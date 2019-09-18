Portlaoise Panthers first-round basketball cup draws revealed
Necole Sterling top-scored for the Panthers. Pic: Denis Byrne
Portlaoise's Panthers women's basketball team will travel to Limerick while the mens have received a bye in the draw for the 2019/20 Hula Hoops National Cup was made at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.
The Portlaoise women will travel to the midwest to play Limerick Celtics in round one of the Hula Hoops Women’s Division One National Cup. The first round of games will be played on weekend of October 26/27.
Meanwhile, the Hula Hoops Presidents Cup mens draw saw Portlaoise getting a first round bye/
Full draw as follows.
Hula Hoops Pat Duffy National Cup
Round One – weekend of October 26/27th
Maree v Belfast Star
DBS Éanna v BYE
Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors
Pyrobel Killester v BYE
Griffith College Templeogue v UCD Marian
Moycullen v BYE
DCU Saints v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions
Coughlan C&S Neptune v BYE
Hula Hoops Paudie O’Connor Women’s National Cup
Preliminary Round – weekend of October 26/27th
Game One:
DCU Mercy v Maree
Game Two:
Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Liffey Celtics
Quarter Final – weekend of November 30th/December 1st
Winner of Game 1 vs IT Carlow Basketball
Marble City Hawks v Singleton SuperValu Brunell
Winner of Game 2 v Maxol WIT Wildcats
Pyrobel Killester v Fr Mathews
Hula Hoops Presidents Cup
Round One - Weekend of October 26/27th
IT Carlow Basketball v WIT Vikings
Ulster University Elks v BYE
Fr Mathews v Limerick Celtics
Ej Sligo All Stars v BYE
Limerick Sport Eagles v LYIT Donegal
McGowans Tolka Rovers v BYE
Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig
Portlaoise Panthers v BYE
Hula Hoops Women’s Division One National Cup
Round One - Weekend of October 26/27th
Phoenix Rockets v UL Huskies
Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s v BYE
Limerick Celtics v Portlaoise Panthers
Tipperary Knights v BYE
NUIG Mystics v Ulster University Elks
Fabplus North West v BYE
Swords Thunder v Trinity Meteors
Griffith College Templeogue v BYE
