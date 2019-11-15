Laois athletes on-form again at Leinster Cross Country Championships

A great group of Laois athletes travelled to Ferbane Co. Offaly on Saturday the 9th of November to compete in Juvenile Uneven Ages (U-11 to U-19) and Women and Men’s Senior Championships.

Just like the last day out it was a Laois athlete that set the bar for the day with 8-year-old Laura Ayres of St. Abban’s AC winning gold in the U-9 Championship race.

In the Girls U-11 race, Cara English of St. Abban’s AC was first home in 16th place, Hannah Cox finished in 36th place for Ballyroan Abbeyleix & District AC, Katie Harnett St Abban’s AC was 61st, Eliza McLoughlin of Oughaval AC was 63rd followed by Rachel Dooley and Elanna Kelly both St. Abban’s AC.

In the U-11 Boys race, Laois had an amazing performance with three medal winners. Daniel Downey of St. Portlaoise led the race from the gun with Will Craig (St. Michael’s AC) just behind him. They both kept their positions for the 1500m race, finishing with gold and silver medals respectively.

Kalem Buggy (St. Abban’s AC) was next home in 11th place. They were supported by Ronan Maher, Riley Connolly and Dylan Yarrow. Michael O’ Hanlon (St Michael’s AC), Archie McDonald (St. Abban’s AC) and Mark Macauliffe of St. Michael’s AC followed home.

Girls U-13, Rachel Ayres was the first home in 12th position, one second behind her was club mate Jessica Murray in 14th place, Della McLoughlin Oughaval AC was 20th, her sister Kate McLoughlin was 44th and Sadhbh Moore finished in 76th place. Laois had only one runner in the boys U-13 race, Shane Maher of St. Michael’s AC who finished in 21st place.

It was great to see so many Laois girls in the U-15 race. Ballyroan Abbeyleix & District AC’s Faye McEvoy was first home in 10th place, Kate O’Neill (St Abban’s AC) was next in 38th position, Niamh Tunney (Ballyroan Abbeyleix & District AC) was 46th, Kate Connolly (St. Michael’s AC) was 47th, they were followed by Audrey Byrne (St. Abban’s AC), Poppy Hackett (St. Michael’s), Aoibhín McDonald (St. Abban’s AC), Michelle Conroy (Mountmellick AC), Rebecca Marshall (Portlaoise AC), Leah Smullen (Portlaoise AC), Grace Meade (Portlaoise AC) and Lucy Brennan (Ballyroan Abbeyleix & District AC).

The Boys U-15 runners again had a great day out. Jack Fenlon, St. Abban’s AC, was first home in 4th place, Mackenzie McIvor (St. Abban’s AC) was in 9th place, Eoin Cawley (St. Abban’s) was 3rd place, Richard McLoughlin (Oughaval AC) was in 32nd place, Adam Buggy (St. Abban’s) was in 34th place, Lee Murray (St Abban’s) in 44th place, Sean O’ Sullivan (St. Abban’s AC), Ruairi Jago and Aaron Foley of Oughaval AC. St. Abban’s won 3rd Club Team.

We had a super boys team in the U17s category, winning the Bronze team medal. Will Fox of St. Abban’s AC was first home in 8th position, Evan Hogg (Ballyroan Abbeyleix & District AC) was 20th, Oisin Jago (Oughaval AC) was 21st, Jack McMahon (Ballyroan Abbeyleix & District AC) was 24th, Charlie Hackett (St. Michael’s AC) was 29th and Billy Ramsbottom (Oughaval AC) was 42nd and Daniel McLoughlin (Oughaval AC) was 45th.

In the U-19 age category Laois had one contender in each of the age groups. For the girls, Sarah Delaney, Ballyroan Abbeyleix & District AC, finished 19th with a time of 17:57 and for the boys Naoise Kettle from St. Abban’s AC was 12th.

We had two contenders in the Women’s Senior Race, Breda McDonald, Ballyroan Abbeyleix & District AC, and Caitlin McDonald, St. Abban’s AC. Both paced well from the start and fought hard in the second loop of the 5k to gain a few important positions. Breda finished in 15th place with a time of 20:25 and Caitlin in 17th position in 20:27.

Massive running by Tom Lupton and David Mulhare in the Senior men’s race. Tom finished 9th in a time of 34.51, with David just 5 seconds behind in 11th. Great times on a cross country course. Also well done to Shay McCourt and Brian Yarrow representing Laois from St. Michael’s AC.