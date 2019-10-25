Laois Athletics Weekly Round-Up

Laois Athletics

Parkrun

Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 09:30

Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11:00

*You should allow two weeks to register for Leinster and National events to avoid disappointment.

Ballyfin AC

Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.

Training schedule:

Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Wednesday 8-9pm Strength and Conditioning at Ballyfin Community Hall Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park Training session can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

Training

Training for all Juveniles every Tuesday night in BallyroanAbbey Gaa field at 7.30pm

Emo Rath AC

Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athletes. Training for our older athletes includes: Strength Training in Emo Community Hall on Wednesdays 7.15-8.15pm; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo 7.30-8.30pm, and Training in Emo on Sunday mornings 11am-12.00pm.

Mountmellick Athletic Club

Club Training

Training takes place every Monday and Wednesday in Smiths field running track from 7 to 8pm and we are always open to new members. Watch our Facebook page for details of upcoming events and pictures of our athletes competing.

Feel free to contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087- 3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information - www.facebook.com/MountmellickAthleticClub/

Oughaval AC

Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquiries can be made to John Scully 085 1742251.

Portlaoise AC

Autumn International Cross Country

A great day for the club at the Autumn international cross country in Abbotstown last Sunday, with some splendid performances and two members making the Irish teams for the British and Irish Masters cross country in Aintree, Liverpool next month. With ideal weather conditions the course was in excellent condition overall, a few sticky patches and the second part of the 1500 mts lap being a testing climb however. First in action was Mary Mulhare in the senior ladies 6k, and once again Mary produced the goods, coming home 3rd overall and first Irish lady behind two UK runners. Mary has shown massive consistency in recent months, getting better with each run and no doubt set up for a good cross country season now.

Next up was the master men's, where the "Baby " of the men’s team, Tom Lupton, came home in an excellent 4th place in the 0-35 section, securing his selection for the team to Liverpool. A brilliant achievement in a competitive field. Colm Fitzgerald competed in the 0-40 category and put in possibly his best performances of the year to finish 9th in the section, he will now await the final decision on the 6 man team. Aengus Burke competed in the 0-50 section, and had his best race in recent years to finish 3rd in the category. However he turns 55 before the international so will move to the 4 man 0-55 team for Aintree. Well done to Joe Walsh also who dumped the wellies and ran the last race of the day after officiating beforehand.

Training

Training continues each Tuesday and Thursday at Portlaoise College track at 18.00. All standards welcome.

Training for juveniles and seniors as follows:

Monday: Seniors - St. Fintan’s: Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm

Tuesday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Tuesday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6.00pm.

Thursday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6pm

Thursday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

Training

Training each Monday evening in Kilcavan.

St. Abban’s AC

Training

From Tuesday 1st October juvenile training for U8 to U12 will take place at the earlier time of 6:30pm and will finish at 7:20pm on both Tuesday and Friday nights. Training for groups of 12 years and over will continue at the normal time of 7:30pm

St Abban’s Couch to 5k “The Fun Way to 5K”

We had big numbers turn out for the launch night of this year’s Couch to 5K. We had lots of old and new faces, all enthusiastic to get out and make a positive change to their lives. This year programme promises to be just as fun and successful as last year. Monday and Wednesday nights from 7:30pm at St Abban’s Sports Complex.

With the return to school comes the return of Cross Country training. All children aged 8 and over are welcome every Tuesday and Friday from 7:30. Adult training also takes place at 7:30 on Tuesday and Friday with Fit For Life training every Monday and Wednesday from 7:30. Newcomers are always welcome.

St. Michael’s AC

SENIOR TRAINING

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at Portarlington rugby club for the time being. Thursday informal training session takes place in Corrig. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Pre-Marathon run in Emo

We had a great turnout in Emo recently and thankfully the weather was fine for the clubs 10k pre marathon run which was followed by tea and scones at Emo Court

Thanks to all who organised especially Mary Mullally and JJ Stapleton. Best of luck to everyone taking part in DCM 2019.

Laois Intermediate and Uneven Cross County

We had a great turnout for our cross country competition in Abbeyleix recently. In total 17 of our juveniles travelled to take part-they included Caoimhe O'Sullivan, Will Craig, Liam & Louise Ward, Caleb & Aine Ryan, Cameron O'Callaghan, Cian & Aaron Twomey, Shane & Ronan Maher, Mikey & Ella O'Hanlon, Karen & Caolan Melia, Chloe O'Connell & Dylan Yarrow. All the kids were fantastic and as usual did the club proud. Our individual medalists were Caoimhe O'Sullivan U/9, Cameron O'Callaghan & Cian Twomey U/9, Will Craig U/11,Shane Maher & Sean McAuliffe U/13. Well done to George Sharpe who ran a good race in the Men's Intermediate race

DCM 2019

Best of luck to all our members and friends running the Dublin City Marathon this week. Best of luck on achieving your goals whatever they may be and most importantly enjoy the run.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile Training on Monday and Thursday at 6pm in the Portarlington GAA Centre.

Find us on Facebook

Find us on Facebook (Michaels AC) and send a friend request to keep up to date with all that’s happening. Any questions and comments are welcome by Messaging us on Facebook.