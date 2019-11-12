Laois Athletics Weekly Round-Up

Laois Athletics

Parkrun

Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 09:30

Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11:00

*You should allow two weeks to register for Leinster and National events to avoid disappointment.

Ballyfin AC

Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.

Training schedule:

Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Wednesday 8-9pm Strength and Conditioning at Ballyfin Community Hall Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park

Training sessions can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

County Masters and Junior Cross County Races

The County Masters and Junior Cross Country races took place in Emo recently The ladies were up 1st and took in a 3.5km race. Ballyroan, Abbeyleix & District had the 1st three ladies home in the race. Louise Mahony took the Gold, Michelle Keenan Silver and Siobhan Burke Bronze. This great performance from Louise, Michelle and Siobhan produce a team Gold. Well done on a great performance

The Junior Men's race was held with the Master Men race and the race was over 6km. We had 3 athletes in this race and they brought home our 1st Team Gold medal in this category. Cian McDonald 2nd, Evan Hogg 5th and Shane Bowe 7th. Well done lads

The Masters men also came home with a medal by claiming bronze. Noel Burke on his Birthday led the team home by coming 6th, Paul Burke 12th, Martin McDonald 18th, John Kirwan Kirwan 20th and Eddie Dunne 23rd. Martin also won an individual Gold in the M55 section. Well done to all.



Day 3: Cross Country County Development Races

The County Juvenile Development races took place in Emo Court. The Weather held up for the event and the course was in great condition despite all the rain in the past few weeks.

The club Juvenile results are as follows:

Girls U8 Open Guest race

2nd Saoirse Bonham Boys U8 Open Guest Race 15th Tristan O'Brien Girls U10 6th Leah Delaney 27th Karah O'Brien

Boys U10: 1st Noah Carter, 2nd Eoin Lynam and 12th Sean Miller. Noah, Eoin and Sean claimed a Team Gold.

Girls U12 Elaine Miller 14th Boys U12 Alan Fitzpatrick 16th Jack Coogan 17thTadhg Bonham 20th

Alan, Jack and Tadhg were 4th team home

Girls U14 Niamh Scully 7th Boys U14

Keenan Hearns 1st taking the Gold medal

Girls U16 Ciara Bowe 7th, Emma Fitzpatrick 8th Boys U16 Josh Cox 8th

Well done to all Juveniles that ran yesterday



Training

Training for all Juveniles every Tuesday night in BallyroanAbbey Gaa field at 7.30

Emo Rath AC

Day 3 Laois Cross Country

Congratulations to all our athletes that competed at Day 3 of the Laois Athletics cross country, which was held on a testing course at Emo Court. Sadhbh O’Comhraidhe was first off, in the Girls U-8 race. Sadhbh had a great run, finishing very strongly to take 5th place. Our boys U-10 team comprised of Jack Slevin, 9th place, Paddy Lynch 13th Cian Keegan 15th and James Cosgrove 17th. They finished in 4th place, just outside the medals, but a great team effort overall. Tadhg O’Comhraidhe and Eoin Keegan competed in the Boy’s U-12 race. Tadhg continues to make great progress, finishing in 5th place, with Eoin in a very credible 13th place. Our final athlete on the day was Emily O’Neill Delaney, competing over 3.5km in the Junior Women’s race. Emily took gold medal and is now the Laois Junior cross country champion. Well done Emily. A big thank you to all that turned up for the event.



Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athletes. Training for our older athletes includes Strength Training in Emo Community Hall on Wednesdays 7.15-8.15pm; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo 7.30-8.30pm and Training in Emo on Sunday mornings 11am-12.00pm.

Mountmellick Athletic Club

Club Training

Training takes place every Monday and Wednesday in Smiths field running track from 7 to 8pm and we are always open to new members. Watch our Facebook page for details of upcoming events and pictures of our athletes competing.

Oughaval AC

Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquires can be made to John Scully 085 1742251.

Portlaoise AC

Even Ages Development Races

Medals galore for our juveniles at day 3 of the cross-country season in Emo. After all the rain on Saturday, it was a beautiful morning for racing.



The action started out with U-8 girls where two young ladies ran great with Eabha O’Shea taking 1st place followed by Lilly Reid in 7th.



Next up were our U-10 girls who all ran very well over the 800 meters. We had a strong team out in force with Lauren O Flanagan just missing out on an individual medal coming 4th followed by her sister Olivia, Grace Cuddy and 3rd sister Cliona O Flanagan. Girls were delighted to pick up 3rd team prize today the first of many.



U-10 Boys: we saw Fionn Delaney having a fine run over his 800 meters his first Xc race he was pipped on the line and finished 4th.



U-12 Girls: Emma Jane Cuddy ran a fine race she was the top of the field over the 1,600 meters and looked to be tiring but saw the finish line and pushed herself from 4th to 1st but a brave Ballyfin athlete was not giving up and Emma Jane crossed the line in second place.



U-12 Boys: Harrison Marshall out on his own for Portlaoise running superbly and finished in 3rd place.



U-14 Girls: Our u14 girls had a full squad with Rebecca Marshall 1st. Rebecca easing herself into the race and leaving plenty in the tank to put herself in top spot, she was followed by Leah Smullen who led for good part of the race and finished in well-deserved 2nd place. Sarah Dunne Running Xc for her first season this year did brilliant and secured team gold for the girls finishing 5th. These girls have ran all Laois XC races this year and have also braved Leinster competition too. Well done girls.



U-14 Boys saw Aaron Branagan finishing in a fine 3rd place followed by Ben Toomey both boys well used to XC terrain. Well done guys.



U-16 girls: Grace Meade another of our XC season competitors representing the club finished in a fine 4th position.



That’s was it for the day for our juveniles and well done to all. Keep up the training.



Laois Masters

Well done to the ladies who took silver at the Laois Masters in Emo last week. All 3 ladies ran well and stuck together working hard for the team. Sandra Fitzpatrick led the team home finishing 5th O/35 followed by Anna Duggan, 2nd O/45 after a great run last week at the Dublin marathon. Maria Cuddy completed the scoring, finishing 5th O/35. Great stuff by the ladies.



Finally, the men, and what a great show by them in the masters. We had 11 in action, and three of them had ran the Dublin marathon just a week earlier. To add to the day we took gold in both O/35 and 45 team events, with gold and bronze individual in the 0/35 and a clean sweep of the podium in the O/45. First home was Tom Lupton who had a super finish to take the 35 title virtually on the line, with Colm Fitzgerald having another superb run to take bronze. Next up was the ageless Tony Reilly, taking the O/45 title, closely followed by Cyril Cuddy who took silver. Aengus Burke took the bronze in his last race in the grade before moving to the O/55 grade in the following days. Paul Cuddy with another fine run in 9th position joined the gold medal 35 team, along with Niall Collins, who had ran Dublin last week. Next up was Richie Reid, another marathon runner last week, to join the O/45 gold-winning team. Noel Marum continued his return to form with another solid run, while Donal Heagney the last of the marathon trio, ran his first-ever cross country race. Joe Walsh then once again switched from race starter earlier the morning to runner and came home comfortably.





British and Irish Masters Cross Country

Club athletes Tom Lupton and Aengus Burke travel to Liverpool at the weekend with the Irish team for the British and Irish Masters cross country at the famous Aintree course. Both lads put in strong displays at the recent trials in Abbottstown to secure their places. Tom in his first year as a master qualified for the 6-man O/35 team, while Aengus did likewise for the four-man 0/55 team. Let’s hope they use all their "horsepower " to help their country get among the medals.



Training

Training continues each Tuesday and Thursday at Portlaoise College track at 18.00. All standards welcome.

Training for juveniles and seniors as follows:

Monday: Seniors - St. Fintan’s: Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm

Tuesday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Tuesday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6.00pm.

Thursday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6pm

Thursday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

Training

Training each Monday evening in Kilcavan.

St. Abban’s AC

Laois Masters, Junior and Juvenile Development Cross Country

The Laois Masters Junior and Juvenile Development Cross Country Championships took place on Sunday last 3rd November, in Emo Court. Well done to all our athletes who took part in the juvenile races with some great battles taking place and a real focus on the development of these younger athletes. In the Master’s races, the O35 team of Mary Doyle 4th, Collette English 6th and Marie Murray claimed bronze medals. In the O45 section, Collette English took the victory with Sharon Buggy finishing in 3rd place. The team of Sharon Buggy, Ann Nichol Waugh 13th and Collette Brennan 17th claimed the gold medals. In the O 55 section, Ann and Collette claimed the gold and silver individual medals. The Junior Men’s race was run in conjunction with the Master’s men and saw Cian Kelly stride home to record an impressive victory. He was followed home in 3rd place by Naoise Kettle.

In the Master’s category, John Fenlon led home the O35 team finishing in 2nd place, followed by Dermot Ayers 7th, Conor Barry 16th and Liam Byrne 19th. The men claimed a silver medal for their efforts. In the O45 section Oisin Cawley finished in 26th, Niall English 27th, Dick Mullins 33rd and Paddy Harding 34th did enough to secure a silver medal. Dick also claimed individual victory in the O65 category, with the usual suspects Paddy Harding and Dinny Whelan taking 2nd and 3rd.

Assistant Coaching Course

Assistant Coaching Course taking place November 16th at Portlaoise track beginning at 10am. Anybody interested in taking part should contact Caitriona at stabbansac@gmail.com or call up to the track on Tuesday or Friday.

Club Draw

Second draw takes place on Friday 8th November at the Clubhouse with the final draw taking place on Sunday 1st Dec in Behan’s Tolerton. Tickets still available to purchase from any club committee member.

Training

From Tuesday 1st October juvenile training for U8 to U12 will take place at the earlier time of 6:30pm and will finish at 7:20pm on both Tuesday and Friday nights. Training for groups of 12 years and over will continue at the normal time of 7:30pm

St Abban’s Couch to 5k “The Fun Way to 5K”

We had big numbers turn out for the launch night of this year’s Couch to 5K. We had lots of old and new faces, all enthusiastic to get out and make a positive change to their lives. This year programme promises to be just as fun and successful as last year. Monday and Wednesday nights from 7:30pm at St Abban’s Sports Complex.

With the return to school comes the return of Cross Country training. All children aged 8 and over are welcome every Tuesday and Friday from 7:30. Adult training also takes place at 7:30 on Tuesday and Friday with Fit For Life training every Monday and Wednesday from 7:30. Newcomers are always welcome.

St. Michael’s AC

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at Portarlington rugby club for the time being. Thursday informal training session takes place in Corrig. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Leinster Novice Cross Country

Well done to Aindriu O Comhraidhe who was 6th overall and helped Laois to first County team place. Well done to Owen Connolly who ran a good race also. Well done to them both.

Dublin City Marathon 2019

Well done to everyone who ran the Dublin City Marathon recently. Some great running all round with all our members successfully completing the marathon. A big well done to Dave Sweeney who came home in 2:43 which was super once again from Dave.

Congratulations also to Derek Bracken in breaking 3 hours. A big well done also to Padraig Maree 3:27 and Mick Cullen 3:29. Super running from our ladies also with many taking time off their finish times in 2018. Congratulations all who ran. Super running by all in what was a great day out for runners and supporters alike. Well done to everyone from Michaels AC.

Novice and Juvenile Cross Country, Gowran Co Kilkenny

Great performances by our juveniles, first up was Louise ward and Aine Ryan in girls u12 both ran very strong races.

Next up boys under 12 we had 7 in this race with Will Craig finishing 3rd overall and Shane Maher finishing 12th overall, both will go on to represent Leinster in national cross country. We also had Ronan Maher, the McAuliffe brothers, Dylan Harrow and Mikey O Hanlon who all performed brilliantly. The lads were very unlucky not to qualify for nationals they were 4th team home only 7 points away from qualifying. Well done lads you are a credit to club.

Next up we had Liam Ward and Caleb Ryan in boys u14 who both had strong runs. Last of our juveniles was Kate Connolly who had a fantastic run finishing 26th overall well done Kate. Brilliant Running by all well done from all in Michaels AC.

Laois Master and Development races

Well done to all our athletes who took part in the Laois Masters and Development Racesin Emo over the weekend. It was a great morning for Laois Athletics and great to see so many running from all the clubs in each event.

We would like to thank all Michaels AC members who helped out on Saturday laying out the course (in the rain!) and all who helped on Sunday and also thanks to everyone who helped over the weekend. Happy Running from all in Michaels!

Juvenile Training

Juvenile Training on Monday and Thursday at 6pm in the Portarlington GAA Centre.

