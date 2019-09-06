Laois Athletics Weekly Round Up

Laois Athletics



Road Races

8th Sept – Luggacurren 10k – Luggacurren.

29th Sept – Rathfarnham 5k – Rathfarnham.



Parkruns

Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 09:30.

Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11:00.

*You should allow two weeks to register for Leinster and National events to avoid disappointment.



Ballyfin AC



Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.



Training schedule

Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan's car park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison).

Wednesday 8-9pm strength and conditioning at Ballyfin Community Hall.

Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan's car park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison).

Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court car park.

Training session can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on road or grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.



Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC



Training

Juvenile training will resume in September. We hope all our members have a great summer.



Emo Rath AC



Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athletes. Training for our older athletes includes:

Strength training in Emo Community Hall on Wednesdays 7.00-8.00pm.

Technical training on Friday nights in Emo 7.00-8.00pm.

Training in Emo on Sunday mornings 11am-12.00pm.



Mountmellick Athletic Club



Club Training

Training takes place every Monday and Wednesday in Smiths field running track from 7 to 8pm and we are always open to new members. Watch our Facebook page for details of upcoming events and pictures of our athletes competing. Feel free to contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087-3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information.



Oughaval AC



Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquiries can be made to John Scully 085-1742251.



Portlaoise AC



Club Training

Training for juveniles and seniors as follows (all levels are catered for):

Monday: Seniors St Fintan’s - meet at 8pm, run at 8.15pm.

Tuesday: Juveniles Portlaoise track - all ages from 6+ meet at 7pm.

Tuesday: Seniors Portlaoise track - meet at 6.00pm.

Wednesday: Seniors - meet at Supervalu Abbeyleix Road at 7pm.

Thursday: Seniors Portlaoise track - meet at 6pm.

Thursday: Juveniles Portlaoise track - all ages from 6+ meet at 7pm.



Rosenallis Kilcavan AC



Training

Training each Monday evening in Kilcavan.



St Abban’s AC



Juvenile Training

Training has returned for juvenile and senior athletes, with good numbers each Tuesday and Friday from 7:30. With school and county cross country races coming up soon it’s the perfect time to begin preparing.



Fun Way to 5k

Monday 9th September sees the return of the club ‘Fun Way to 5k', where you can begin your journey to 5k with the support and guidance of people who have been on the journey before. Whether you want to run, jog or walk you will have company for the journey.



Club Cross Country

The Club Cross Country will take place on Sunday 22nd September in Graham’s Field Tolerton. There will be a great selection of races for juveniles up to seniors. All welcome on the day to get their first taste of Cross Country or whet the appetite for the upcoming year.



Primary Schools Cross Country

St Abban's AC will host their annual Primary Schools Cross Country on Wednesday the 11th of September. This is open to all 4th, 5th and 6th Class students in all of our local schools.



Training

With the return to school comes the return of cross country training. All children aged 8 and over are welcome every Tuesday and Friday from 7:30. Adult training also takes place at 7:30 on Tuesday and Friday, with Fit For Life training every Monday and Wednesday from 7:30. Newcomers are always welcome.



St Michael’s AC



Juvenile Training

Juvenile Training on Monday and Thursday at 6pm in the Portarlington GAA Centre.



Social Media

Find us on Facebook (Michaels AC) and send a friend request to keep up to date with all that’s happening. Any questions and comments are welcome by messaging us on Facebook.