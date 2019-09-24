Sexton Cup success for Midland Masters Ladies Basketballers

The Midland Masters Ladies basketball team headed to Longford to participate in the Torpedo Basketball tournament the past weekend, with the first time entrants to the scooping up top spot.

A gruelling three game schedule on Saturday, where the ladies met the Drogheda Wolves in the first game, followed by Boyle in the second and then narrow victory over Tigers from Dublin in the third game.

Finishing top spot in their pool on the Saturday, the Masters ladies showed no sign of their age with fitness pushing them to the semi-final on Sunday at 1pm where they met runners-up of pool two, Longford Falcons in the semi-final.

The master’s ladies defence dominated the semi-final which saw them face hot favourites Mayo in the final.

An intense fast paced game saw the final becoming a nail-biting show for the supporters. However, it was the second half where yet again the defence from the Midland ladies saw Mayo struggle to put points on the board.

The Midland ladies secured some great scores both inside and out with every team member being prominent. Jean McEvoy stepped up in the second half offensively seeing her put 8 points in-a-row on the board for Midlands which saw them over the finish line to secure the Sexton Cup.

Jean also picked up MVP for her class send-half performance.

The Masters Ladies have formed to enter a team into the Midland League this coming season with Portlaoise Panthers. The average age of the ladies is 40, but with no signs of lack of fitness in this squad the ladies plan to use the league to enhance their tournament performance.

Peter Duignan will take lead in the coaching forum and with a new member to the coaching staff Tommy Costello, the ladies are promising to be a force to be reckoned with in up-and coming tournaments this season.

Galway is their next port of call where they will head away on the 1st of November to compete in the Galway Masters tournament.