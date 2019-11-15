Did your club, parish or organisation get a sports capital grant?

Sports clubs in Laois are set to share out nearly €700,000 in grants under the Sports Capital Programme.

Shane Ross, Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, and Brendan Griffin, Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, today announced the final set of allocations for local capital projects under the 2018 round of the Sports Capital Programme (SCP). A total of €37m has been allocated.

The following are the allocations to Laois grants.

Arles-Kilcruise GFC Erect spectator fence + walk track around pitch. Gaelic Games €19,265

Ballyroan Abbey GAA 1km Walking track,Spectator fencing,New Showers Gaelic Games €14,677

Board of Management Camross National School Artificial Playing Surface Gaelic Games €35,000

Board of Management Killanure National School School Playing Pitch Development Gaelic Games €6,821

Borris in Ossory GAA Playing Field Improvements Gaelic Games €2,751

Camross GAA Club Camross GAA Club Phase 3 to Complete Development Gaelic Games €54,090

Clonaslee Community Development Association Ltd Upgrade of Sporting Facilities Multi-sport €2,193

Errill GAA Errill GAA Club Ball-Wall Enclosure & Fencing Gaelic Games €48,948

The Heath GAA Develop Gym, New Playing Surface & Walking Track Gaelic Games €63,051

Kilcotton GAA Kilcotton GAA Club Sports Hall Development Gaelic Games €34,481

Kildare & Leighlin Diocesan Trust St Patricks BNS Astroturf Pitch Multi-sport €45,595

Killeshin AFC Construction of dormer clubhouse/dressingrooms Soccer €24,487

Killeshin GAA Killeshin GFC Clubhouse Gaelic Games €59,898

Laois and Offaly ETB Artificial Playing Surface Development Multi-sport €75,000

Cricket Club Laois CC New ground and equipment Cricket €3,803

Lions AFC Replacement of all-weather pitch surface & goals Soccer €12,973

O'Dempsey's GAA O'Dempseys Multi-Purpose Fitness Room Gaelic Games €21,189

Portarlington Community Centre Ltd Replacement of Main Sports Hall Roof Multi-sport €32,165

Portarlington GAA Club Dressing Room &Hall works. Grounds works & equip. Gaelic Games €2,606

Portarlington Golf Club Provision of new shower facility in changing rooms Golf €9,881

Portarlington Rugby Football Club Ltd Indoor Training Facility & Equipment Rugby €7,673

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

Portlaoise GAA Supply and Installation of Floodlights Gaelic Games €46,674

Rathdowney GAA Secure Spectator Fencing of Playing Pitches Gaelic Games €17,655

Shanahoe GAA Club AstroTurf playing facility, lighting & ball wall Gaelic Games €30,122

St Lazarians Abbeyleix GAA Abbeyleix Community Walking Track Gaelic Games €20,076

St Brigid's Camogie Club St. Brigid's Camogie Club & St. Fergal's College Camogie €6,009.

The Sports Capital Programme is the primary means of providing Government funding to sport and community organisations at local, regional and national level throughout the country.

A review of all aspects of the 2018 round of the programme will now be undertaken and it is expected that a new round will open for applications in the coming months.

The full grants for all counties are available here https://assets.gov.ie/40598/386eed1a8f794c1491ad6ef5c7c44ed3.pdf