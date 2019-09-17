Portlaoise boxer Michael Nevin bows of World Championships at quarter-final stage

Portlaoise boxer Michael Nevin bowed out of the World Elite Championships in Russia at the quarter-final stage following a split decision.

The Portlaoise Boxing Club middleweight cruised into the last-16 of the competition in Ekaterinburg on Saturday evening with a resounding victory over Lithuania’s Vytautas Balsys. The 21 year-old earned three 10-8 rounds to claim a unanimous decision to send him through to the quarter-finals.

Up against the eight-seeded home favourite, Gleb Bakshi, in the quarter-final on Monday evening, Nevin boxed admirably but unfortunately came out the wrong side of a 3-2 split decision.

Nevin claimed his first major international medal back in June at the European Elite Championships, adding to his three European titles at underage level.

You can watch Nevin's quarter-final bout - HERE - by fast-forwarding to 4:20:45.