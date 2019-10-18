Laois Athletics Weekly Round-Up

Laois Athletics

Parkrun

Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 09:30

Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11:00

*You should allow two weeks to register for Leinster and National events to avoid disappointment.

Ballyfin AC

Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.

Training schedule:

Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Wednesday 8-9pm Strength and Conditioning at Ballyfin Community Hall Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park Training session can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

Laois XC Championships

‘McDonald does the double in style and leads his team to double Gold’

Sunday the 13th of October saw day 2 of the Laois Cross Country, where Ballyroan Abbeyleix & District A.C hosted the event. The ‘Black Shamrock’ course was a true, testing and spectator friendly cross country course (the only thing missing was the mud!). This impressive course is owned by the Cass family of Abbeyleix.

Well done to our Intermediate and Juvenile athletes who came out in force and ran very well in their respective age categories.

Cian McDonald continuing his impressive form of late, broke away from the field in the first kilometre of the 6000m race making light of the testing course. He continued to extend his lead to the finish, claiming Intermediate gold , just two weeks after securing Novice gold in Tolerton. Cian was followed by a very strong team performance who also claimed team gold; Noel Burke (4th), Paul Burke (7th), Jimmy Nerney (9th), John Kirwan (14th) and Eddie Dunne (17th).

The intermediate women’s team of Liz McWey (5th), Elaine Mahoney (8th), Aine McDonald (9th) and Liz O’Reilly (14th), worked well to secure bronze team medals on the day. Well done girls!

Aurora Bennett (14th) and Karah O’Brien (16th), competed well in the U9 girls 600m.

Hannah Cox secured 2nd position in the girls U11 race, with Aideen Gee (5th), Leah Delaney (16th) and Ellen O’Mahoney (32nd) following close behind. The U11 boys were out in force with Eoin Lynam (11th), Xavier Bennett (14th), Noah Carter (19th), Alan Fitzpatrick (22nd), Jack Coogan (25th), Seanie Miller (27th) and Tadhgh Bonham (28th).

In the U13 girls 2000m, the girls were one short of a team with Sadhbh Moore (5th), Niamh Scully (6th) and Elaine Miller (19th) all covering the distance well. In the U13 boys race, Michael Lacey finished 3rd with Garbriel Bennett (17th) and Rody McEvoy (18th).

The U15 girls won team gold, with Faye McEvoy (1st) continuing her usual good form leading the team, Niamh Tunney (3rd), Ciara Bowe (11th) and Emma Fitzpatrick (12th). In the U15 boys, James O’Mahoney and Josh Cox ran well to place 16th and 19th respectively.

Niamh McDonald won the U17 girls 3500m, with Caoimhe Moore securing silver, both girls had strong performances! Evan Hogg (3rd), Jack McMahon (4rd) and Cathal Lynam (8th) ran well over their 4500m course in the U17 boys event.

Sarah Delaney won the U19 girls 4000m and Mairead Sinnott finished 4th, well done girls, great running!

The club would like to thank all club officials who made the day a success - Finish and course stewards: Noel Burke, Cian Catherine and Aine McDonald, John Cox, Barry Bowe, Paula Hutchinson and Shane Bowe; Gate: Shane Tunney, Seamus Miller; Parking: John Kirwan; Shop: Bridget and Ross Moore. And thank you to all parents and club members who brought goods for the shop (too numerous to mention you all); Course marking: Martin, Kate, Aine, Niamh McDonald, Noel Burke; P.A: Tom Dunne; Juvenile/ Intermediate race registration: Breda & Kate McDonald. Thanks to county board officials for your help also! And to all who helped clean up after!

Donadea 10km

Liz O’Reilly ran the Donadea 10km race last Saturday in 58.35. Well done Liz!

Training

Training for all Juveniles every Tuesday night in Ballyroan Abbey Gaa field at 7.30pm.

Emo Rath AC

Laois Athletics XC

Day 2 of Laois Athletics Cross Country was held on a testing course at Abbeyleix recently. Aoileann Ni Comhraidhe was first to run, in the Girls U-9 race. In a ‘Zola Budd’ fashion Aoileann discarded the spikes and ran bare foot, and what a race she had finishing in 2nd place. Paddy Lynch was next up in the Boys U-9 race. Running in his very first race for the club Paddy finished in the top ten, earning himself his first cross country medal. After a great run in Day 1, where he finished second, Darragh Duffy moved up a year for Day 2 and finished a very credible 13th in the Boys U-11 race. Louise Hartnett ran in the Girls U-13 race. She started very well and was well up the field for over half the race and is continuing to make progress in each race she goes in. Tadhg O’ Comhairdhe had a great race in the Boys U-13 race, moving well up the field early on, he held on to finish in 7th place overall. Emily O’Neill Delaney ran in the women’s U-19 race over 4k. Emily finished in 2nd place on a tough hilly course. Well done to all our athletes that competed on the day, some excellent performances.



Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athletes. Training for our older athletes includes: Strength Training in Emo Community Hall on Wednesdays 7.15-8.15pm; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo 7.30-8.30pm, and Training in Emo on Sunday mornings 11am-12.00pm.

Mountmellick Athletic Club

Club Training

Training takes place every Monday and Wednesday in Smiths field running track from 7 to 8pm and we are always open to new members. Watch our Facebook page for details of upcoming events and pictures of our athletes competing.

Oughaval AC

Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquiries can be made to John Scully 085 1742251.

Portlaoise AC

Downey’s Laois Cross Country: Day 2

Black Hill Abbeyleix was the venue for the Intermediate and uneven juvenile event last week. First up were girls under 9 Grace Cuddy & Lilly Reid who were first to experience that lovely Black Hill. Well done to both girls .

Girls U11 - As with all juveniles one has to bump up an age every second week and our O’Flanagan triplets did so with ease. Lauren, Cliona and Olivia all ran fantastic.

Boys U11 - Winner Daniel Downey led the race all the way to the end with a tough competitor from St Michaels Ac close behind in 2nd place but Daniel used his strength and determination to hold off and finished 1st. Well done Daniel. James Meade was our only other competitor U11. Well done to both boys.

Girls U13 - The distance is increasing as we go on and these ladies are up to 2k. We had Sarah Dunne our newest cross country runner and Emma Jane Cuddy both running very well today.

Boys U13 - Well done to the two boys Harrison Marshall and Daniel Murrell today.

Girls U15 - And increasing they are still with 3k for u15. Great to see the usual girls out today competing in this u15 race a full team. Caoimhe Cuddy was 2nd overall followed by Grace Meade, Leah Smullen, Rebecca Marshall and Sarah Murell.

Boys U15 - Jack Murell was our sole U-15 competitor. Fair play Jack.

Next up our ladies - A tough hilly winding course but not too tough for our ladies. A big congratulations to Aisling Bohan and Sandra Fitzpatrick who finished 2nd and third respectively in the ladies intermediate 4K. What a way for Aisling to start her cross country career, the first of many. After winning the novice last time out Sandra again put in a splendid effort to get on the podium. Aisling and Sandra led our ladies of Gillian Cunningham (another first timer), Maria Cuddy and Sara O‘Hara to gold team, super running by the ladies.

Last event of the day was Intermediate men’s race over 6k - Aengus Burke 5th and Paul Cuddy 6th were nicely bunched throughout the race, and special mention for John Paul Bennett and Shane Cuddy who courageously ran their first cross country race, well done lads. Credit to the Ballyroan Abbeyleix club on a great course and a finely organised event.

Training

Training continues each Tuesday and Thursday at Portlaoise College track at 18.00. All standards welcome.

Training for juveniles and seniors as follows:

Monday: Seniors - St. Fintan’s: Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm

Tuesday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Tuesday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6.00pm.

Thursday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6pm

Thursday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

Training

Training each Monday evening in Kilcavan.

St. Abban’s AC

Laois Cross Country Downey Suzuki Intermediate & Uneven Ages Championship 13th October

Well done to all our athletes who competed in the County uneven ages and Intermediate in Abbeyleix. A big turn out from Abban's saw big battles and lots of medals. We had some great performances throughout the juvenile events with many individual and team prizes won on the day. Many of these athletes will go forward to competing in Gowran on the 26th October with training continuing each Tuesday and Friday in preparation for this event.

In the Intermediate Women’s event Lucy Deegan added the Intermediate title to her Novice one from last year. She was backed up by a great team of Caitríona McDonald 4th, Sharon Buggy 10th,11th Ann Nichol Waugh,13th Colette Brennan and in 15th Deirdre Brennan. Unfortunately in the Intermediate Men’s race we only had one representative from the club and this is something we hope to improve upon over the next couple of years. Well done to Liam Byrne who finished in 11th place and flew the flag with great pride on the day.

Club Draw

The first of 3 draws will take place on Friday 18th October at the Clubhouse at 9.00pm. Tickets are still available from any committee member with the next draw taking place on Friday 8th November and the final draw on Sunday 1st December.

Rockford Road Race

The annual Rockford Road Race took place on Sunday 13th of October. Once again we had great representation from the club with seven athletes wearing club colours. In the men’s event Cian Kelly led the team home in 20:55 Sean Geoghan 21:25, Mick Kelly 21:31, Naoise Kettle 22:47, Pauline Doyle 37:12, Carmel Hughes 46:45, Mary Whelan 46:48. The men claimed the overall team prize with Cian, Séan, Mick and Naoise all working hard to take home the cup.

Training

From Tuesday 1st October juvenile training for U8 to U12 will take place at the earlier time of 6:30pm and will finish at 7:20pm on both Tuesday and Friday nights. Training for groups of 12 years and over will continue at the normal time of 7:30pm

St Abban’s Couch to 5k “The Fun Way to 5K”

We had big numbers turn out for the launch night of this year’s Couch to 5K. We had lots of old and new faces, all enthusiastic to get out and make a positive change to their lives. This year programme promises to be just as fun and successful as last year. Monday and Wednesday nights from 7:30pm at St Abban’s Sports Complex.

With the return to school comes the return of Cross Country training. All children aged 8 and over are welcome every Tuesday and Friday from 7:30. Adult training also takes place at 7:30 on Tuesday and Friday with Fit For Life training every Monday and Wednesday from 7:30. Newcomers are always welcome.

St. Michael’s AC

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at Portarlington rugby club for the time being. Thursday informal training session takes place in Corrig. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile Training on Monday and Thursday at 6pm in the Portarlington GAA Centre.

