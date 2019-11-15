Laois Athletics Weekly Round-Up

Laois Athletics

Parkrun

Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 09:30

Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11:00

*You should allow two weeks to register for Leinster and National events to avoid disappointment.

Ballyfin AC

Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.

Training schedule:

Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Wednesday 8-9pm Strength and Conditioning at Ballyfin Community Hall Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park Training session can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

Training

Training for all Juveniles every Tuesday night in BallyroanAbbey Gaa field at 7.30pm

Emo Rath AC

Day 3 Laois Cross Country

Congratulations to all our athletes that competed at Day 3 of the Laois Athletics cross country, which was held on a testing course at Emo Court. Sadhbh O’ Comhraidhe was first off, in the Girls U\8 race. Sadhbh had a great run, finishing very strongly to take 5th place. Our boys U\10 team comprised of Jack Slevin, 9th place, Paddy Lynch 13th Cian Keegan 15th and James Cosgrove 17th They finished in 4th place, just outside the medals, but a great team effort overall. Tadhg O’ Comhraidhe and Eoin Keegan competed in the Boy’s U\12 race. Tadhg continues to make great progress, finishing in 5th place, with Eoin in a very credible 13th place. Our final athlete on the day was Emily O’Neill Delaney, competing over 3.5km in the Junior Women’s race. Emily took gold medal and is now the Laois Junior cross country champion. Well done Emily. A big thank you to all that turned up for the event.



Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athletes. Training for our older athletes includes: Strength Training in Emo Community Hall on Wednesdays 7.15-8.15pm; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo 7.30-8.30pm and Training in Emo on Sunday mornings 11am-12.00pm.

Mountmellick Athletic Club

Club Training

Training takes place every Monday and Wednesday in Smiths field running track from 7 to 8pm and we are always open to new members. Watch our Facebook page for details of upcoming events and pictures of our athletes competing.

Feel free to contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087- 3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information - www.facebook.com/MountmellickAthleticClub/

Oughaval AC

Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquires can be made to John Scully 085 1742251.

Portlaoise AC

Phoenix Park Remembrance Run

The annual remembrance run took place in the Phoenix Park today and we had a good crew at this special event. Martina Gardiner, Claire Cosgrove, Ursula O Malley, Patricia Creery Niamh Kavanagh along with Niamho Kavanagh and Amanda McDonald represented the club. Well done to the ladies.



Downey finishes strong in Ferbane

Great success for Daniel Downey at the weekend, taking gold in the U11 boys at the Leinster cross country in Ferbane. We also had some strong performances from Rebecca Marshall, Grace Meade and Leah Smullen who took on a very tough 3.5km U15 race. Well done everyone, great to see young talent coming through. Best of luck to Daniel in his next stop- the All Irelands!



Training

Training continues each Tuesday and Thursday at Portlaoise College track at 18.00. All standards welcome.

Training for juveniles and seniors as follows:

Monday: Seniors - St. Fintan’s: Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm

Tuesday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Tuesday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6.00pm.

Thursday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6pm

Thursday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

Training

Training each Monday evening in Kilcavan.

St. Abban’s AC

Training

From Tuesday 1st October juvenile training for U8 to U12 will take place at the earlier time of 6:30pm and will finish at 7:20pm on both Tuesday and Friday nights. Training for groups of 12 years and over will continue at the normal time of 7:30pm

St Abban’s Couch to 5k “The Fun Way to 5K”

We had big numbers turn out for the launch night of this year’s Couch to 5K. We had lots of old and new faces, all enthusiastic to get out and make a positive change to their lives. This year programme promises to be just as fun and successful as last year. Monday and Wednesday nights from 7:30pm at St Abban’s Sports Complex.

With the return to school comes the return of Cross Country training. All children aged 8 and over are welcome every Tuesday and Friday from 7:30. Adult training also takes place at 7:30 on Tuesday and Friday with Fit For Life training every Monday and Wednesday from 7:30. Newcomers are always welcome.

St. Michael’s AC

Juvenile Training

Juvenile Training on Monday and Thursday at 6pm in the Portarlington GAA Centre.

