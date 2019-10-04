Laois swimmer Ryan to represent Ireland at European Championships in Scotland

Laois swimmer Shane Ryan has been included in the Irish squad for the upcoming European Championships in Scotland in December.

Swim Ireland today announced 19 athletes who will travel to Glasgow, Scotland in December to compete in the 2019 LEN European Short Course Championships.

Eleven senior and eight junior athletes have been selected for the five day event, with all team members travelling on from these Championships to compete in the 2019 Irish SC Championships in Dublin the following week.

The man with Portarlington roots spearheaded the Irish charge at the World Championships in Korea over the summer. Ryan started his games with the Ireland’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay team where they were in record breaking form, with the quartet combined for a time of 3:17.38 in the heats, knocking two tenths of a second off the previous record (3:17.55) set at the 2018 European Championships.

Ryan continued to the 100m Backstroke where he finished with a time of 54.24 in seventh place, and only 1.39 seconds behind qualifying for the semi-finals. He bounced back with a superb swim in the 50m Backstroke to secure a semi-final place, but he withdrew to concentrate on the 4x100m Medley Relay.

That decision paid off as well as Ryan, alongside teammates Darragh Greene, Brenda Hyland and Jordan Sloan, set a new national record with a time of 3:35:86.

Shane Ryan will be looking to emulate his performances from one year earlier where he collected a bronze medal at the World Short Course Championships in China, Swim Ireland Swimmer of the Year Brendan Hyland also had a top 10 finish at those championships in the 200m Butterfly. At the 2017 event in Copenhagen, Jordan Sloan and Mona McSharry were finalists with Conor Ferguson reaching a semi-final.

National Performance Director Jon Rudd, Team Leader for the Irish Team said, “This event always helps athletes to gain some clarity on how their season is progressing towards the following summer, and we all know that our Trials in April and the summer of 2020 have an extra importance this season.

"Our team is a blend of experience and youth, with a number of our athletes able to progress through the rounds and challenge for the podium, whilst at the same time, it is an opportunity for a number of our very promising junior athletes to start to feel their way in senior swimming as their junior years will be over and done soon and this is the swimming world in which they will need to learn to operate going forwards.”