This Week's Laois Athletics Round-Up

Laois Athletics

Parkruns:

Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 09:30

Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11:00

*You should allow two weeks to register for Leinster and National events to avoid disappointment.

Ballyfin AC

Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.

Training schedule:

Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison)

Wednesday 8-9pm Strength and Conditioning at Ballyfin Community Hall

Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison)

Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park

Training session can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

World Mountain Running Championships

Well done to our club Chairman Martin McDonald who represented Ireland on Saturday in the World Mountain Running Championships. The competition took place in Gagliano del Capo, in the southern heel of Italy. The race consisted of one and a half laps on a rocky and steep terrain, a total of 6.5 km.

Martin ran well to finish 8th in the race, despite the 26 degrees heat. Well done Martin!

Laois Even Ages & Novice Cross Country

Well done to all of our athletes who competed in Tolerton at the weekend. And thank you to St. Abbans and all the officials for a great event.

The results are as follows:

U8 Girls: Saoirse Bonham (2nd)

U10 Girls: Hannah Cox (2nd), Leah Delaney (15th)

U10 Boys: Noah Carter (4th)

U12 Girls: Aideen Gee (3rd), Elaine Miller (11th)

U12 Boys: Jack Coogan (22nd), Alan Fitzpatrick (23rd), Tadhg Bonham (24th)

U14 Girls: Sadhbh Moore (5th), Clodagh Gee (11th)

U14 Boys: Rody McEvoy (11th)

U16 Girls: Faye McEvoy (1st), Niamh Tunny (2nd), Caoimhe Moore (9th), Ciara Bowe (10th). Team-Gold.

U16 Boys: Jack McMahon (3rd)

U18 Girls: Sarah Delaney (1st)

U18 Boys: Evan Hogg (3rd)

Novice Ladies: Elaine Mahoney (5th)

Novice Men: Cian McDonald (1st), Noel Burke (2nd), Paul Burke (5th), Jimmy Nerney (9th), William Kerr (15th). Team-Gold.

Rathfarnham 5km

Well done to John Kirwan who competed in the annual Rathfarnham 5km. John finished in a time of 18.56. Well done to Eddie Dunne and Liz O’Reilly who took part in the Naas 10km on Sunday. Eddie Dunne ran a time of 42.17 and Liz O’Reilly 1.00.22.

Training

Training for all Juveniles every Tuesday night in BallyroanAbbey Gaa field at 7.30pm.

Emo Rath AC

Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athletes. Training for our older athletes includes: Strength Training in Emo Community Hall on Wednesdays 7.00-8.00pm; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo 7.00-8.00pm, and Training in Emo on Sunday mornings 11am-12.00pm.

Mountmellick Athletic Club

Club Training

Training takes place every Monday and Wednesday in Smiths field running track from 7 to 8pm and we are always open to new members. Watch our Facebook page for details of upcoming events and pictures of our athletes competing.

Feel free to contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087- 3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information - www.facebook.com/ MountmellickAthleticClub/

Oughaval AC

Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquiries can be made to John Scully 085 1742251.

Portlaoise AC

Downey’s Laois Cross Country

Super day for the ladies at the Laois Novice CC on Sunday last with individual and team gold collected. Sandra Fitzpatrick took the title with a mighty run, with Maria Cuddy close behind in second spot and Pammie Grogan hot on their heels in 4th. Amy and Charlie were not far behind either as team gold was secured. Paul Cuddy was our only male on duty, coming home on 8th position. Well done all on a great start to the CC season.

Rathfarnham 5k

Four club members travelled to Rathfarnham last weekend for the prestigious 5k and we had some excellent performances in our new singlets. Mary Mulhare took pride of place, coming home first lady in an excellent time of 16:46, another massive performance by Mary. Her brother David returned to action by posting a fabulous time of 15.25, taking 20th spot in a class field. Next up was Colm Fitzgerald in 16.51, with Aengus Burke taking 2nd 0/50 in 17.27. A good debut for the new singlets!! Elsewhere Niall Collins ran the Naas 10k in a time of 42.25.

Training

Training continues each Tuesday and Thursday at Portlaoise College track at 18.00. All standards welcome.

Club Training

Training for juveniles and seniors as follows (All levels are catered for):

Monday: Seniors St. Fintan’s: Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm

Tuesday: Juveniles Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Tuesday: Seniors Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6.00pm.

Wednesday: Seniors : Meet at Supervalu Abbeyleix Road at 7pm

Thursday: Seniors Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6pm

Thursday: Juveniles Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

Training

Training each Monday evening in Kilcavan.

St. Abban’s AC

Rathfarnham 5K

Rathfarnham 5k is always a great race on the road running calendar and Sunday was no different. With everybody in training for Cross Country it offers a test to see how the early training has gone. Cian Kelly was first home for the club today in 15:20. He was followed home by Sean Geoghan 16:03, John Fenlon 16:16, Mick Kelly 16:28 and Naoise Kettle 16:33. In the Women’s category Cheryl Nolan returned from injury to impressively take 2nd place in 16:55 while Caitlin McDonald continued her progression finishing in 19:31. Well done to all today. Great running!

Downey Suzuki Laois Cross Country Championships, Sunday 29th of September, Tolerton.

Cross country returned to the familiar grounds of Tolerton as the lands of the Graham families once again provided an ideal setting for stage one of the Downey Suzuki Laois Cross Country Championships. Despite heavy rain the day before, conditions on the day itself was perfect. The well-appointed course, with a few nice hills, provided a stern test for the competitors from girls and boys U8’s through to Novice Ladies and Men. Cross country is not for the faint-hearted but the added dimension of team awards adds to the excitement. We had several strong teams out on the day and all our athletes performed well, making use of the home advantage running the course with cunning and guts. Well done to all our athletes who showed their physical and mental strength on a classic cross country course. Thank you to all in St. Abban’s AC and the county for organising and running a great event. Day 2 on the 13th of October hosted by Ballyroan/Abbeyleix AC will be the turn of uneven ages so those juveniles that had the disadvantage last week.

Carlow Primary and Secondary Schools XC 30/09/2019, Carlow Hurling Club

Well done to all St Abban's Athletes who competed in the Carlow Primary and Secondary Schools XC on Monday The conditions were trying after the recent rain but all our athletes showed great determination and conviction, with several top-class performances. Well done to all who competed and thank you to all the schools and teachers who support our sport.

Change of Time for Juvenile Training

From Tuesday 1st October juvenile training for U8 to U12 will take place at the earlier time of 6:30pm and will finish at 7:20pm on both Tuesday and Friday nights. Training for groups of 12 years and over will continue at the normal time of 7:30pm

St Abban’s Couch to 5k “The Fun Way to 5K”

We had big numbers turn out for the launch night of this year’s Couch to 5K. We had lots of old and new faces, all enthusiastic to get out and make a positive change to their lives. This year programme promises to be just as fun and successful as last year. Monday and Wednesday nights from 7:30pm at St Abban’s Sports Complex.

With the return to school comes the return of Cross Country training. All children aged 8 and over are welcome every Tuesday and Friday from 7:30. Adult training also takes place at 7:30 on Tuesday and Friday with Fit For Life training every Monday and Wednesday from 7:30. Newcomers are always welcome.

St. Michael’s AC

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday summer training takes place at Emo House – meeting at the car park for 7pm. Thursday informal training session takes place in Corrig. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile Training on Monday and Thursday at 6pm in the Portarlington GAA Centre.

St Michaels AC

Find us on Facebook (Michaels AC) and send a friend request to keep up to date with all that’s happening. Any questions and comments are welcome by Messaging us on Facebook.