18:00

Courtyard Liffey Celtics v DCU Mercy, Leixlip Amenities, 19:00

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

Ulster University Elks v Limerick Celtics, UUJ, 13:30

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Portlaoise Panthers, Ballincollig CS, 16:00

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v IT Carlow Basketball, Killarney SC, 19:30

Fr Mathews v EJ Sligo All Stars, Fr Mathews Arena, 19:45

KUBS v McGowans Tolka Rovers, Greendale, 20:00

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One

Ulster University Elks v UL Huskies, UUJ, 15:30

Trinity Meteors v Phoenix Rockets, Trinity Sports, 16:00

Griffith College Templeogue v Swords Thunder, Nord Anglia International School, 19:00

Portlaoise Panthers v St Mary’s Castleisland, St Mary’s Hall, 19:00

Sunday, September 29th

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League

IT Carlow Basketball v Maxol WIT Wildcats, Barrow Centre Carlow, 13:00

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One

Fabplus North West v UL Huskies, Ballyshannon, 12:00

Basketball Ireland National League teams 2019/20

Basketball Ireland Men's Super League

Griffith College Templeogue

UCD Marian

DCU Saints

Pyrobel Killester

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

DBS Éanna

Coughlan CandS Neptune

Garvey's Tralee Warriors

Keane's SuperValu Killorglin

Belfast Star

Moycullen

Maree

Basketball Ireland Women's Super League

Ambassador UCC Glanmire

Maree

DCU Mercy

Courtyard Liffey Celtics

IT Carlow Basketball

Marble City Hawks

Maxol WIT Wildcats

Singleton SuperValu Brunell

Fr Mathews

Pyrobel Killester