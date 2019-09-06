Knockbeg College all set to stage Past Pupils golf tournament

The Knockbeg Cup, which will be a singles stableford competition for past pupils, is set to be played in Borris Golf Club this Sunday (8th September).

If you wish to participate in the competition, tee times can be reserved from 1.30pm on the Borris BRS booking system or by contacting the school on the phone number 0599142127.

It would be very much appreciated by those organising the event if anybody interested could confirm their interest as soon as possible in order to fill out tee times.

The entry fee is set at €30, with refreshments provided for the day ahead. There will be numerous prizes on the day, including one for best finishing non members with no handicap.

Last year Michael Turley, who's pictured above, won the Knockbeg Cup, and was presented with the trophy by former principal and past pupil Cyril Hughes.

Conditions will be suitable for a day of golf, with the weather forecast predicting a temperature of 18 degrees. Best of luck to all participants on the day.