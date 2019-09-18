Portlaoise Panthers first-round basketball cup draws revealed

Portlaoise's Panthers women's basketball team will travel to Limerick while the mens have received a bye in the draw for the 2019/20 Hula Hoops National Cup was made at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.

The Portlaoise women will travel to the midwest to play Limerick Celtics in round one of the Hula Hoops Women’s Division One National Cup. The first round of games will be played on weekend of October 26/27.

Meanwhile, the Hula Hoops Presidents Cup mens draw saw Portlaoise getting a first round bye/

Full draw as follows.

Hula Hoops Pat Duffy National Cup

Round One – weekend of October 26/27th

Maree v Belfast Star

DBS Éanna v BYE

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

Pyrobel Killester v BYE

Griffith College Templeogue v UCD Marian

Moycullen v BYE

DCU Saints v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

Coughlan C&S Neptune v BYE

Hula Hoops Paudie O’Connor Women’s National Cup

Preliminary Round – weekend of October 26/27th

Game One:

DCU Mercy v Maree

Game Two:

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Liffey Celtics

Quarter Final – weekend of November 30th/December 1st

Winner of Game 1 vs IT Carlow Basketball

Marble City Hawks v Singleton SuperValu Brunell

Winner of Game 2 v Maxol WIT Wildcats

Pyrobel Killester v Fr Mathews

Hula Hoops Presidents Cup

Round One - Weekend of October 26/27th

IT Carlow Basketball v WIT Vikings

Ulster University Elks v BYE

Fr Mathews v Limerick Celtics

Ej Sligo All Stars v BYE

Limerick Sport Eagles v LYIT Donegal

McGowans Tolka Rovers v BYE

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig

Portlaoise Panthers v BYE

Hula Hoops Women’s Division One National Cup

Round One - Weekend of October 26/27th

Phoenix Rockets v UL Huskies

Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s v BYE

Limerick Celtics v Portlaoise Panthers

Tipperary Knights v BYE

NUIG Mystics v Ulster University Elks

Fabplus North West v BYE

Swords Thunder v Trinity Meteors

Griffith College Templeogue v BYE