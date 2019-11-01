Laois Athletics Weekly Round-Up

Laois Athletics

Parkrun

Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 09:30

Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11:00

*You should allow two weeks to register for Leinster and National events to avoid disappointment.



Ballyfin AC

Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.

Training schedule:

Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Wednesday 8-9pm Strength and Conditioning at Ballyfin Community Hall Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park Training session can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

Autumn Open Cross Country and Home Countries Trials

Well done to our four club athletes who competed in the Autumn Open Cross Country which took place in Abbotstown, Co. Dublin on Sunday the 20th of October. This event also incorporated the trials for a place on the Irish team for the home countries race, which will be held in Aintree, in England next month.

Martin McDonald continued his strong return to form, holding off the competition over the 7.5km course. Martin won his category comfortably, securing a place on the Irish M60 team, in the Home Countries

Siobhan Burke ran well in the women’s 6k race, placing 18th in the over 40 category. Noel and Paul Burke competed in the Men’s race with Martin, where Noel Burke had a strong race to finish 18th in the over 35 category and Paul Burke ran well to place 15th over 40 category. Well done to all!



Leinster Juvenile, Junior Novice Cross Country Championships

Well done to all club members who competed in Gowran, Co. Kilkenny yesterday. Well done to Aideen Gee (76th) who ran in the Girls U12 event, and to her sister Clodagh who competed in the U14 girl’s event. Faye McEvoy ran well in the U16 girl’s event to secure 6th position, followed by a strong club team of Niamh Tunney (18th), Caoimhe Moore (52nd) and Ciara Bowe (61st). Jack McMahon was up next in the Boys U16 race, running well to finish in 24th position, Jack was on the bronze-winning county team. In the Junior Men’s 6000m, Cian McDonald ran a strong race to finish 3rd, well done Cian! Sarah Delaney (36th) ran well in the girl’s U18 race. In the Novice ladies 4000m, Kate McDonald finished in 15th position, and Siobhan Burke finished 26th. The Novice men’s club team of Noel Burke (47th), Paul Burke (61st), John Kirwan (97th) and Eddie Dunne (102nd) all ran well over the tough cross country course. Thank you to Gowran A.C and all officials for organising a great cross country.

Dublin City Marathon

Well done to our three club members who ran the Dublin City Marathon today. This was the 40th anniversary of the event and the crowds were present to show it!! Ronan O Reilly ran his first marathon and finished in a great time of 3.12.32, well done Ronan! Agnes Fennelly and Martina Peacock also braved the 26.2-mile route together, finishing 5.12.10 and 5.12.11 respectively, well done ladies!

Training

Training for all Juveniles every Tuesday night in BallyroanAbbey Gaa field at 7.30



Emo Rath AC



Training



Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athlete’s. Training for our older athletes includes: Strength Training in Emo Community Hall on Wednesdays 7.15-8.15pm; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo 7.30-8.30pm, and Training in Emo on Sunday mornings 11am-12.00pm.



Mountmellick Athletic Club



Training

Training takes place every Monday and Wednesday in Smiths field running track from 7 to 8pm and we are always open to new members. Watch our Facebook page for details of upcoming events and pictures of our athletes competing.

Feel free to contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087- 3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information - www.facebook.com/Mountmellick AthleticClub/

Oughaval AC

Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquires can be made to John Scully 085 1742251.

Portlaoise AC

Dublin Marathon

We had a fine crew in the capital on Sunday for the Dublin marathon, a mixture of first-timers and seasoned marathon runners. No matter how many you have ran it does not get any easier, the hard work still has to go in for months in advance, with many sacrifices and choices having to be made. Therefore massive credit to our members Louise Donoghue, Tracey Gavin, Niamho Kavanagh, Cathy Mulhare, Anna Duggan, Olwyn Larkin, Joanne Carroll, Richie Reid, Niall Collins and Donal Heagney who all put in superb performances to cross the line in style on a super day for running.



Leinster Novice Gowan Cross Country

We had a good crew in Gowan on the Bank Holiday Saturday for the juvenile and novice races. A beautiful morning greeted the runners after the previous day’s downpour and naturally the conditions were soft, to say the least.

First championship race was Girls U12 2k we had just Emma Jane Cuddy competing and well done to her. Following this was Boys U12 2k. Daniel Downey was another sole Portlaoise athlete. He was leading this race at one point until he had a little battle with some muck but stuck with it and ran a super race coming home in joint 3rd with a fellow Laois athlete. This qualifies Daniel to compete in All Ireland U12. Well done.

Girls U14 over 3k had a super little team today led home by Caoimhe Cuddy, Leah Smullen, Rebecca Marshall and Sarah Dunne. Great credit to all who got out and ran, super stuff.

Novice Ladies 2 laps 4K

Aisling Bohan following her debut at Laois Intermediate only 2 weeks ago ran a very brave race. Aisling settled well into the race and after 3k continued to pick people off to finish in the middle of a very strong field. Super Aisling, well done.

Novice Men 3 laps 6k

After a morning of racing the course had almost no grass left making conditions extremely tough. David Mulhare was first of our men home with a steady run in leading position until the last lap. David was 5th on the Laois team who took top spot. Colm Fitzgerald looked very strong despite running XC two weeks in a row and along with David was on the Laois County team. Paul Cuddy is getting stronger over the muck as the weeks go on and finished very strong. Great running by all, no mean feat in testing conditions. Lastly great to see the friendly face of our own Joe Walsh as the starter, well done Joe. Thanks to Gowran AC who hosted.

Training

Training continues each Tuesday and Thursday at Portlaoise College track at 18.00. All standards welcome.

Training for juveniles and seniors as follows:

Monday: Seniors - St. Fintan’s: Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm

Tuesday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Tuesday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6.00pm.

Thursday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6pm

Thursday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

Training

Training each Monday evening in Kilcavan.

St. Abban’s AC

KBC Dublin City Marathon

Well done to all our participants; Colin Coyne 2:53:44, John Sourke 3:0:09, Aidan Dineen 3:16:27, Deborah Dineen 3:36:37, Ethna Sourke 3:47:24, Caitriona McDonald 3:49:09, Michael O’Connor 4:03:57, Stacey Wheatley 4:06:52, Aoife McEvoy 4:07:30, Louise Graham 4:27:21, Matt Moore 4:36;48, Joyce Byrne 4:55:37, Pauline Doyle 5:21;55, Carmel Hughes 5:40:11 and , Noleen Condron 6:13;55 in today’s KBC Dublin City Marathon. A fantastic morning allowed for plenty of PBs. Enjoy your well-deserved rest over the next few days and weeks!



Leinster Novice and Even Ages 26/10/19 @ Gowran, Kilkenny.

A fantastic day of athletics was had in Gowran as this year’s Leinster Novice and Even Ages took place. The course was in good condition for the most part with some patches of muck to provide an authentic cross country feel to the event. A small but battle-ready force from St Abbans travelled, determined to have a big impact on the day's action, they did not disappoint. From the outset, St Abban's athletes were to the fore with Ciara Milton setting the benchmark winning the girls U10 in style. She was followed by Kalem Buggy in the boys U12, Sean O'Sullivan and Jack Milton Boys U14, Kate O'Neill and Aoibhin McDonald in the Girls U16. All running strong, determined races.

It was the boy's U16 squad who created a real moment of magic, from early on it was clear that a strong team run was on the cards. Jack Fenlon spearheaded the effort with a brilliant individual 4th place performance. The team as a whole would go one better finishing 3rd Club overall and adding 3rd County to the list of honours with the team placing of 4th Jack Fenlon, 21th Mackenzie McIvor, 38th Adam Buggy, 41th Lee Murray and 61st Eoin Cawley. What a fantastic team effort from all. Cara Maher followed next finishing 39th in the Girls U18.

Cian Kelly took all the attention in the Junior Men as he put on a demonstration of race tactics as he moved steadily and confidentially through the field. Cian never looked in danger but always looked dangerous. A strong finish saw Cian 2nd in a highly competitive race.

The Novice Women saw Maeve Maher finish 42nd. It was the Men's Novice which was the blue ribbon event form a St Abbans perspective. Mick Kelly, Sean Geoghegan, John Fenlon and Dermot Ayres took to the line knowing they were in the mix but many strong teams have been undone on the day. What was required was big hearts and sharp minds, the line between overcooking and undercooking is extremely narrow when you have 6k to navigate.

On this day no man was found wanting as each of the four ran near perfect races, each progressed through the field steady and strong. As the K's passed by three St Abban's athletes emerged from the pack to the front of the race. It was Mick Kelly with his famous kick that would lead the team home, taking an individual third-place medal for good measure. Hot on his heels were Sean Geoghegan and John Fenlon finishing 8th and 9th respectively. Club Slatward Dermot "Fred" Ayres emerged on the home straight, having moved through the race strong but steady to finish 68th to secure a 2nd place finish for St Abban's to the delight of all watching. With Mick Kelly, Sean Geoghegan and John Fenlon placing on the winning Laois team.

Ireland calling for Dick Mullins

Congrats to Dick Mullins on his selection to represent Ireland at the British and Irish Masters in Aintree on Saturday 16th November. Dick has taken part in this event over the past number of years and hopefully we will have more good news from Aintree in a few weeks’ time.

Training

From Tuesday 1st October juvenile training for U8 to U12 will take place at the earlier time of 6:30pm and will finish at 7:20pm on both Tuesday and Friday nights. Training for groups of 12 years and over will continue at the normal time of 7:30pm.

St Abban’s Couch to 5k “The Fun Way to 5K”

We had big numbers turn out for the launch night of this year’s Couch to 5K. We had lots of old and new faces, all enthusiastic to get out and make a positive change to their lives. This year programme promises to be just as fun and successful as last year. Monday and Wednesday nights from 7:30pm at St Abban’s Sports Complex.

With the return to school comes the return of Cross Country training. All children aged 8 and over are welcome every Tuesday and Friday from 7:30. Adult training also takes place at 7:30 on Tuesday and Friday with Fit For Life training every Monday and Wednesday from 7:30. Newcomers are always welcome.

St. Michael’s AC

Juvenile Training

Juvenile Training on Monday and Thursday at 6pm in the Portarlington GAA Centre.

Find us on Facebook

Find us on Facebook (Michaels AC) and send a friend request to keep up to date with all that’s happening. Any questions and comments are welcome by Messaging us on Facebook.