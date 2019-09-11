Golden celebration for Mountmellick soccer club

Mountmellick United soccer club is calling all former players, club members, managers coaches and fans of Mountmellick to a Golden celebration next month.

The club is holding a 50th club anniversary dinner dance on Saturday, October 26 at 8pm Killeshin Hotel.

The night features music, history and awards on the night.

Promises to be a great night. Tickets are €40.