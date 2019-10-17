Laois Martial Arts thrive at The Rumble

Laois Martial Arts were in action again in Citywest, Dublin, competing in their 11th event of the year, The Rumble.

A team of five travelled to compete at the event in both Point Fighting and Light Contact. The youngest member of the team, Peter McInerney (5) competed in Light Contact, earning 2nd place in the under 7’s Boys Novice.

Hannah Reinhardt (10) had a great day competing in three sections on the day. Her first section, Intermediate Points, saw her winning first place. She went on to win a bronze in the advanced Point Fighting and bronze in Intermediate Light Contact. Her sister Amelia Reinhardt (13 yrs) had terrific fights competing also in both Point Fighting and Light Contact. Amelia secured a well earned bronze in Light Contact.

Both Anthony Conroy and Aodhan Sherwin had a great day of competition in both points and light, coming away with some great experience from the event.

Head Coach Shane Culleton, commented that he always stresses to his fighters that fighting is all about progress:

“We train well so we can progress from every competition. Progress does not always mean winning or getting a medal. Once a child steps on to the mats, stands up tall and puts the best version of themselves forward on the day, then they are winners in so many ways. Shane further elaborated that sometimes we can get lost in the medal hunt and that is never healthy especially for children.”

Next up for the busy club is the Northeast Open in Co. Monaghan, which will wrap up the year of fighting for the club. That brings the total to 12 events for the club this year, as well as 2 international events.

For details on Kickboxing in Co. Laois, find Laois Martial Arts on Facebook or call 0863399287.