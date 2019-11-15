Where is the €37 million in Sports Capital Grants going to? Full list of recipients

The final set of allocations for local capital projects under the 2018 round of the Sports Capital Programme (SCP) have been announced.

A total of €37 million of the public's money has been allocated to 994 different projects with 37 different sports benefitting.

The SCP is the primary means of providing Government funding for capital projects to sport and community organisations at local, regional and national level. The 2018 round of the Programme saw the highest level of interest ever with 2,337 individual applications received.

A review of all aspects of the 2018 round of the programme will now be undertaken and it is expected that a new round will open for applications in the coming months.

Allocation of the successful Regional applications (total funding of €2.5m) under the Programme are expected to be announced in the coming days.

2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

Carlow Bagenalstown Cricket Club Upgrade for facilities and equipment Cricket €549

Carlow Ballinkillen Hurling Club Community walk/jog track. Pitch drainage. Gaelic Games €55,421

Carlow Ballymurphy Hall Ltd Replace Wooden Floor of Hall Multi-sport €21,899

Carlow Borris Golf Club To extend shed to house course machinery Golf €24,255

Carlow Burrin Celtic F.C. Drainage/Pitch/Clubhouse/ Disabled toilets Soccer €41,957

Carlow Carlow Lawn Tennis Club Floodlighting & Energy Efficiency Upgrade Tennis €38,857

Carlow Clonmore GFC Phase 1. Development of additional playing pitch Gaelic Games €41,309

Carlow County Carlow Football Club Phase two of Floodlights for training pitches Rugby €16,953

Carlow Éire Óg CLG [CARLOW] Floodlighting for Pitch two and Pitch three. Gaelic Games €48,788

Carlow Fenagh Sports Grounds Co Ltd by Guarantee Fencing and Sports Equipment Project Gaelic Games €790

Carlow Garryhill Handball Club Garryhill Handball Improvement Project Handball €63,162

Carlow Kilbride GAA Pitch Fencing and Lighting Upgrade Gaelic Games €28,618

Carlow Kildavin Clonegal GAA Club Scoreboard Gaelic Games €7,053

Carlow Mount Leinster Rangers GAA Club PHASE 1 OF TWO NEW FULL SIZE GAA PITCH DEVELOPMENT Gaelic Games €12,198

Carlow Muinebheag Juvenile GAA Club McGrath park redevelopment Gaelic Games €84,304

Carlow Naomh Eoin Gaa Club Pitch Encloser Gaelic Games €11,472

Carlow OLD LEIGHLIN GFC Upgraded facilities at our community GAA field Gaelic Games €3,668

Carlow Rathvilly GAA Club Floodlight Improvement and Pitch Maintenance Mower Gaelic Games €14,455

Carlow Saint Patrick's Boys AFC Mower. Disabled/Female Changing Facilities etc Soccer €69,383

Carlow ST PATRICKS GAA CLUB (TULLOW) Refurbishment dressing rooms,showers and toilets Gaelic Games €37,508

Carlow Tinryland GFC INSTALLATION OF AN AUTOMATIC IRRIGATION SYSTEM Gaelic Games €15,133

Cavan Arva G.A.A. Club Community Playing & Training Facility Gaelic Games €58,615

Cavan Bailieborough Shamrocks GAA Indoor sports & multi purpose community facilities Gaelic Games €18,052

Cavan Ballymachugh G.F.C. Re Drain two playing fields Gaelic Games €45,644

Cavan Belturbet GAA Club Install Pitch Flood Lighting at Belturbet GAA Club Gaelic Games €32,985

Cavan Belturbet Golf Club Purchase Mower & Develop Golf Coarse & T-Boxes Golf €23,824

Cavan Cavan and Monaghan ETB Upgrade/Replacement of Basketball Boards Multi-sport €2,970

Cavan Cuchulainns Gaelic Football Club Construct new playing field and walking track Gaelic Games €38,174

Cavan Droim Dhuin Eire Og GAA Upgrade dressing rooms, forecourt & fenceing. Gaelic Games €20,485

Cavan Kill Shamrocks GAA Pitch/Floodlights/Ballstop Nets/Fencing/Goalposts Gaelic Games €38,471

Cavan Knockbride G F C Juvenile/Training Pitch & Running Track Gaelic Games €26,143

Cavan Laragh Sports Partnership Single Storey Dressing Rooms Gaelic Games €27,636

Cavan Lavey GAA Club Lavey GAA New Clubrooms Gaelic Games €51,353

Cavan Leisure & Sports Complex (Ballinagh) Trust Ltd2018 Renovations & improvement works Ballinagh. Gaelic Games €74,603

Cavan Loch Gowna G.A.A. Club Natural (Main) Playing Pitch Gaelic Games €52,909

Cavan Shercock Gaelic Football Club Phase 2 of Shercock Gaa Dressing Rooms development Gaelic Games €28,416

2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

Cavan St. Felim's Diocesan Trust All weather playing AstroTurf surface Multi-sport €66,602

Cavan St. Felim's Diocesan Trust Farnham National School walking/running track Multi-sport €21,119

Cavan St. Felim's Diocesan Trust Cross N.S. Play Area Upgrade Multi-sport €11,591

Cavan Templeport Saint Aidans GAA Club Clubrooms upgrade Gaelic Games €49,278

Cavan The Model School Safe Play Area for Children/Children With S.E.N. Gaelic Games €24,831

Cavan UCL Harps FC Building of clubhouse Soccer €46,166

Clare Broadford Gaelic Athletic Association Club Juvenile Designated Training Area, Dugouts & Mower Gaelic Games €19,919

Clare CLARE COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - ACTIVE ENNIS - Cloughleigh Astro Turf Resurfacing Multi-sport €17,176

Clare CLARE COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Active Ennis Refurbishment of changing rooms Multi-sport €56,696

Clare Clarecastle GAA Club Provision of female dressing rooms Gaelic Games €28,717

Clare Clondegad GAA Club Clondegad GAA Gym sports Equipment Gaelic Games €4,676

Clare Crusheen Community Centre Community Centre/Sports Hall Multi-sport €65,714

Clare DOOLIN BOXING CLUB Equipment for boxing club Boxing €3,381

Clare ENNIS GYMNASTICS CLUB Equipment upgrade and Heating Installation. Gymnastics €19,466

Clare Ennis Lawn Tennis and Badminton Club Ennis Tennis 2023 Tennis €54,785

Clare Ennis RFC Playing area development Rugby €53,955

Clare Ennistymon Parish Project Community Centre Ltd. Ennistymon Parish Project Community Centre Multi-sport €32,144

Clare Kildysart Celtic Soccer Club Goalposts and Liner for Kildysart Celtic Soccer €1,247

Clare Kilkee Golf Club Clubhouse & Golf Course upgrade & Disabled Toilet Golf €70,368

Clare Killaloe Sailing Club KSC new facilities & a RIB Sailing €28,158

Clare Killanena GAA Club Dressing Room Upgrade Gaelic Games €19,856

Clare Kilmaley Camogie Club Kilmaley Camogie Equipment 2018 Camogie €2,263

Clare Kilmurry Ibrickane GAA Jogging Track, Lighting Upgrade, Goalmouth work Gaelic Games €47,136

Clare Kilrush Rugby Club Grounds Floodlighting Kilrush RFC Rugby €39,456

Clare Lisdoonvarna Failte 1km Park Walking/Jogging/Gym Circut & Solar Lights Multi-sport €58,590

Clare Miltown Malbay Development Company Limited by Guarantee Miltown Malbay Sports Hall Development Multi-sport €53,955

Clare Muintir Na Tire Dysart Branch Replace Handball Floor and Goalposts Multi-sport €5,445

Clare Newmarket-on-Fergus Community Centre Ltd Ladies and gents dressing rooms and toilets. Handball €43,490

Clare Newmarket-on-fergus GAA Club Cora Caitlin GAA Restoration Project Gaelic Games €59,489

Clare Parkville FC Security Fencing & Goalposts & Mower & Container Soccer €18,918

Clare Ruan GAA Club Install Gym Equipment & Security Fencing Gaelic Games €10,883

Clare Scariff rugby club Astro turf 40*20 installation Rugby €31,965

Clare Shannon Leisure Centre Ltd Dressing Rooms and Motor Equipment Multi-sport €36,816

Clare Shannon Masters Swimming Club Shannon Masters Open Water Swimming Training Club Swimming €3,860

Clare Sixmilebridge GAA Club Sixmilebridge Gaa Outdoor Astro & Hurling Wall Gaelic Games €41,283

Clare SPANISH POINT GOLF CLUB Course Upgrade,Youth Academy Area, New Mower Golf €35,765

2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

Clare St Flannans (Killaloe) Diocesan Trust Feakle NS Ball Wall and access Multi-sport €4,132

Clare St Marys AC Clare Lighting Cross Country Track at Killimer Athletics €17,905

Clare St Pats Soccer Club Limited Prefab Dressing Room, Fencing, Defibrillator Soccer €10,896

Clare St. Senan's GAA Kilkee Kilkee GAA Club Gym Facility Gaelic Games €53,033

Cork 102nd Kilbrittain Cork Refurbishment clubhouse and changing area Multi-sport €5,276

Cork 28th Cork Macroom Scout Group New equipment due to expansion of Scout Group Hillwalking €9,567

Cork Adrigole GAA Club Adrigole Gaa Floodlight & walking/jogging track Gaelic Games €56,273

Cork Aghabullogue GAA Secure, wheelchair friendly, lit perimeter walkway Gaelic Games €35,988

Cork Aghabullogue NS Aghabullogue NS & GAA & Camogie Club development Multi-sport €21,705

Cork Ballincollig GAA Club 4G pitch development Gaelic Games €94,057

Cork Ballydesmond GAA club Ballydesmond GAA– 5 Year Development/Refurbishment Gaelic Games €29,073

Cork Bandon Golf Club Natural playing surface development & mower Golf €31,509

Cork Bandon Soccer Club Development of an all-weather training pitch Soccer €42,395

Cork Banteer Community Sportsfield Ltd Community full sized astro pitch for all sports Multi-sport €71,547

Cork Bantry Bay Rovers AFC Provision of Equipment for Bantry Bay Rovers AFC Soccer €8,284

Cork Bantry Blues GAA Club Developing 2nd field into all an weather field . Gaelic Games €36,980

Cork Bantry Project Group Enhancement of Peace Park, Bantry Community Games €6,856

Cork Barryroe NS Multi Purpose Community sports facility Gaelic Games €18,470

Cork Berehaven Golf & Amenity Park Berehaven Golf Club - Upgrade Of Course Machinery Golf €29,292

Cork Bishopstown GAA Club Bishopstown Gaa Club - New Synthetic Playing Pitch Gaelic Games €61,097

Cork Blackrock National Hurling Club Redevelopment of Pitch at our Church Road Complex Gaelic Games €47,209

Cork Blarney United Soccer Club Equipment Upgrade & Security Fencing Soccer €55,990

Cork Boherbue Community Sports Centre Company Ltd. Handball Court Internal Refurbishment Handball €3,700

Cork Boherbue GAA Club Electrical Repairs and Ball-Stop Netting Gaelic Games €11,862

Cork Bunratty United AFC Portable Floodlighting Soccer €3,730

Cork Canovee GAA Football Club Canovee GAA Club Upgrade of Facilities Gaelic Games €60,375

Cork Carbery Rangers GAA Club Building a new Artificial sports pitch in Newtown Gaelic Games €65,116

Cork Carrigtwohill Community Centre Ltd Refurbishment of all weather pitch campus Multi-sport €63,508

Cork Castlelack FC Castlelack FC Club Development Soccer €54,789

Cork Castlelyons Coolagown Britway Community Development Limited Fr Ferris Community Park Athletics €54,248

Cork Castlelyons GAA Club Facility Upgrade Project Gaelic Games €34,052

Cork Castlelyons Pitch and Putt Modular Club room/changing area/storage room Pitch and Putt €2,315

Cork Castlemagner GAA Field Development Castlemagner GAA Walkway/Jogging Path Gaelic Games €6,409

Cork Castletown-Kenneigh Community Association CKC Sport & Multi-sport €30,555

Cork Castletownroche Community Centre Ltd Castletownroche Community Astro Turf Facility Multi-sport €38,074

Cork Clann na nGael GAA Club [CORK] Extension & Upgrade to Existing Dressing Rooms. Gaelic Games €88,870

2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

Cork CLONAKILTY RUGBY CLUB PITCH LIGHTING, TRAINING AREA, BALL NETS Rugby €75,567

Cork Coachford AFC Completion of first floor dressing room works Soccer €61,097

Cork Cobh Wanderers AFC Cobh Wanderers Facilities Upgrade Soccer €77,979

Cork Comhairle Pobail agus Ceantair Bhaile MhuirneBaile Mhic Ire community astro facility Multi-sport €23,045

Cork CORK CITY COUNCIL 2018 - Sam Allen Sports Centre Refurbishment Multi-sport €76,639

Cork Cork Colleges Camogie Council Camogie Pitch Floodlights Camogie €62,914

Cork Cork County Cricket Club Installation of Artificial Cricket Practice Area Cricket €13,987

Cork Cork Figure Skating Association Renovation of skating floor and padding of walls Multi-sport €2,409

Cork Courtmacsherry Rowing Club Ltd Courtmacsherry Rowing Club, Clubhouse phase 1 Rowing €82,802

Cork Crosshaven AFC Flood-lighting for proposed all-weather pitch Soccer €36,629

Cork Crosshaven Tennis Club Alteration to clubhouse to allow disability access Tennis €76,371

Cork Dolphin RFC floodlight upgrade Rugby €28,405

Cork Doneraile Golf Club Doneraile Golf Club Machinery & Drainage Golf €67,796

Cork Donoughmore Community Centre Ltd Re roof the sports complex Multi-sport €26,021

Cork Douglas Lawn Tennis Club Douglas Tennis Club:Resurface 6 Tennis Courts. Tennis €27,869

Cork Douglas RFC Development of land into playing pitches. Rugby €41,267

Cork Dromtarriffe GAA Club Construction of Synthetic Grass Training area Gaelic Games €72,874

Cork Dungourney NS Construction of All Weather Pitch Gaelic Games €73,155

Cork Eyeries Community Development Ltd Eyeries Park Drainage, Surface and Fencing Gaelic Games €38,177

Cork Fermoy Rugby Club Club Growth through holistic sport Rugby €14,538

Cork Firmount National School Running track and associated works & equipment Athletics €51,529

Cork Freemount GAA Club Remove step and posts & install new wall and fence Gaelic Games €8,756

Cork Glanmire Area Community Assoc. Ltd GACA Capital Equipment & Pitch Ancillaries Soccer €19,053

Cork Glanworth Community Council Glanworth Community Development Group Tennis €69,002

Cork Gleann An Phreacan Teoranta Refurbish Glenville Handball/Squash facility Handball €14,594

Cork Gleann Na Laoi GAA Pitch drainage and club equipment storage shed Gaelic Games €14,896

Cork Glen Rovers Hurling Club Glen Rovers Security Fencing/Netting Upgrade 2018 Gaelic Games €86,018

Cork Hazelwood Tennis Club Resurfacing Court 2 at Hazelwood Tennis Club Tennis €6,053

Cork Inniscarra Sailing & Kayaking Club Sports equipment. Improvement of facilities. Sailing €9,062

Cork Kanturk Golf Club Drainage of Kanturk Golf Club Playing Course Golf €31,548

Cork Kilcully Campsite Insulation and new doors in Club House Multi-sport €2,663

Cork Killavullen GAA Club New Dressing Rooms Gaelic Games €61,097

Cork Kilmacabea GAA Club Kilmacabea GAA Club Gym Upgrade Gaelic Games €9,632

Cork Kilmeen & Kilbree GAA Club Drainage/fencing/equipment purchase Gaelic Games €70,699

Cork Kilworth GAA Club Dressing Room Complex with Public Toilets Gaelic Games €83,606

Cork Kinsale Community School Athletic Facilities Kinsale Community School Multi-sport €57,077

2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

Cork Kinsale Golf Club Junior Short Course & Wedge Arena Golf €54,080

Cork Kinsale Tennis Club kinsale Tennis Club Tennis €26,130

Cork Kiskeam Development Association Upgrade of Gym Facilities at Community Centre Multi-sport €23,876

Cork Kiskeam GAA Club Upgrade of facilities at Kiskeam GAA Grounds Gaelic Games €33,014

Cork Lower Aghada Tennis and Sailing Club Complete Clubhouse Redevelopment Following Fire Tennis €69,136

Cork Macleinin Trust school and community astro playing field Multi-sport €77,979

Cork Macroom Golf Club Drainage and Tee Box Maintenance Golf €8,136

Cork Mallow GAA Club Upgrading of Complex Facilities Gaelic Games €67,528

Cork Mallow United AFC Artificial Playing Surface .Fencing & Lightning Soccer €90,037

Cork Meelin GAA Club Upgrade Gym Equipment & Replace Perimeter Fencing Gaelic Games €11,472

Cork Midleton GAA Club Midleton GAA new development, Youghal Road Gaelic Games €76,682

Cork Midleton Hockey Club Midleton Hockey Club - Storage and Equipment Hockey €29,232

Cork Midleton My Place Ltd Maximize Utilization of Sports Hall Multi-sport €8,934

Cork Milford GAA Club Floodlit Synthetic Area to Include Existing Wall. Gaelic Games €49,344

Cork Millstreet GAA Club Development of Sports Training Facility Gaelic Games €17,817

Cork Mitchelstown Golf Club New Equipment and Works to Walkway Bridges Golf €51,367

Cork MourneAbbey Community Council Community Pitch Improvements Multi-sport €26,264

Cork Muintir Bhaire GAA Club Changing Rooms Showers & Toilets Phase 2 Gaelic Games €25,146

Cork Muskerry Golf Club Purchasing Essential Golf Equipment Golf €20,012

Cork Neptune Basketball Club Emergency roof /repairs Neptune Stadium Basketball €71,205

Cork Newmarket Community Development Association Resurface Tennis Courts and installing Floodlights Multi-sport €63,605

Cork Newmarket Sports and Leisure Multi Sports Surface by Multi Sports Wall Multi-sport €8,961

Cork Passage United Sports & Social Club Ltd Artificial Playing Surface at Rockenham Park Soccer €73,418

Cork Passage West GAA Club All Weather pitch Extension -Passage West GAA Club Gaelic Games €23,353

Cork Ringmahon Rangers AFC New Underage Astro Playing Pitch Soccer €76,371

Cork Rockbán Ladies Football - Camogie Club Gym Equipment Ladies Gaelic Football €14,792

Cork Royal Cork Yacht Club New Universal Access to Marina Sailing €38,051

Cork Schull Triathlon association Swim Safety Open Water Triathlon safety Triathlon €4,835

Cork Skibbereen Eagles Basketball Club Sports equipment for our Basketball club Basketball €9,855

Cork Skibbereen Sports Centre Extension of gym & changing rooms upgrade. Basketball €17,827

Cork St Catherines GAA Club Fully lit 1km walkway, indoor hurling hall & gym Gaelic Games €65,116

Cork St Mary's Secondary School, Charleville Pitch Upgrade & Development Camogie €8,423

Cork St Michael's GFC Purchase of goal posts, nets and goalposts fencing Gaelic Games €16,033

Cork St. Colum's GAA Hurling & football Club St.Colum's Gaa Club - Community Hall Refurbishment Gaelic Games €72,351

Cork Tramore Athletic Football Club Improvements to Tramore Athletic FC Soccer €14,810

Cork Uibh Laoire GAA Practice Skills Wall & Base for Iveleary GAA Gaelic Games €9,069

2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

Cork Valley Rangers f.c. valley rangers fc youth development Soccer €430

Cork West Cork Motorcycle Club Ltd. Upgrade of Motocross Track Motorcycling €3,553

Cork White's Cross GAA Development of an astro/synthetic surface Gaelic Games €72,305

Cork Youghal Lawn Tennis Club Ltd Skill Development, Maintenance & Safety Equipment Tennis €1,804

Donegal ADoPT (Association for the Development of Pettigo & Tullyhommon) Gymnasium & Bowling Equipment Multi-sport €7,560

Donegal Aileach Football Club Clubhouse Improvements at Aileach FC Soccer €36,040

Donegal Buncrana Hearts Football Club Regrading, drainage, and re sow pitch. Soccer €12,207

Donegal Castlefin Celtic Main Pitch Drainage, Lawnmower, Goalposts, Soccer €33,987

Donegal CLG Baile na nGalloglach Replacement of Machinery & Club Development Gaelic Games €8,344

Donegal CLG Chloich Cheann Fhaola CLG Chloich Cheann Fhaola - Training Pitch Project Gaelic Games €37,645

Donegal CLG Gleann Fhinne Dressing Rooms & Indoor Gymnasium Gaelic Games €71,718

Donegal Cloughaneely Golf club Drainage and Playing Surface Improvements Golf €18,683

Donegal colaiste cholmcille Development of athletic facilities. Athletics €69,837

Donegal Convoy Arsenal FC Installation of Generator. Soccer €8,444

Donegal DONEGAL COUNTY COUNCIL 2018- Ballyshannon Leisure Centre GYM EQUIPMENT Sports For All. Multi-sport €25,376

Donegal Donegal Education and Training Board Astro Turf Pitch at Crana College Multi-sport €14,226

Donegal Donegal League Organisation Co. Ltd Remove and replace existing Astro pitch Surface Soccer €39,693

Donegal Dunfanaghy Golf Club Driving Range Teaching Studio Greens Mower/Roller Golf €62,476

Donegal Fanad Gaels GAA Club Gaeil Fhanada boundary fence and dugouts Gaelic Games €10,667

Donegal Fintown Harps AFC Upgrade of goalposts,mower and training equip. Soccer €6,613

Donegal Forbairt Na Rosann Community Pitch - Final Phase Soccer €2,708

Donegal Forbairt Pobail Ghleann Gaothbarra Natural Playing Surface, Mower & Gym Equipment Gaelic Games €13,123

Donegal Foyle Rowing Club FRC - Upgrade of facilities and new Equipment Rowing €4,604

Donegal Gleneely Colts FC Sports & Leisure Club Artificial playing surface, Fencing & Floodlights Soccer €49,600

Donegal Glenree United Football Club Glenree Utd FC changing rooms refurbishment Soccer €19,092

Donegal GREENCASTLE GOLF CLUB GREENCASTLE GOLF CLUB CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS Golf €63,647

Donegal Inishowen Community and Recreational Sports Development Project at Carndonagh Community School CCS Fitness Suite Athletics €8,999

Donegal Inishowen Rugby Club Dressing Rooms/Showers/Toilets Rugby €75,101

Donegal Keadue Rovers Limited New Dressing Room Facilities and Security Fencing Soccer €66,982

Donegal Killybegs GAA Perimeter Security Fencing for Killybegs GAA. Gaelic Games €32,837

Donegal Kilmacrennan Community Development Company Limited by Guarantee Grass Pitch Kilmacrennan Soccer €70,365

Donegal Lagan Harps Football Club Floodlighting of soccer pitch Soccer €40,022

Donegal Naomh Muire CLG Pitch Security re-fencing & replace floodlights Gaelic Games €31,574

Donegal RASHENEY FOOTBALL CLUB Rasheney Football Club Indoor Sports Hall Soccer €85,926

Donegal Rathmullan & District Resource Centre Clg Astro Turf Pitch Multi-sport €59,526

Donegal SCOIL BHRIDE multi sport all weather pitch Multi-sport €25,160

2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

Donegal St Eugene's Diocesan Trust (Parochial House, Malin, Co. Donegal) Astro Turf/All Weather Pitch Multi Sports Facility Multi-sport €59,544

Donegal St Mary GAA club Pitch refurb, disabled provision, perimeter fence Gaelic Games €36,539

Donegal St. Columbas Diocesan Trust (Donegal) Multi-function Artificial Surface Pitch at St Euans NS Multi-sport €28,239

Donegal St. Columbas Diocesan Trust (Donegal) Astro Turf Pitch Multi-sport €59,046

Donegal St. John Bosco Club Flood lighting erection Multi-sport €6,618

Donegal St.Johnston Cricket Club 2018 St Johnston Grant for Ground Improvement Cricket €15,268

Donegal Swilly Rovers FC Main pitch drainage plus ancillary works. Soccer €64,232

Donegal TOGRA FIONTAR & CULTUR ULADH CUIDEACHTA FAOI THEORAINN RÁTHAÍOCHTA Gym Equipment Multi-sport €5,006

Donegal Whitestrand United Football Club Facilities at Mc Garvey Park, Whitestrand Utd FC Soccer €5,613

Dublin 168th Scouting Ireland (St Aengus Tymon North) 2018 - Scout Hall Upgrade Hillwalking €10,000

Dublin 1st Dublin Fairview Scout Group 2018 - Toilet Refurb, Fit Disabled Bathroom & equipment Multi-sport €27,805

Dublin 28th Dublin 7 Port Howth Sea Scout Group 2018 - dressing rooms/toilets and rowing boats. Multi-sport €42,869

Dublin Ardscoil Ris 2018 - [w/ ST VINCENTS GAA] - Ard Scoil Rís Sports Field Development Gaelic Games €46,997

Dublin Artane/Beaumont Family Recreation Centre 2018 - RESURFACING OF COURT & REFURB. OF CHANGING ROOMS Basketball €146,256

Dublin Arthur Griffith Park Football Club (AGP FC) 2018 - Sports Equipment for AGP FC Soccer €10,504

Dublin Balbriggan Golf Club 2018 - Balbriggan Golf Club - Modernisation Programme Golf €63,430

Dublin Balcarrick Golf Club Ltd 2018 - Equipment Upgrade and Course Drainage Golf €51,279

Dublin Baldoyle Boxing Club 2018 - Upgrade club house Boxing €108,469

Dublin Ballyboughal GFC 2018 - New Clubhouse with sports & welfare facilities. Gaelic Games €98,898

Dublin Beaverstown Golf Club 2018 - Mower Golf €34,331

Dublin Beech Park Golf Club 2018 - Practice and Pathway upgrades Machine replacement Golf €115,168

Dublin Broadford Rovers Football Club 2018 - Pitch Maintenance, new goalposts and TeqBall table. Soccer €18,976

Dublin Brookfield Lawn Tennis Club 2018 - Pavilion Redevelopment. Tennis €116,445

Dublin Cabra For Youth Ltd 2018 - Storage Shed. Multi-sport €17,488

Dublin Candle Community Trust 2018 - all weather playing pitch. Candle Community Trust Soccer €16,103

Dublin Castleknock Lawn Tennis Club 2018 - Fitness Suite and Indoor Court resurface. Tennis €116,445

Dublin Celbridge Kayak Club Limited by Guarantee 2018 - [Newcastle Co. Dublin] boathouse with gym, changing and toilets Canoeing / Kayaking €120,952

Dublin Clondalkin Cricket Club (CCC) 2018 - Cricket net practice area development. Cricket €21,798

Dublin Clonee United FC 2018 - Sports and facilities equipment. Soccer €15,910

Dublin Clonliffe Harriers Athletic Club 2018 - Painting of clubhouse Athletics €8,483

Dublin Commercials Hurling Club 2018 - All Weather Training Surface Gaelic Games €92,518

Dublin Corrstown Golf Club 2018 - Development of a Short Game Practice Facility Golf €40,201

Dublin Crumlin Bowling Club 2018 - Upgrade of bowling green, and BER of facilities Bowls €35,240

Dublin Cumann Báire Setanta Teo 2018 - Setanta Ball Wall, Pitch Development & Equipment Gaelic Games €87,410

Dublin De La Salle Palmerston R. F.C. 2018 - Complete Re-lay of Pitches &Purchase of Equipment Rugby €72,469

Dublin Donabate Portrane Community Centre Company Limited by Guarantee 2018 - Donabate Portrane Community Gym Equipment Upgrade Multi-sport €94,297

2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

Dublin Dublin Circus Project Company Limited by Guarantee 2018 - Purchase of Circus gymnastic Equipment. Multi-sport €5,654

Dublin DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL 2018 - Liffey Valley Park, Floodlighting at Running Track Multi-sport €9,867

Dublin DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL 2018 - Ballymun Sports & Fitness - Training Area & Equip Multi-sport €97,850

Dublin DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL 2018 - Clontarf Astro Pitch - Resurfacing Multi-sport €126,015

Dublin DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL 2018 - Willie Pearse Park, Hurling Wall Multi-sport €81,174

Dublin DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL 2018 - Cabra Parkside Sports Centre - MUGA Multi-sport €27,217

Dublin DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL 2018 - Herbert Park, Bowling Green Multi-sport €27,785

Dublin DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL 2018 - Finglas Sports & Fitness Centre Multi-sport €94,500

Dublin DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL 2018 - DCC/Whitehall Colmcille - Floodlighting Multi-sport €68,810

Dublin DUN LAOGHAIRE-RATHDOWN COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 Rockfield Park - Carraig Lawn Tennis Club Multi-sport €23,114

Dublin DUN LAOGHAIRE-RATHDOWN COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Deerpark Tennis Multi-sport €31,703

Dublin DUN LAOGHAIRE-RATHDOWN COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Cabinteely Park Multi-sport €27,099

Dublin Dundrum FC 2018 - Dressing Rooms - Girls - Dundrum FC - Improvement Plan Soccer €61,574

Dublin Edmund Rice Schools Trust Limited 2018 - [ST. KEVIN'S COLLEGE [w/BALLYMUN KICKHAMS GAA] Refurbishment of St Kevin's Gym Building Multi-sport €85,308

Dublin FINGAL COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Parslickstown Hall Multi Purpose facility Multi-sport €113,841

Dublin Forrest Little Golf Club 2018 - Clubhouse, Toilet and Shower Refurbishment Golf €32,938

Dublin Garda GAA Club (Westmanstown Gaels) 2018 - Upgrade of Floodlighting and existing Facilities Gaelic Games €60,615

Dublin Garda Rugby Football Club 2018 - GRFC; Broadening Access and Securing Our Future Rugby €69,388

Dublin Glenanne Trust Corp Ltd 2018 - Replace security fence in Glenanne Sports Club Hockey €26,023

Dublin Good Counsel GAA & Camogie Club 2018 - Sports Hall Refurb - Built 1988 Gaelic Games €98,534

Dublin Killinarden Community Council Youth Project Ltd2018 - Killinarden Youth Project Indoor Climbing Wall Multi-sport €13,815

Dublin Knocklyon Community School 2018 - Building of Dressing Rooms/Showers/Toilets Multi-sport €150,000

Dublin Lakelands Football Club 2018 - Upgrade of sports facilities and equipment Soccer €108,469

Dublin Lansdowne Lawn Tennis Club 2018 - Resurfacing 6 courts & upgrading fencing Tennis €114,849

Dublin Leinster Badminton 2018 - Facilities Upgrade for Badminton players Badminton €34,577

Dublin Leinster Cricket Club 2018 - Resurface courtsArtificial wicketDrainage Cricket €66,652

Dublin Lucan Golf Club 2018 - New Land Development – Future Proofing. Golf €68,910

Dublin Lucan Pitch & Putt Club 2018 - Security Fencing Hedge Tree Trimming Pitch and Putt €16,079

Dublin Lusk United AFC 2018 - Ladies changing rooms & a referee's changing room Soccer €97,090

Dublin Malahide Fingal Hockey Club 2018 - Equipment for training. Hockey €10,385

Dublin Malahide United Association Football Club 2018 - Floodlights to New All Weather Pitch 2019 Soccer €43,547

Dublin Metro St Brigid's Athletic Club 2018 - Replace prefabs with unit for changing rooms & gym Athletics €43,600

Dublin Monkstown Lawn Tennis Club 2018 - Upgrade of floodlights,changing rooms and showers. Tennis €83,241

Dublin Mount Pleasant Tennis Club 2018 - Improve access for disabled persons & a new gym Tennis €82,947

Dublin Mount Temple Comprehensive School 2018 - Relaying of Astro Turf Pitch - Mount Temple School Hockey €150,000

Dublin Naomh Barrog GAA Club 2018 - Resurface of All Weather Pitch Gaelic Games €50,333

2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

Dublin Newpark Comprehensive School 2018 - [w/AVOCA HOCKEY CLUB] Resurfacing Astroturf Hockey Pitch Newpark School Hockey €138,776

Dublin O'Dwyers GAA Club 2018 - Playing Facilities Upgrade Programme Gaelic Games €63,833

Dublin Old Belvedere RFC 2018 - Install All-weather Rugby Pitch. Rugby €92,518

Dublin Peamount Utd. F.C 2018 - All Weather - Small sided Pitch Soccer €49,449

Dublin Phoenix Cricket Club 2018 - New Pitch Equipment & Pavilion Electrical Upgrade Cricket €37,634

Dublin Portrane Athletic FC 2018 - Development of Grass pitches & Toilet Block. Soccer €44,664

Dublin Portrane Hockey Club 2018 - Equipment Hockey €9,227

Dublin Railway Union Sports Club 2018 - Indoor cricket training facilities and mower Multi-sport €103,375

Dublin Rush Cricket Club 2018 - Playing & Equipment Upgrades 2018 Cricket €33,944

Dublin Rush Golf Club 2018 - Practice Facilities, Netting, teeboxes, Maintenance Equipment Golf €83,586

Dublin Seapoint Rugby Club 2018 - Clubhouse redevelopment and gym extension. Rugby €146,940

Dublin Sheriff Youth Club Ltd 2018 - Clubhouse Development Multi-sport €150,000

Dublin Skerries Golf Club 2018 - Drainage and Short Game Skills Development Area Golf €127,049

Dublin Skerries Rugby Football Club 2018 - New Floodlighting & Fence for All weather pitch Rugby €46,146

Dublin Slade Valley Golf Club 2018 - Drainage/ Improvement Works Golf €55,808

Dublin SOUTH DUBLIN COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Greenhill's Bowling Clubhouse. Multi-sport €12,205

Dublin SOUTH DUBLIN COUNTY COUNCIL SCP18 Pitch 13 Griffeen Valley Park Multi-sport €78,161

Dublin SOUTH DUBLIN COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Pitch 84 Killinarden Park Multi-sport €101,979

Dublin SOUTH DUBLIN COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Pitch 74 Butler Mc Gee Park Multi-sport €94,442

Dublin SOUTH DUBLIN COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Pitch 98 Dodder Valley Multi-sport €118,790

Dublin SOUTH DUBLIN COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Colaiste Chillian AWP Multi-sport €127,610

Dublin SOUTH DUBLIN COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Athletics Track Lucan Phase 2 Multi-sport €37,269

Dublin St Benildus College 2018 - [w/ANGELS BOXING CLUB]. Refurbishment Sports Hall St BenildusGaelic Games €73,911

Dublin St Finians GAA 2018 - New Mower Funding + Sports Equipment. Gaelic Games €54,872

Dublin St Francis Football Club Dublin 2018 - Upgrade Astro & Grass Pitches, Fence & Floodlights Soccer €52,982

Dublin St Ita's AFC LTD 2018 - Phase-2b: completion of all-weather pitch. Soccer €99,530

Dublin st josephs boys afc limited 2018 - Upgrading and refurbishment of clubhouse/pitches Soccer €100,441

Dublin St Mary's Amateur Boxing Club 2018 - Replace fuse board and Lights in Club. Boxing €5,205

Dublin St Marys College Rugby Football Club 2018 - Pitches 2&3 urgently need upgrading & improvements Rugby €80,167

Dublin St Mary's Youth Club Ltd 2018 - Upgrade all-weather pitch Multi-sport €65,953

Dublin St Maurs GAA club 2018 - Floodlights & upgrade works on St Maurs 3G Pitch Gaelic Games €129,206

Dublin St Monica's GAA Club 2018 - Extension to clubhouse including a disability fitness area, equipment and toilets renovations Gaelic Games €130,000

Dublin St Olafs GAA Club 2018 - Fit-out of Phase 2: Dressing Room/ S&C Gym Gaelic Games €45,828

Dublin St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh GAA 2018 - Upgrade Club rooms/equipment for wider Community Gaelic Games €102,088

Dublin St Patricks GAA Club, Donabate 2018 - Floodlighting over Pitch 1. Gaelic Games €110,064

Dublin St Sylvesters GAA Club 2018 - Floodlighting on Main Pitch in Broomfield Gaelic Games €58,252

2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

Dublin St. Laurence O' Toole Trust 2018 - ST AIDANS SNS Tallaght [w/YMCA IRELAND] Artificial football pitchMulti-sport €72,675

Dublin Stackstown Golf Club 2018 - Universal Access Facilities &Purchase of Equipment Golf €121,783

Dublin Stillorgan Rugby Football Club 2018 - New Sports Facility & Pitches for Stillorgan RFC. Rugby €149,942

Dublin Sutton Dinghy Club 2018 - Upgrade of clubhouse facilities and slipway Sailing €55,971

Dublin Swords Boxing Club 2018 - Dressing, Shower, Wash Rooms & Equipment Purchase Boxing €30,587

Dublin Tallaght Community School 2018 - 5 a side all weather pitches Multi-sport €125,823

Dublin Templeogue Lawn Tennis Club 2018 - LED Floodlighting Tennis €53,171

Dublin Three Rock Rovers Hockey Club 2018 - Replacement of hockey dugouts and goal-posts Hockey €11,654

Dublin Tyrrelstown Cricket Club 2018 - Sports grant for Tyrrelstown Cricket Club Cricket €15,863

Dublin Wild Geese GAA Club 2018 - Pitch Fencing, Goalposts Etc. Gaelic Games €30,379

Dublin Willington Community Holdings Ltd [St Judes GAA Club and Templeogue United F.C.,] 2018 - All Weather Pitch Refurbishment Multi-sport €91,284

Galway 13th Galway Scouts Sports Hall accessible bathroom and access upgrade Multi-sport €1,814

Galway Abbeyknockmoy Hurling CLub Abbeyknockmoy Hurling Club Pitch Development Gaelic Games €58,350

Galway Ballinasloe & District Tennis Club Co Ltd (by guarantee) 2 tennis courts with lights Tennis €27,959

Galway Ballinasloe Town A.F.C. Upgrading of Pitch Floodlights and Astro Fencing Soccer €27,694

Galway Ballinderreen GAA Club Gymnasium & Changing Room Building Gaelic Games €72,208

Galway Ballymoe FC Floodlighting Soccer Pitch Soccer €17,357

Galway Beagh Hurling & GAA Club 285.3 sqm Extension Beagh Gaa Sports Hall Gaelic Games €62,726

Galway Bullaun Sportsfield Co Operative Society Ltd Multi-use community sport facility phase 2 Multi-sport €25,033

Galway Cappataggle Community Association for Recreation & Sport Pitch & Training Area at Cappataggle Multi-sport €65,570

Galway Castleview sports Castleview Sports Astro Pitch & Fencing Project Soccer €49,341

Galway CFCD Ltd (Colga FC) Phase 2 of Artificial Surface playing Pitch Multi-sport €54,935

Galway CLAREGALWAY GAA CLUB Improvements to Training Grounds @ Knockdoemore Gaelic Games €58,350

Galway Clifden Community School Clifden Artificial Sports Pitch (CASP) 60m x 30 mt Multi-sport €50,383

Galway Coiste Pairc na Forbacha Coiste Pairc na Forbacha Ball-stop Netting Gaelic Games €10,377

Galway Colemanstown Utd FC All-weather synthetic grass pitch and fixtures Soccer €40,060

Galway Connemara Rugby Club Company Limited Development of a second pitch Rugby €30,517

Galway Corofin GAA Club [GALWAY] Multi-purpose indoor Sports complex (Phase 1) Gaelic Games €81,690

Galway Corrib Celtic FC New Dressing Rooms & Running Track Soccer €52,808

Galway Cortoon Shamrocks GAA Club Training Standard Floodlighting Gaelic Games €19,465

Galway Cregmore Claregalway Football Club Ltd Pitch Development and Equipment Soccer €10,938

Galway Cumann Liathróid Láimhe Inis Oírr Handball and basketball court upgrades Handball €8,947

Galway Cumann Liathróid Láimhe Mhaigh Cuilinn 2018 Sports Capital Grant Programme Handball €11,655

Galway Dunmore Community Sports Group PV Solar panels for clubhouse / ball stop netting Multi-sport €7,753

Galway Fr. Sammon Community Centre CLG Redevelop Fr.Sammon Community Centre Multi-sport €50,416

Galway Galway Atlantic Athletic Club Equipment and storage for New Athletic Club Athletics €5,303

2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

Galway GALWAY CITY COUNCIL 2018 - Mervue Public Park All Weather Pitch Multi-sport €24,390

Galway GALWAY CITY COUNCIL 2018 - Bohermore All Weather Refurbishment Multi-sport €19,978

Galway GALWAY CITY COUNCIL 2018 - Glen Oaks MUGA Refurbishment Multi-sport €13,953

Galway GALWAY CITY COUNCIL 2018 - Doughiska Hurling & hand Ball Wall Multi-sport €9,275

Galway GLEN CELTIC AFC Facility Enhancement and Community Engagement Soccer €19,531

Galway Glenamaddy Community School Glenamaddy Community School Astro-Turf Pitch Gaelic Games €48,025

Galway Gort Community Council Limited Extension to community centre Multi-sport €52,515

Galway Gort GAA Club Floodlighting & associated Pitch Improvement Works Gaelic Games €64,185

Galway Gort Golf Club refurbishment and resurfacing of Tee boxes Golf €24,507

Galway Kilbeacanty GAA Development of Artificial Playing Surface Gaelic Games €40,359

Galway Kilkerrin Community Development Centre Limited Erection of fencing & removable ballstop nets Multi-sport €8,486

Galway Killererin Development Co. Ltd All weather pitch for multiple use Multi-sport €18,439

Galway Killimor Gaa Club Pitch drainage and enhancement Gaelic Games €40,490

Galway Kilnadeema Leitrim GAA Club To develop new dressing rooms showers and toilets. Gaelic Games €65,973

Galway Kiltullagh Community Development Group Floodlit Astro Playing surface & walkway/Fencing Soccer €68,561

Galway Kinvara GAA Security Fencing Gaelic Games €2,757

Galway Kinvara Hockey Club Kinvara Hockey Club - Expansion application Hockey €3,662

Galway Kinvara United FC Girls Dressing Room & Toilet Facilities Soccer €5,398

Galway Leitrim Community Field Upgrade facilities Leitrim/Ballydugan Multi-sport €15,792

Galway Liam Mellows GAA Club Liam Mellows GAA Club, Galway City - Floodlighting Gaelic Games €27,570

Galway Loughrea Athletic Club Security Fencing, Ball Stop, Mover & Defibrillator Athletics €23,626

Galway Maree Oranmore FC CLG Full Size Astroturf Pitch Soccer €66,342

Galway Merlin Woods Floodlights and multisports equipment Multi-sport €27,873

Galway Moyne Villa FC Moyne Villa Phase 2 Clubhouse extension Soccer €36,955

Galway Mullagh GAA Club 2018 Mullagh GAA Club Development Gaelic Games €38,939

Galway Naomh Feichin GAA Club Clifden INSTALL ARTIFICIAL PITCH Gaelic Games €35,328

Galway New Inn Community Council Multi-purpose playing surface Multi-sport €70,750

Galway Oranmore Maree GAA Renville Sports Ground Phase I Development Gaelic Games €66,373

Galway Oughterard Leisure Centre Ltd Upgrade of Sports Hall and Fitnesss Centre Multi-sport €17,087

Galway Oughterard Rugby Football Club Oughterard Rugby Club Pitch Development Rugby €66,890

Galway Pádraig Pearses GAA Club Padraig Pearses GAA Club Pitch Development Gaelic Games €69,759

Galway Portumna Lawn Tennis Club Refurbishment and Insulation of 1960's Clubhouse Tennis €6,109

Galway Portumna Town FC Ltd Portable accessories to pitch drainage grant Soccer €7,290

Galway Scoil Bhríde Mercy Secondary School Tuam, Co Galway To Convert Our Tarmac Sports Area To All-Weather Camogie €61,710

Galway Scoil na bhForbacha Páirc Uileaimseartha Scoil na bhForbacha Gaelic Games €15,949

Galway Sean McDiarmada GAA Club (Craughwell) Artificial Sport Playing Pitch at Training Grounds Gaelic Games €36,753

2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

Galway St. Brendan's GAA Football Club [Ballyhar] St Brendan's GAA Football club (Ballygar) Gaelic Games €36,826

Galway Tearmann Eanna Teo Aiseanna Aclaíocht taobh amuigh Tearmann Eanna Multi-sport €20,868

Galway Tuam Celtic F.C. Tuam Celtic AFC Multi Use Games Arena Equipment Soccer €8,325

Galway Tuam Stars GAA Club Main Football Pitch Upgrade works Gaelic Games €25,780

Galway Turloughmore Hurling Club Astroturf pitch & ball-wall with flood lights Gaelic Games €72,966

Kerry 15th Kerry Sneem Scouting Ireland Group Watersports equipment Sneem Scouts Group Multi-sport €36,719

Kerry Abbeydorney GAA Club Pitch mower purchase and Astro turf goal mouths Gaelic Games €4,646

Kerry Abha na Scail CLG Clubhouse Extension and Renovation Gaelic Games €75,000

Kerry Ardfert Community Council Ltd Develop New GAA Pitch and Jogging Track Multi-sport €50,889

Kerry Ballydonoghue GAA Security Fence Gaelic Games €10,541

Kerry Barraduff Community Field Org Ltd Floodlights Upgrade &Security fence\Dugouts Multi-sport €12,628

Kerry Castlegregory Community Golfcourse AssociationPlaying surface improvement & Inclusive Golf Golf €29,237

Kerry Castlegregory GAA Club Main Pitch Safety & Security Upgrade Gaelic Games €15,550

Kerry Castleisland Desmonds GAA Creating Ladies & Juvenile pitch and training area Gaelic Games €75,000

Kerry Causeway GAA Club Perimeter Fencing Upgrade to Spectator Railing Gaelic Games €9,454

Kerry CLG Daingean Uí Chúis New Building for use as an Indoor Gymnasium Gaelic Games €25,131

Kerry CLG na Gaeltachta Chun na Tuilesoilse timpeall na pairce a athchorú Gaelic Games €2,981

Kerry Clounmacon GAA Clounmacon Gaa football club improvements Gaelic Games €31,120

Kerry Cordal GAA Club Upgrade exercise track & build new exercise track Gaelic Games €20,470

Kerry Cumann Peile Piarsaigh na Dromoda Walking/Jogging Track, Mower & Nets Gaelic Games €26,754

Kerry Currow GAA Walkway, Fence, Gym Equipment and Scoreboard Gaelic Games €26,052

Kerry Fanaithe Bha An Daingin Synthetic Training Pitch and associated works. Soccer €19,151

Kerry Finuge GAA CLub Finuge GAA Club Development Plan Gaelic Games €34,983

Kerry Firies GAA Firies GAA Ballinvarrig Development Gaelic Games €46,649

Kerry Glenbeigh Glencar GAA Club Installation of floodlights. Gaelic Games €22,869

Kerry Glenflesk St Agathas GAA Club Clubhouse Refurbishment & Dugouts. Gaelic Games €8,958

Kerry Inter Kenmare FC Internazionale Kenmare FC Astro Pitch Project 2020 Soccer €49,005

Kerry Intermediate School Killorglin Drainage and sand carpeting of school pitch Multi-sport €39,674

Kerry Iveragh Eagles Rugby Football Club Main pitch drainage works and flood lights Rugby €14,413

Kerry Keel Community Council Keel Community Sports facility refurbishment Community Games €46,535

Kerry Keel GAA Club Provision of Community All Weather Area Gaelic Games €34,515

Kerry Kerin's O'Rahilly's Hurling and Football Club Field fencing, exercise track, floodlighting Gaelic Games €24,481

Kerry KERRY COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Ballybunion Outdoor Adult Exercise Equipment Multi-sport €7,802

Kerry KERRY COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Tralee Skateboard Park Multi-sport €70,000

Kerry Kerry Diocesan Youth Service KDYS - Multi-use Games Areas Multi-sport €46,177

Kerry Kerryhead/Ballyheigue Family Resource CentreBallyheigue FRC Sports Access Facility Multi-sport €15,113

2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

Kerry Kilcummin GAA Club Dressing Room Development - Phase B Gaelic Games €43,350

Kerry Kilmoyley Hurling Club G.A.A Ball Alley (Hurling/Practice Wall) Gaelic Games €27,167

Kerry KNOCKNAGOSHEL SPORTS & RECREATIONAL ASSOCIATION LBG Development of Outdoor Sand Based Training Area Multi-sport €7,246

Kerry Listowel RFC Pitch and facilities upgrade Rugby €3,692

Kerry Listry GAA Club Emergency works to grass pitch, track & netting Gaelic Games €24,335

Kerry Mens and Ladies Club Ballyheigue Castle Golf Club Re-siting of Green and Tee Boxes on 8th Hole. Golf €8,654

Kerry Milltown Castlemaine GAA Milltown Castlemaine GAA Field Development Gaelic Games €75,000

Kerry Moyvane GAA Juvenile Pitch - Drainage & Sand Carpeting Project Gaelic Games €24,031

Kerry Renard GAA Development of an All Weather Sand Based Pitch Gaelic Games €47,462

Kerry Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Refurbishment of school sports facilities Gaelic Games €47,046

Kerry Skellig Rangers GAA Club Phase 2-Redevelopment of Grounds & Facilities Gaelic Games €13,351

Kerry Spa GAA Club Pitch perimeter security fencing. Gaelic Games €13,194

Kerry St Brendans Trust Building of Sports Hall Multi-sport €75,000

Kerry St Brendans Trust Firies 4 All-MUGA surrounded by a running track Multi-sport €42,916

Kerry St Brendans Trust Completion of Dressing Rooms,Lobby & Fencing Multi-sport €28,432

Kerry St Marys Asdee GAA Club Replace natural soil pitch with sand based pitch. Gaelic Games €18,387

Kerry St Senans GAA Renovation of dressing rooms and replace goalposts Gaelic Games €11,327

Kerry St. John of God Community Services. St John of God Kerry Services St Mary of the Angels Sports Equipment Application Multi-sport €6,993

Kerry Tarbert Comprehensive School new flooring for sports hall Gaelic Games €19,526

Kerry TEMPLENOE GAA CLUB Upgrade equipment and facilities. Gaelic Games €29,276

Kerry Tralee Harriers Athletic Club Tartan lanes and High Jump Area Athletics €25,900

Kerry Tralee Regional Sport & Leisure Centre Changing rooms & Gym upgrade Multi-sport €40,865

Kerry Waterville GAA Club Waterville GAA Track Gaelic Games €46,649

Kildare Allenwood Gaelic Football Club Retrofit of Floodlights On Main Playing Pitch Gaelic Games €35,470

Kildare Athy GFC Football Pitch Development Gaelic Games €76,426

Kildare Athy Kenpo Karate Club girls dressing room/ installation of heating. Martial Arts €5,245

Kildare Athy Rugby Football Club Pitch Security Fencing Rugby €12,998

Kildare Athy Town AFC Ball stop netting and posts Soccer €5,022

Kildare Ballymore Eustace GAA Club 2018 Capital Grant Application - BME GAA Gaelic Games €9,455

Kildare Cappagh GAA Club Cappagh Match Standard Floodlights Gaelic Games €34,454

Kildare Carbury GAA Club Pitch development ancillaries Gaelic Games €26,908

Kildare Castle Villa AFC Ball Stop Netting. Goalposts and Nets. Dugouts. Soccer €8,476

Kildare Castledermot GAA All Weather Pitch with fencing and floodlights Gaelic Games €80,713

Kildare Celbridge And DistrictLTC Fencing/windows refurbish - replacement Tennis €6,624

Kildare Celbridge Athletic Club New track & lights at Celbridge AC Athletics €26,867

Kildare Celbridge Community Centre LTD Sports Hall Floor and Gym equipment upgrade. Multi-sport €38,164

2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

Kildare Clane GAA Club Floodlighting & Pitch Upgrade (Phase 1) Gaelic Games €89,960

Kildare Clongorey Community Association Ltd Upgrade uneven 1m path to 4m walking/running track Multi-sport €38,230

Kildare Coill Dubh Hurling Club Coill Dubh Ground Works Development Gaelic Games €25,873

Kildare Confey GAA Club Upgrade of Floodlighting Gaelic Games €5,504

Kildare Craddockstown Golf Club Craddockstown Golf Club Development and Outreach Golf €71,557

Kildare Edenderry Rugby Football Club Flood lighting of Rugby Pitch Rugby €24,878

Kildare JOHNSTOWNBRIDGE Football Club Spectator Fence for our new sand based GAA pitch Gaelic Games €13,820

Kildare Kilcock Celtic AFC Development of Natural Playing surface (Pitch) Soccer €23,248

Kildare Kilcock GAA Kilcock GAA Club 2018 Gaelic Games €32,204

Kildare Kildare & Wicklow ETB All Weather Pitch- Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin Multi-sport €77,243

Kildare KILDARE COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Bawnogues Athletics Track Improvements 2018 Multi-sport €34,607

Kildare McDonagh Pitch & Putt Club Upgrade Toilet, Safety railing tee boxes. Pitch and Putt €10,274

Kildare Milltown GFC Milltown GFC New Pitch Gaelic Games €85,930

Kildare Monasterevan GFC New Floodlighting Gaelic Games €67,947

Kildare Naas GAA Cumann Luth Chleas Gael Nas Na RiPitch extension, main pitch works, mower purchase Gaelic Games €76,426

Kildare Naas Rugby Football Club goalposts & training equipment/space Rugby €11,522

Kildare Naas Sports Group Mgt Ltd Resurfacing Hockey Pitch Multi-sport €92,348

Kildare Naas Tidy Towns Association Outdoor Gym Monread Park Naas Multi-sport €16,014

Kildare Newbridge Town F.C All-weather facility for small-sided games Soccer €37,026

Kildare Nurney GAA Nurney GAA Community Centre Redevelopment Gaelic Games €61,645

Kildare Poulaphouca Paddlers New Equipment and Facilities upgrade Canoeing / Kayaking €6,780

Kildare Rathangan AFC Astro Turf Facility Soccer €86,953

Kildare Rathcoffey GAA Dressing Rooms on Rathcoffey GAA Club Grounds. Gaelic Games €47,876

Kildare Sallins Gaa Flood lights upgrade and provision og dugouts Gaelic Games €16,414

Kildare Salmon Leap Canoe Club Salmon Leap Canoe Club Embankment Canoeing / Kayaking €14,973

Kildare Scouting Ireland 16TH Kildare Canoes,revamp toilets,climbing wall,trailer Multi-sport €22,291

Kildare St Bridgets Lawn Tennis Club Redevelopment of St Bridget's Lawn Tennis Club Tennis €66,077

Kildare St Kevins GAA Club Pitch Infrastructure and Walkway Gaelic Games €36,090

Kildare St Laurences Gaelic Club Club Grounds Development Gaelic Games €40,132

Kildare St Marys GAA Club Leixlip Glen Easton Project: Phase 2 Gaelic Games €83,343

Kildare Straffan GAA Straffan GAA Clubrooms Gaelic Games €60,504

Kildare Suncroft GAA Club Player and Supporter Facilities Improvements Gaelic Games €17,632

Kilkenny Black & Whites GAA Club New dressing rooms, showers and toilets Gaelic Games €85,637

Kilkenny Callan United Football Club Pitch Development, Drainage and Site Works Soccer €89,297

Kilkenny clogh moneenroe racquetball club New Clogh Moneenroe Racquetball Facility Phase one Raquetball €100,276

Kilkenny Dicksboro GAA Club Pitch Drainage, Pitch Extensions & Boundary Works Gaelic Games €45,175

2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

Kilkenny Dragon's Lair Kyujutsu dojo and equipment Martial Arts €13,374

Kilkenny Fenians GAA Club Upgrade of Floodlighting/ Gym Equipment. Gaelic Games €3,530

Kilkenny Freebooters AFC Floodlights Soccer €38,887

Kilkenny Graigue-Ballycallan Gaa Club multipurpose fitness hall and 1km walking track Gaelic Games €79,050

Kilkenny James Stephens GAA Club Sports, Recreation and Fitness Centre Gaelic Games €65,143

Kilkenny KILKENNY COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Woodstock gardens fitness trail Multi-sport €4,958

Kilkenny KILKENNY COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Outdoor gym at Ferrybank Neighbourhood Park Multi-sport €14,677

Kilkenny Kilkenny Lawn Tennis Club Upgrade of facilities at Kilkenny Tennis club.. Tennis €52,846

Kilkenny Kilmacow Community Sports Complex LimitedDevelopment of Kilmacow Community Sports Complex Multi-sport €66,930

Kilkenny Paulstown Development Association Paulstown Community Sports Park Camogie €17,618

Kilkenny River Rangers AFC Facilitiy Upgrades Soccer €1,980

Kilkenny Rosbercon United Football Club Rosbercon United Phase 2 Dressing Room Development Soccer €10,664

Kilkenny St. Patrick's (Ballyragget) GAA Club Improving sports facilities for children Gaelic Games €35,914

Kilkenny Waterford Golf Club Ltd Irrigation & drainage to improve participation Golf €63,679

Kilkenny Windgap GAA Club Windgap GAA Development Works 2018-19 Gaelic Games €17,029

Laois Arles-Kilcruise GFC Erect spectator fence + walk track around pitch. Gaelic Games €19,265

Laois Ballyroan Abbey GAA 1km Walking track,Spectator fencing,New Showers Gaelic Games €14,677

Laois Board of Management Camross National School Artificial Playing Surface Gaelic Games €35,000

Laois Board of Management Killanure National School School Playing Pitch Development Gaelic Games €6,821

Laois Borris in Ossory GAA Playing Field Improvements Gaelic Games €2,751

Laois Camross GAA Club Camross GAA Club Phase 3 to Complete Development Gaelic Games €54,090

Laois Clonaslee Community Development Association Ltd Upgrade of Sporting Facilities Multi-sport €2,193

Laois Errill GAA Errill GAA Club Ball-Wall Enclosure & Fencing Gaelic Games €48,948

Laois Heath GAA Develop Gym, New Playing Surface & Walking Track Gaelic Games €63,051

Laois Kilcotton GAA Kilcotton GAA Club Sports Hall Development Gaelic Games €34,481

Laois Kildare & Leighlin Diocesan Trust St Patricks BNS Astroturf Pitch Multi-sport €45,595

Laois Killeshin AFC Construction of dormer Clubhouse/Dressingrooms Soccer €24,487

Laois Killeshin GFC Killeshin GFC Clubhouse Gaelic Games €59,898

Laois Laois and Offaly ETB Artificial Playing Surface Development Multi-sport €75,000

Laois Laois Cricket Club Laois CC New ground and equipment Cricket €3,803

Laois Lions AFC Replacement of all weather pitch surface & goals Soccer €12,973

Laois O'Dempsey's GFC O'Dempseys Multi-Purpose Fitness Room Gaelic Games €21,189

Laois Portarlington Community Centre Ltd Replacement of Main Sports Hall Roof Multi-sport €32,165

Laois Portarlington GAA Club Dressing Room &Hall works .Grounds works & equip. Gaelic Games €2,606

Laois Portarlington Golf Club Provision of new shower facility in changing rooms Golf €9,881

Laois Portarlington Rugby Football Club Ltd Indoor Training Facility & Equipment Rugby €7,673

2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

Laois Portlaoise GAA Supply and Installation of Floodlights Gaelic Games €46,674

Laois Rathdowney GAA Secure Spectator Fencing of Playing Pitches Gaelic Games €17,655

Laois Shanahoe GAA Club Astro Turf playing facility, lighting & ball wall Gaelic Games €30,122

Laois St Lazarians Abbeyleix GAA Abbeyleix Community Walking Track Gaelic Games €20,076

Laois St. Brigid's Camogie Club St. Brigid's Camogie Club & St. Fergal's College Camogie €6,009

Leitrim Aughavas GAA Club New Astro Turf Pitch at Aughavas GAA Grounds Gaelic Games €41,947

Leitrim Aughawillan GAA Club Gym building improvement and equipment upgrade. Gaelic Games €18,603

Leitrim Breffni Community Development Company LtdLIFE LONG COMMUNITY EXERCISE PROJECT Multi-sport €2,793

Leitrim drumkeerin handball sport and leisure ltd 4G Artificial Playing Pitch Handball €73,324

Leitrim Drumshanbo Athletic Club Running & Field Athletic Training Area Athletics €31,153

Leitrim Drumsna Boxing Club Refurbishment of Drumsna Boxing Clubhouse Boxing €11,551

Leitrim Kilangross NS BOM Kilnagross NS - Multi-Purpose Playing Fields Multi-sport €11,495

Leitrim Kinlough Community Development Co Ltd Training Track & Pitch Lighting and Fencing Multi-sport €17,455

Leitrim LEITRIM COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Disability Adaptation for Aura Swimming Pool Multi-sport €955

Leitrim manorhamilton community recreation & sports limited Multi Use Area, Security Fencing, Sports Equipment Multi-sport €42,517

Leitrim mohill gaa Refurbishment of club facilities Gaelic Games €49,942

Leitrim Sean O'Heslins GAA Floodlighting to Ballinamore GAA Gaelic Games €47,206

Leitrim Tullaghan Development Association Co Ltd Astroturf, Fencing, and exercise equipment. Boxing €7,840

Limerick Abbeyfeale Rugby Football Club Development of Pitch and Training Area Phase 2. Rugby €48,975

Limerick Adare United A.F.C. Adare United A.F.C Club Development Soccer €14,994

Limerick Ahane GAA Club 1800 m2 astro, lights + walkway around perimeter. Gaelic Games €34,440

Limerick ARDAGH DISTRICT RECREATIONAL & SPORTING COMPANY LTD Tennis Court & Storage shed for equipment Community Games €20,782

Limerick Askeaton GAA Improvement and development of GAA Facilities Gaelic Games €92,212

Limerick Athea GAA Club Walking Track Surfacing & Retaining Wall Gaelic Games €30,289

Limerick Ballingarry AFC 1.Resurface Astro turf pitch.2 Pitch Drainage Soccer €36,466

Limerick Ballylanders GAA Timber floor for sports hall Gaelic Games €4,650

Limerick Bergerie Trust CLG Sporting activities for senior citizens Multi-sport €803

Limerick Breska Rovers AFC New Pitch at rear of existing pitch Soccer €45,900

Limerick Caherline GAA Club Nets, Gate and Fencing, Lighting, Flood Lighting Gaelic Games €32,150

Limerick Cappamore development association Develop a quality, well designed, playing surface Soccer €4,520

Limerick castle rovers F.C. Castle Rovers F.C. Community Field Soccer €29,027

Limerick Castletown/Ballyagran GAA CLUB Castletown-Ballyagran Gaa grounds development Gaelic Games €35,162

Limerick Claughaun GAA Club Construction of an enclosed Floodlit Hurling Wall Gaelic Games €62,658

Limerick Croom GAA Club Croom GAA Club - Phase III of Development Plan Gaelic Games €64,300

Limerick Cumann Ubhla CLG OOLA GAA CLUB - PITCH LEVELLING AND DRAINAGE Gaelic Games €64,613

Limerick Diocese of Limerick Field Refurbishment Multi-sport €15,135

2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

Limerick Dóchas (Hope for People with Autism) Sports Equipment for Autism Specific Social Club Multi-sport €1,586

Limerick Dromcollogher Broadford GAA Club Dromcollogher Broadford GAA field development Gaelic Games €15,008

Limerick Dromin Athlacca GAA Finishes, Floodlights & artificial surface Gaelic Games €34,173

Limerick Feohanagh/Castlemahon GAA Hurling Wall, AstroPitch&Main Pitch Realignment Gaelic Games €56,584

Limerick Fr Casey's GAA Club Install Security Fencing around our sports grounds Gaelic Games €22,634

Limerick Galtee Gaels GAA Club Fence playing area,track outside it,ball stop net Gaelic Games €14,372

Limerick Garryspillane GAA Club Development of Hurling Field Gaelic Games €39,897

Limerick Glenroe GAA Further development. Gaelic Games €10,223

Limerick Glin GAA Grounds and Facilities Redevelopment Gaelic Games €15,930

Limerick Glin Rover Soccer Club Development of a new training pitch and facilities Soccer €55,786

Limerick Glin Tennis Club Glin Community Tennis Court development Tennis €16,560

Limerick Granagh Ballingarry Camogie Club Granagh Ballingarry Camogie Nets Camogie €3,556

Limerick Killeedy GAA Walking track and with lights Gaelic Games €17,449

Limerick Kilmallock Utd AFC Project 2018 - Drainage, Mower, Goals, & Ball stop Soccer €38,343

Limerick Kilteely Dromkeen GAA Club Handball Court and All Weather Practice Wall Gaelic Games €33,661

Limerick Limerick & Clare Education & Training Board Community Sports Centre Rathkeale Multi-sport €86,623

Limerick Limerick Scout County Limerick Scout County Campsite, Curraghchase. Multi-sport €9,074

Limerick Monagea Gaa Club Artificial Grass Pitch Development Gaelic Games €32,597

Limerick Mooreabbey Milers AC Expansion of sports available Athletics €4,024

Limerick Murroe Wood Park Company Limited by Guarantee Murroe Town Park Walkway and Fencing Multi-sport €55,621

Limerick Newcastle West Golf Club Newcastle West Golf Club development Golf €58,680

Limerick Old Crescent RFC Facilities & flood light upgrade Rugby €37,976

Limerick Patrickswell GAA Club Patrickswell Gaa Pitch & Clubhouse Upgrade Works Gaelic Games €90,260

Limerick Shannon RFC Ladies Dressing Rooms, Gymnasium, Rugby €60,101

Limerick Shountrade NS Dev of recently purch playing field Multi-sport €9,933

Limerick St Kieran's GAA Club Pitch and equipment upgrade Gaelic Games €45,630

Limerick St Patrick's GAA Club (Limerick) Dressing Rooms Redevelopment Gaelic Games €35,983

Limerick St Senan's GAA Club Additional Playing Pitch for training/matches Gaelic Games €10,059

Limerick Star Rovers AFC star rovers clubhouse refurbishment Soccer €31,576

Limerick Templeglantine GAA Ball Wall & Goal Mouth Artificial Playing Surfaces Gaelic Games €17,643

Limerick Wembley Rovers Football Club Wembley Rovers FC Sports Facilities Renovation Soccer €2,543

Longford Colmcille GAA Club Floodlights, nets, railings, posts, walking trail Gaelic Games €36,862

Longford County Longford Schools Soccer Ltd County Longford Schools Football Headquarters Soccer €15,108

Longford Fr Manning Gaels Erection of Floodlights Gaelic Games €23,273

Longford Kenagh GAA Erect Hurling Wall Gaelic Games €16,428

Longford Kenagh Utd Soccer Club Development of training pitch Soccer €10,913

2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

Longford Legan Sarsfields Gaa Security and safety fence Gaelic Games €7,151

Longford Lisryan & District Community Development Pitch Drainage, Goals and stop ball nets Gaelic Games €17,185

Longford Longford RFC Upgrade existing floodlighting to match standard Rugby €43,208

Longford Mostrim GAA Development of 46m x 28m 3G Pitch With Ball Wall Gaelic Games €62,350

Longford St Mel's Diocesan Trust Astro Turf Sports Ground Multi-sport €59,428

Louth Ardee Golf Club Renew Machinery, Drainage & Course Development Golf €74,169

Louth Boyne RFC New Gym, Heating system and roof repair Rugby €25,159

Louth Drogheda City FC Limited T/A Drogheda Town Football Club Install 3G Synthetic Grass Pitch Soccer €92,386

Louth Dundalk Institute of Technology Floodlighting For Multi-Purpose Sports Field Multi-sport €63,031

Louth Dundalk RFC Sports Equipment Rugby €2,074

Louth Dundalk Schoolboys League dressingroom refurb, pitch drainage & lighting. Soccer €3,888

Louth Geraldines GFC Improvement & upgrading of existing facilities. Gaelic Games €58,859

Louth Glyde Rangers GFC Glyde Rangers GFC Training Pitches & Running Track Gaelic Games €97,602

Louth Inver Colpa Rowing Club Upgrading of equipment and facilities Rowing €10,637

Louth John Mitchels GFC Construct Indoor Sports Hall and Dressing Rooms Gaelic Games €68,545

Louth LOUTH COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Louth Leisure Centres- Disabled Facilities Upgrade -Louth Leisure Centres Multi-sport €43,973

Louth Mac Bride Pitch and Putt Club Replacement of clubhouse. Pitch and Putt €9,951

Louth Mattock Rangers CLG Pitch Drainage & Ball Stop Nets Gaelic Games €21,354

Louth Naomh Mairtin C.P.G. General Facilities upgrade & 3G Pitch Development Gaelic Games €61,839

Louth Naomh Moninne Hurling Club Hurling Pitch Development at Toberona, Dundalk Gaelic Games €98,347

Louth St Brides GFC Pairc an Chuinnigh Gaelic Games €61,839

Louth St. Fechins GAA Club Pitch Drainage pitch no 3 Gaelic Games €12,332

Louth St. Kevins GAA Flood Lights, Security Fencing, Mower, Goal Posts Gaelic Games €52,497

Louth St. Patrick's Scout Troop Dundalk Kayaking and Canoeing Equipment Multi-sport €13,948

Louth St.Patrick's Archdiocesan Trust Company LimitedMulti-purpose 3G Sports Facility in a CLÁR area Multi-sport €53,037

Louth Termonfeckin Tennis club Termonfeckin Tennis Club Phase 1 Tennis €70,780

Mayo Ardnaree Sarsfields GAA Club REPLACEMENT OF CRUCIAL RESOURCES Gaelic Games €21,550

Mayo Balla Secondary School Balla Secondary School Gaelic Games Pitch Gaelic Games €68,737

Mayo Ballina Tennis Club Limited Upgrade & improve club facilities Tennis €28,654

Mayo Ballina Town FC Ptch resurfacing , drainage and boundary fence Soccer €17,155

Mayo Ballinrobe GAA Club Ballinrobe GAA- Pella, Training pitch & Mower Gaelic Games €59,856

Mayo Ballycastle GAA Club Fit out of Ballycastle GAA new Gym and Clubhouse. Gaelic Games €59,809

Mayo Ballyglass Ass Football & Social Club Ltd Upgrade Floodlighting at Ballyglass FC Soccer €13,865

Mayo Bohola Moy Davitts GAA Pitch mower Gaelic Games €16,059

Mayo BREAFFY GAA CLUB Breaffy GAA facilities development Gaelic Games €35,563

Mayo Charlestown Sarsfields GAA Club New 56M2 GAA Sports Storage Shed Shared with CBD Gaelic Games €4,595

2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

Mayo Charlestown Swimming Pool & Recreational Co.Ltd Charlestown Pool Accessibility/Dress. Room Upgrade Swimming €44,215

Mayo CLAREMORRIS BOXING CLUB The upgrading and improving of Claremorris BC. Boxing €15,945

Mayo Claremorris Lawn Tennis Club Construct an all-weather tennis court enclosure Tennis €55,240

Mayo Claremorris Squash Club Install Glass Back Wall on Squash Court Squash €4,445

Mayo Conn Rangers Ltd. Conn Rangers FC - Clubhouse Expansion Soccer €48,208

Mayo Crossmolina AFC Crossmolina AFC Development phase 2 Soccer €10,912

Mayo Cumann Liathróid Láimhe Thuar Mhic ÉadaighDevelopment of courts and purchase of equipment Handball €4,016

Mayo Eastern Gaels GAA Club Security & Fencing Gaelic Games €19,022

Mayo Gaelscoil Uileog de Búrca Artificial Sports Pitch Gaelic Games €50,011

Mayo Garrymore GAA Development of playing pitches at Garrymore GAA Gaelic Games €54,304

Mayo Killala Sports & Social Club Ltd aka KIlalla AFC Refurbishment of the Killala AFC clubhouse Soccer €49,952

Mayo Kilmaine Community Recreational Trust Company CLG Drainage of Playing Pitch and Surface Remediation Gaelic Games €20,254

Mayo Kilmurry Youths Soccer Club Development of Kilmurry Youths Soccer Club Soccer €6,306

Mayo Lahardane MacHales GAA Club Lahardane McHales Grounds Refurbishment Gaelic Games €20,199

Mayo MAYO COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Phase 2 Lighting Belleek Greenway Multi-sport €7,057

Mayo Mayo Gaels GAA Upgrade floodlights, pitch drainage & mower Gaelic Games €26,662

Mayo Mayo,Sligo & Leitrim E.T.B. A Community Sports Hall (Phase 1) Multi-sport €60,849

Mayo Mulranny National School Mulranny National School Multi Use Games Area Multi-sport €29,683

Mayo Mulranny/Tiernaur Amenity Centre Ltd Up-Grade of 35-year-old Sports Hall Community Games €3,036

Mayo Neale GAA Club The Neale GAA New Pitch and Walkway Development Gaelic Games €62,006

Mayo Partry Athletic FC Sports equipment: Goals: Sanding: Floodlighting. Soccer €21,667

Mayo Shrule Community Sports Field Ltd Enhancement of substandard sports field facilities Multi-sport €75,149

Mayo Swinford Amenities Development Ltd Floodlighting and provision of spectator fencing Multi-sport €31,606

Mayo Templemary National School Construction of Astro Turf Pitch Gaelic Games €37,592

Mayo WESTPORT BASKETBALL CLUB Westport B.C. upgrade of Sacred Heart School gym Basketball €3,649

Mayo Westport Golf Club Westport Golf Club(WGC) Development Plan Golf €55,665

Meath Ashbourne Golf Club Changing Rooms Refurbishment Golf €29,768

Meath Athboy RFC Athboy RFC Goal Posts, Dugouts & Equipment Rugby €2,424

Meath Ballivor G.F.C. Fence Pitch Fit out dressing rooms Gaelic Games €41,275

Meath Bective GAA Club (1)Robotic Grass Mower (2)Drain practice area Gaelic Games €11,029

Meath Blackhall Gaels Hurling & Football Club Floodlights at Blackhall Gaels, Batterstown Pitch. Gaelic Games €38,290

Meath Bohermeen Celtic F.C Bohermeen Celtic F.C Playing grounds development Soccer €41,044

Meath Castletown GFC Astro Turf Pitch Gaelic Games €14,085

Meath Clonard G.A.A. Construction of Mini All-Weather Pitch Gaelic Games €34,027

Meath Co Meath Golf Club County Meath Golf Club Facility Upgrade Golf €15,452

Meath Cortown GFC Grounds improvement and maintenance works Gaelic Games €21,192

2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

Meath Donacarney Celtic Football Club Existing Facility Upgrade Works Soccer €40,837

Meath Drumbaragh GFC Proposed Synthetic Pitch - All Weather Pitch Gaelic Games €77,038

Meath Drumree GAA Club Floodlighting for Juvenile Pitch Gaelic Games €36,239

Meath Duleek Bellewstown and District Community Partnership Facility CLG Duleek Community Facility Fitness Studio Multi-sport €14,415

Meath Duleek/Bellewstown GFC Duleek Bellewstown GFC Facilities Upgrade Gaelic Games €22,987

Meath DUNBOYNE AFC All Weather refurbishment Soccer €30,730

Meath Dunboyne Amateur Boxing Club DBC Creating and Building Our Future Boxing €45,953

Meath Dunboyne Community Centre DUNBOYNE COMMUNITY CENTRE ASTRO-PITCH RENEWAL Multi-sport €15,498

Meath Dunboyne Tennis Club Resurface two tennis courts Tennis €9,209

Meath Dunshaughlin Athletic Club Dunshaughlin Athletic Club Equipment Grant Athletics €13,565

Meath Dunshaughlin Pitch and Putt Club Dunshaughlin Pitch & Putt Pitch and Putt €13,094

Meath Dunshaughlin Youths FC Limited New Grounds for Community Football Club Soccer €72,243

Meath Electro Celtic FC Electro Celtic facility equipment Soccer €2,672

Meath Fr. Murphy Athletic Club 4 lane tartan track110 metre tartan sprint track Athletics €81,093

Meath Gael Colmcille C L C G Gaa Club Gaeil Colmcille CLCG Pitch & Putt Development Multi-sport €31,221

Meath Gaelscoil Éanna Gaelscoil Eanna Artificial Surface Gaelic Games €26,959

Meath Gaelscoil na Cille Upgrade and securing of existing playing field. Gaelic Games €14,932

Meath Headfort Golf Club Upgrade facilities at Headfort Golf Club Golf €24,270

Meath Kilmainhamwood GAA Club Floodlights Fencing Dressing Rooms Doors Windows. Gaelic Games €22,120

Meath Kilskyre Hurling Club Community in-door sports and activity centre Gaelic Games €66,226

Meath KNOCKHARLEY CRICKET CLUB OUTDOOR PRACTICE NET FACILITY Cricket €12,002

Meath Laytown & Bettystown Lawn Tennis Club Clubhouse essential refurbishment & safety upgrade Tennis €18,201

Meath LONGWOOD GAA CLUB Development of New Training Pitch Gaelic Games €43,182

Meath Meath Hill GFC walking trackfloodlights Gaelic Games €40,411

Meath Moylagh GAA Club Moylagh GAA Club Walking Track & Ancillary Works Gaelic Games €67,650

Meath Moynalty GFC All Weather Playing Pitch Gaelic Games €82,072

Meath Navan Rugby Football Club Development for our community to Train & Play Rugby €65,550

Meath Navan Town F.C. Pitch Development and Drainage Works Soccer €43,808

Meath North Meath Rugby Football Club Pitch 2 Upgrade Works at North Meath RFC Rugby €49,290

Meath OMP United Upgrade playing pitch and training area Soccer €15,881

Meath Parkvilla Football Club Equipment for Parkvilla FC Soccer €3,517

Meath Rathkenny GAA Club Renovate & Extend Rathkenny GFC Clubhouse Gaelic Games €48,656

Meath Rathmolyon GAA Club refurbishment of GAA clubhouse Gaelic Games €21,357

Meath Ratoath BMX Club Ratoath BMX Cycle Track Re-Design Cycling €17,242

Meath Ribbontail Paddlers Canoe Club Provision of Sports, Safety and Training Equipment Canoeing / Kayaking €7,208

Meath Royal Tara Golf Club RTGC-Improve facilities to increase participation Golf €59,978

2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

Meath Skryne Gaelic Football Club Fit-out of Existing Machinery Storage Area as Gym Gaelic Games €7,203

Meath St Brigid's Athletic Club Athletics Track Athletics €39,672

Meath St Michaels G.F.C. St Michaels GFC Deerpark Development Phase 3 Gaelic Games €31,737

Meath St Peter's GAA Club St Peter’s GAA All Weather Training Facilities Gaelic Games €67,577

Meath St. Joseph's National School BOM KILMESSAN NS/KILMESSAN HC SHARED PITCH DEVELOPMENT Multi-sport €20,821

Meath Stackallen Lawn Tennis Pitch & Putt Club Fully Accessible Tennis courts & LED lighting Tennis €29,778

Meath Summerhill GFC upgrade to existing facilities Gaelic Games €10,743

Meath Tara Athletics Club To improve and enhance Sports grounds at Tara AC Athletics €9,872

Meath Torro United AFC Torro United AFC Pitch Development Soccer €38,744

Meath WOLFE TONES GFC Kells Astro turf pitch new mower Gaelic Games €42,497

Monaghan Aghabog GAA Club Walking Track / Fencing / Goalposts / Dugouts Gaelic Games €33,395

Monaghan Carrick Aces Athletic Club Carrick Aces Athletics €9,157

Monaghan Carrickmacross Emmets GFC Carrickmacross Emmets GFC Pitch Lighting Project Gaelic Games €24,023

Monaghan Clontibret Development Association Clontibret Community Dressing Rooms Soccer €14,425

Monaghan Donagh Development Association Ltd Upgrade of walkway at Emylake Emyvale Co Monaghan Athletics €3,635

Monaghan Donaghmoyne GFC GAA Club Ballstops/floodlights/generator for second pitch Gaelic Games €44,476

Monaghan Doohamlet Community & Resource Centre Upgrade & development of sporting facilities Multi-sport €41,056

Monaghan Emyvale Truagh Gun club Automatic clay pigeon traps Shooting Sports €2,768

Monaghan ERRIGAL TRUAGH SPECIAL NEEDS PARENTS & FRIENDS Ltd Walking / Cycle Track Cycling €5,193

Monaghan Gaeil Triucha CLG Upgrade clubhouse - new entrance/disabled access Gaelic Games €27,959

Monaghan Killanny Geraldines GFC Pitch extension and floodlighting Gaelic Games €36,651

Monaghan Killeevan Sarsfields GAA Club Phase 2 of Development of New Dressing Rooms Gaelic Games €43,773

Monaghan Latton O'Rahilly GAA Club Phase III - Perimeter Spectator Fencing Gaelic Games €10,958

Monaghan MONAGHAN COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Mullaghmatt (MUGA) Multi Use Games Area - resurfacing Community Games €19,742

Monaghan Monaghan Harps GFC All-weather training facility upgrade Gaelic Games €80,906

Monaghan Our Lady's Secondary School (Monaghan) Development of a Fitness Suite & Changing Room Gaelic Games €23,498

Monaghan Rockcorry GAA Rockcorry Sports Hall & Community Facilities Gaelic Games €80,320

Monaghan St Macartan's College Developing a Regional 60 x 30 Handball Centre Gaelic Games €8,543

Monaghan St Mellans Handball Club Redevelopment of Clara Handball Alley Handball €8,991

Monaghan St Patricks GAA Tyholland Construction of new fencing and footpaths. Gaelic Games €41,197

Monaghan Toome GAA Pitch Expansion, Pitch and Facility Upgrades Gaelic Games €44,554

Offaly Ballycommon GAA Club Clubhouse Facilities Development Gaelic Games €48,968

Offaly Birr GAA Club Enhance facilities at St Brendan's Park Gaelic Games €19,046

Offaly Birr Rugby Football Club Upgrade of Clubhouse and training/match equipment Rugby €7,653

Offaly Birr Wilmer Tennis Club Provide shelter for players & fencing of courts Tennis €4,517

Offaly Castle Barna Junior Golf Club Jnr. Training Facilities, Equipment, Course Set Up Golf €6,556

2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

Offaly CCM Racing Club Basic Facilities for CCM Racing Motorcycle Club Motor Sport €12,440

Offaly Coolderry GAA Sports Amenity Room Gaelic Games €20,149

Offaly Daingean GAA Upgrade playing surface and purchase lawnmower Gaelic Games €13,454

Offaly Edenderry Billiards and Snooker club Edenderry Billiards and Snooker club Billiards & Snooker €14,595

Offaly Edenderry Community BMX / Skate Park Committee Edenderry Community Skate Park Skateboarding €45,581

Offaly Erin Rovers GAA Erin Rovers GAA - Indoor Gym and Clubhouse Gaelic Games €45,819

Offaly Kilcormac/Killoughey GAA KilcormacKillougheyGAA Pitch Development Gaelic Games €76,754

Offaly Killeigh School Boys/Girls Soccer Club Company Ltd by Guarantee New club grounds including pitch and ball stop net Soccer €19,533

Offaly Killina Presentation Secondary School Provision of multi-use/ purpose ball courts. Multi-sport €6,337

Offaly Kinnitty GAA Club Ballwall and walking track Gaelic Games €31,493

Offaly Lusmagh Camogie Club Sports Equipment Camogie €948

Offaly Lusmagh GAA Club Lusmagh Gaa Refurbishment Work Gaelic Games €6,821

Offaly Moneygall Development Association Ltd Walking Track Security Fence Community Games €9,554

Offaly Moneygall Football Club Limited Moneygall FC Floodlighting Soccer €31,299

Offaly Rhode GAA Self-Propelled Mower & Ball-Stops Field 3 Gaelic Games €22,334

Offaly Riverside AFC Riverside AFC Soccer €893

Offaly Seir Kieran GAA Club Seir Kieran Walking/Jogging Track Gaelic Games €7,528

Offaly Shannonbridge GAA Club Shannonbridge GAA facilities Development Gaelic Games €72,727

Offaly St Flannans (Killaloe) Diocesan Trust A wheelchair-friendly all-weather playing surface Multi-sport €26,794

Offaly St Rynagh's Hurling Club Enlargement of 2 Dressing-Rooms & Indoor Gym Gaelic Games €40,327

Offaly Tullamore Canoe Club Materials to provide toilet & changing facilities Canoeing / Kayaking €6,750

Offaly Tullamore Golf Club Locker Room & Heating System + Course Improvements Golf €45,512

Offaly Tullamore Sports Link Fencing, tarmac walking track & Gym Stations Multi-sport €40,925

Offaly Tullamore Tennis Club Upgrade of lights at Tullamore Tennis Club Tennis €6,572

Roscommon Boyle Community Tennis Association Community Tennis Courts Upgrade Tennis €27,292

Roscommon BVC Development Association Co Ltd Multi - Use Games Area (MUGA) Multi-sport €47,561

Roscommon Clonown Community Ltd Fit out and completion of changing rooms. Athletics €23,978

Roscommon CP AJAX FOOTBALL CLUB Lawn Mower, New Goalposts and Sports Equipment Soccer €8,403

Roscommon Elphin GAA Club Drainage Netting Gym/Toilets Ball Alley Goalposts Gaelic Games €73,377

Roscommon Elphin Ladies Gaelic Football Club Provision of non personal training equipment Gaelic Games €1,950

Roscommon Gorthaganny Community Development Company Limited Errit Lodge Amenity Area Canoeing / Kayaking €16,170

Roscommon Keadue Sportsfield Flood Lights and Tarmac Surface for Walking Track Multi-sport €24,547

Roscommon Roscommon Town Youth Soccer Club Develop Lisnamult Pitch Soccer €2,662

Roscommon Skyvalley Rovers Flood Light Generator and Grass Cutting Mower Soccer €27,863

Roscommon St Aidans GAA Football Club St Aidans GAA Community Sports Facility Gaelic Games €55,832

Roscommon St Croans GAA club Lighting facilities and grass mowing equipment Gaelic Games €16,134

2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

Roscommon St Dominics Parks Committee St Dominics GAA Main Pitch Upgrade Gaelic Games €52,779

Roscommon St Ronans GAA Club Fencing for new pitch Gaelic Games €10,270

Roscommon Strokestown GAA Club Erection of security fencing Gaelic Games €14,764

Roscommon Tarmon National School Tarmon NS Astro turf pitch Multi-sport €35,526

Roscommon Tarmonbarry/Scramogue Community Games & Athletics Community All Weather Multi Use Games Area Multi-sport €19,224

Roscommon Western Gaels GAA Club Western Gaels GAA Training Pitch Upgrade Gaelic Games €32,587

Sligo Arrow Harps Football Club Arrow Harps FC - Club Equipment Application Soccer €5,215

Sligo Aughanagh Parish Council Limited Sports Equipment - (soccer,gaelic,athletics) Community Games €6,585

Sligo Ballinalack Community Park Ltd. Ballinalack Community Park - Facility Upgrade 2018 Gaelic Games €52,382

Sligo calry st josephs gaa club Pitch Drainage Works Gaelic Games €21,230

Sligo Calry St. Josephs Community Park Facilities enhancement Calry Bohs FC Soccer €5,346

Sligo Castleconnor G.A.A Club Upgrading Our Facilities At Castleconnor GAA Club Gaelic Games €29,818

Sligo Cloonacool Community Park Limited Provision of Multi-use Training Pitch Multi-sport €37,065

Sligo County Sligo Golf Club Golf Skills Academy Golf €20,145

Sligo County Sligo Tennis Club company Limited by Guarantee Upgrade Tennis Facilities and Heat Sports Hall Tennis €55,055

Sligo Cumann Naomh Mhuire T/A St. Mary's GAA ClubSt Marys Floodlights and Fencing Gaelic Games €28,666

Sligo curry gaa Floodlighting on Main Playing Field Gaelic Games €30,346

Sligo Eastern Harps GAA Club Lift,Sports equipment, fencing Gaelic Games €24,433

Sligo Enniscrone Kilglass Gaa Club Pitch development works Gaelic Games €37,881

Sligo KEASH VILLAGE ENHANCEMENT LIMITED Keash Village Enhancement Ltd MUGA Pitch facility Multi-sport €15,200

Sligo Kilglass Enniscrone Utd Football Club Improved access to the clubhouse at McGowan Park Soccer €8,117

Sligo Real Tubber Football Club Real Tubber Goal posts Dugouts &Equipment Soccer €4,774

Sligo SLIGO COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Cranmore: - Astroturf, Floodlighting, Fencing & Equipment Multi-sport €66,376

Sligo SLIGO COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Urban greenway, cycle path & exercise trail Multi-sport €68,261

Sligo SLIGO COUNTY COUNCIL Multi-sport €31,725

Sligo Sligo Lawn Bowls Club Club House with changing room and toilets Bowls €19,905

Sligo St. Nathy's Diocesan Trust Artificial Pitch and security fencing Gaelic Games €53,138

Sligo Tubbercurry Golf Club Limited Club Development Programme Golf €12,541

Tipperary Ballingarry Community Sports Field Ballingarry Community Sports field upgrades works Soccer €8,839

Tipperary Ballypatrick Sports Centre Ballypatrick Sports Centre Strategic Plan (Phase1) Tennis €56,134

Tipperary Boherlahan Dualla Gaa Club Clubhouse Upgrade Works & Ancillary Equipment Gaelic Games €53,320

Tipperary Borrisoleigh Gaa Club Borrisoleigh GAA Sports Complex Gaelic Games €28,646

Tipperary burgess gaa club Development of Hurling Wall & AstroTurf Facility Gaelic Games €56,140

Tipperary Cahir GAA All-Weather Pitch, Fencing, Ball Wall & Lighting Gaelic Games €48,938

Tipperary CARRICK DAVINS GAA MICHEAL ROCHE COMMUNITY SPORTS HALL Gaelic Games €20,947

Tipperary Carrick Swan Hurling Football and Camogie ClubDevelopment of grass playing pitches + facilities Gaelic Games €49,932

2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

Tipperary Carrick United AFC Company Limited by Guarantee Resurface artificial pitchSecurity fence Soccer €27,134

Tipperary Carrig & Riverstown GAA Club Astro Turf on Ball Wall areas Gaelic Games €16,817

Tipperary Cashel King Cormacs GAA Club Development of Training Pitch, with ground works. Gaelic Games €48,863

Tipperary Clanwilliam Football Club Goalposts, Showers, Security Fencing & Pitch Mower Rugby €16,973

Tipperary Clonmel Commercials Gaelic Football club Indoor Sports Hall Gaelic Games €75,000

Tipperary Clonmel Hockey Club Floodlighting for Multi Surface Playing Pitch Hockey €19,732

Tipperary Clonoulty Rossmore GAA Club All weather training area Gaelic Games €53,387

Tipperary Donohill Development Council Ltd Dressing Rooms fit out and services Multi-sport €27,886

Tipperary Emly GAA Club DEVELOPMENT OF 3G ALL WEATHER PITCH TRAINING AREA Gaelic Games €22,022

Tipperary Galtee Rovers St Pecaun's GAA Club Development of Facilities at Canon Hayes Park Gaelic Games €38,378

Tipperary Gortnahoe/Glengoole GAA Club GAA-School Astro Turf & Ball Wall Development Gaelic Games €38,806

Tipperary Holycross-Ballycahill GAA Club Holycross-Ballycahill GAA - Astroturf & Facilities Gaelic Games €75,000

Tipperary Kildangan GAA Club [Tipperary] Kiladangan Community Centre phase 4 Gaelic Games €44,452

Tipperary Kilfeacle Community Association Tennis dome and Auxiliary works Tennis €29,924

Tipperary Kilsheelan Kilcash GAA Kilsheelan Kilcash GAA Field Development Gaelic Games €40,898

Tipperary Knock GAA portable safety barrier to accompany ball wall Gaelic Games €1,466

Tipperary LARKSPUR PARK Refurbishment & upgrade of Larkspur Park Tennis €25,513

Tipperary Loughmore Castleiney GAA Club Ballwall & Astro Pitch /Lighting Gaelic Games €61,324

Tipperary Moneygall GAA Moneygall G.A.A Facilities Development Gaelic Games €35,881

Tipperary Moycarkey Borris GAA Club Moycarkey Borris GAA Club Development Works 2018 Gaelic Games €52,831

Tipperary Moycarkey Coolcroo Athleic Club Moycarkey Coolcroo AC Track Development Phase 2 Athletics €11,324

Tipperary Nenagh Ormond RFC Installation and Certification of 3g rugby pitch Rugby €54,499

Tipperary Newcastle GAA Club Newcastle GAA Club- New Field works Gaelic Games €5,666

Tipperary Our Ladys Secondary School Ball wall, Astro turf playing pitch with lights Gaelic Games €46,577

Tipperary Peake Villa FC Peake Villa Upgrade Project 2018 Soccer €24,869

Tipperary Rockvale Rugby and Community Park Company Limited (Newport RFC) Modular Dressing Rooms & Associated Civil Works Rugby €46,714

Tipperary Rockwell Rovers GAA Club Development of community walkway and outdoor gym Gaelic Games €25,122

Tipperary Rosegreen Development Association Company Limited by Guarantee Artificial grass for pitch & Floodlighting Multi-sport €63,099

Tipperary Scoil Naomh Sheosaimh Tennis court/multi purpose artificial surface Gaelic Games €35,000

Tipperary Sologhead GAA Club Hurling wall and astro surface with lights Gaelic Games €27,060

Tipperary Templederry Kenyons Gaa Club Templederry GAA Walking Track Development Gaelic Games €13,643

Tipperary Templemore Athletic Club Phase 1 of 'Alter and Extend Existing Club House' Athletics €48,979

Tipperary Thurles Sarsfield GAA Club Thurles Sarsfields Dressing Rooms Complex Gaelic Games €45,461

Tipperary TIPPERARY COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Clonmel Pool - Upgrade of Gym Equipment Multi-sport €15,069

Tipperary Two Mile Borris St Kevins FC Flood Light Energy conservation Soccer €16,003

Tipperary Upperchurch Drombane GAA Club Astro Turf and fencing Gaelic Games €14,488

2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

Waterford Abbeyside United AFC Astroturf Training Pitch and Clubhouse Extension Soccer €24,653

Waterford Affane Cappoquin GAA Sand-Based Illuminated All-Weather Playing Pitch Gaelic Games €23,426

Waterford Ballyduff Upper GAA Club Construct a Gym Gaelic Games €35,183

Waterford Ballygunner GAA Club Upgrade to Artificial Surface and side boards Gaelic Games €21,032

Waterford Carrick-on-Suir Golf Club Course Upgrade Machinery & Materials Golf €52,363

Waterford Childrens Group Link LTD Refurb of sports facilities and associated works Multi-sport €16,723

Waterford CLG Micheal McCraith (Tramore GAA Club) Ground Improvements at Tramore GAA Club, Waterford Gaelic Games €52,937

Waterford Cumann Lúthchleas Gael na Rinne Purchase of sports equipment, mower & scoreboard Gaelic Games €9,929

Waterford De La Salle College (Waterford) Refurbishment of two squash courts & dressing room Squash €37,632

Waterford DUNGARVAN BOXING CLUB SPORTS EQUIPMENT AND FEMALE LOCKER ROOM UPGRADE Boxing €4,453

Waterford Dungarvan Ladies Hockey Club Application for a grant for club equipment only Hockey €1,091

Waterford Dunhill GAA/Sports Centre Dunhill GAA Hurling Wall & Walking/Jogging Track Multi-sport €56,069

Waterford Dunmore East Tennis Club Resurface two courts and renew fencing Tennis €17,469

Waterford Ferrybank GAA Club GAA Goal Post Replacement Gaelic Games €1,545

Waterford Garranbane National School Astro turf running track tractor sports equipment Gaelic Games €29,952

Waterford Johnville Fc Refurbishment of All Weather Pitch Surface Soccer €23,500

Waterford Kilgobinet GAA Club Hall Floor Refurb,Outdoor Astro,AccessSys,Drainage Gaelic Games €41,574

Waterford Kilmacthomas A.F.C. Kilmacthomas AFC Development Project Soccer €37,630

Waterford Kilrossanty GAA Club juvenile pitch & walking jogging track lighting Gaelic Games €54,214

Waterford Lismore GAA Lismore GAA Synthetic Grass Pitch & Hurling Wall Gaelic Games €63,856

Waterford Mount Sion CBS Secondary School Gym Fit-Out and purchase of equipment Gaelic Games €7,426

Waterford Newtown Ballydurn GAA club Upgrade to pitch facilities Gaelic Games €19,919

Waterford Rathgormack GAA Club Rathgormack GAA Upgrading of grass playing pitch Gaelic Games €5,453

Waterford Southend United Football Club (Waterford) Southend United Clubhouse Expansion Soccer €54,584

Waterford St Anne's Waterford Tennis Club St-Anne's - Phase 2 of 3 Redevelopment. Tennis €69,608

Waterford St Saviours AFC St Saviours Fc AstroTurf Pitch And Floodlighting Soccer €43,732

Waterford Stradbally GAA Club New Pitch Development-Phase 2 Gaelic Games €45,739

Waterford TRAMORE BAY SURF CLUB TBay Surf Inclusion Project Surfing €13,788

Waterford Tramore Tennis Club Upgrade & Improve Efficiency of Club facilities Tennis €1,711

Waterford Waterford & Wexford ETB Walking Track with Outdoor Gym Equipment Multi-sport €39,679

Waterford Waterford City RFC All Weather Pitch Development Project Rugby €56,891

Waterford Waterford LEDC Ltd Cill Barra Community Sports Centre Extension Multi-sport €14,083

Waterford Waterpark Rugby Football Club Dressing Room Refurb,Jogging track/walkway & Equip Rugby €55,993

Westmeath Athlone GAA Upgrade of existing floodlights & ball catchers Gaelic Games €22,923

Westmeath Ballycomoyle GAA Club Upgrading & redevelopment of facilities Gaelic Games €2,951

Westmeath Ballymore Gaelic Football Club Ballymore GAA Club Gaelic Games €46,222

2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

Westmeath Ballynacargy Boxing Club Loft Area & Equipment Boxing €29,403

Westmeath Bunbrosna GAA Club Underage GAA Pitch and Rounders Pitch Gaelic Games €60,042

Westmeath Castletown Geoghegan Hurling Club Construct Community Gym + renovate Changing Rooms Gaelic Games €75,000

Westmeath Caulry GAA Flood Lighting Gaelic Games €29,576

Westmeath Coralstown Kinnegad GAA Community Sports Hall Phase 2 Gaelic Games €67,513

Westmeath Cullion Hurling Club All Weather Pitch Surface, Fencing and Mower Gaelic Games €24,668

Westmeath Delvin GAA Refurbishment of Dress Rooms, Mower Purchase Gaelic Games €49,965

Westmeath Dysart National School / Scoil Phádraig Naofa Dysart N.S./Scoil Phádraig Naofa Enhancement Multi-sport €2,506

Westmeath Garrycastle GAA club Main pitch floodlighting Gaelic Games €13,994

Westmeath Kilbeggan LTC and Community Center Equipment and heat/air system in Club Tennis €1,087

Westmeath Kilbeggan Soccer Club Kilbeggan Soccer Club New Equipment Soccer €15,764

Westmeath Maryland GAA Club Floodlights, Walkway and Associated Works Gaelic Games €38,828

Westmeath Moate Golf Club Moate Golf Club Golf €26,070

Westmeath Mullingar elite bc Flooring and special excercise bikes Boxing €9,784

Westmeath Mullingar Shamrocks GAA Club New Dressing Rooms, Showers and Toilet Facilities Gaelic Games €67,773

Westmeath Mullingar Tennis & Badminton Club Upgrading of Court Lighting Courts 5-8 Multi-sport €8,489

Westmeath Multyfarnham GAA Club Multyfarnham G.A.A Club Gaelic Games €70,759

Westmeath Rosemount GAA Provision of Gymnasium and necessary equipment Gaelic Games €37,869

Westmeath Scoil na gCeithre Máistrí Hurling in Athlone Gaelic Games €14,080

Westmeath St. Colmans NS Sports pitch and running track development Multi-sport €25,141

Westmeath St. Pauls Gaelic Football Club [Clonmellon] Upgrade of St. Pauls GFC facilities 2018 Gaelic Games €40,164

Wexford 31st Wexford Ballyhuskard Scout Den Development Hillwalking €19,807

Wexford Adamstown Athletic Club Adamstown AC Outdoor Exercise Area & Equipment Athletics €3,185

Wexford Ballagh Boxing Club Ballagh Boxing Club Clubhouse Boxing €31,906

Wexford Ballygarrett Realt na Mara GAA club Allweather training area/Walk track/Lights upgrade Gaelic Games €75,178

Wexford Ballyhogue GAA Club Ballyhogue GAA Grounds Development Application Gaelic Games €21,807

Wexford Bannow Ballymitty GAA Club Bannow/Ballymitty GAA Club Ball Stop Netting Gaelic Games €7,029

Wexford Caim Utd Soccer Club Caim United Soccer Club Soccer €11,388

Wexford Clongeen GAA club Cluain Chaoin GAA Development Plan Gaelic Games €70,383

Wexford County Wexford Community Workshop Enniscorthy Ltd Outdoor Fitness Equipment & upgrading of facility. Multi-sport €9,986

Wexford Courtown Hibernian Association Football ClubResurfacing of Artificial Playing Surface Soccer €42,563

Wexford Crossabeg Ballymurn GAA Club Astro turf and hurling wall development Multi-sport €22,432

Wexford Ferns St Aidan's GAA Club Pitch floodlighting (will light part of walkway) Gaelic Games €47,807

Wexford Geraldine O Hanrahans GAA Club Install Astroturf area at Hurling Wall Gaelic Games €7,120

Wexford Glynn Barntown GAA Club Floodlighting to Existing Pitch Gaelic Games €33,725

Wexford Gorey Amateur Boxing Club New Dressingrooms Boxing €30,192

2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

Wexford Gorey Community School To construct a floodlit Astro-turf training area. Multi-sport €82,696

Wexford Gorey Hockey Club Hockey Pitch Development Hockey €66,345

Wexford Half Way House Bunclody GAA Club Male/Female changing rooms & ancillary facilities Gaelic Games €32,694

Wexford High Meadows Community Hub CLG Construct a Community Hub for 13th Wexford Scouts Multi-sport €69,806

Wexford Hook Sub Aqua Club Clubhouse renovation Diving/Snorkelling €7,504

Wexford Killurin Rowing Club Coastal/Offshore Rowing Capital Equipment Purchase Rowing €6,232

Wexford Monageer Boolavogue GAA Club To improve club facilities and safety Gaelic Games €46,091

Wexford New Ross Golf Club NRGC Teaching Facility & Machinery Replacement Golf €48,592

Wexford North End United AFC Clubhouse Refurbishment Generator, Mover Goalposts Soccer €9,295

Wexford Oylegate Glenbrien gaa club Upgrading of facilities at Oylegate/Glenbrien GAA Gaelic Games €9,850

Wexford Phoenix Archers Expansion of Club - open membership to all people Archery €4,327

Wexford Ramsgrange Community School Astroturf Pitch Soccer €33,852

Wexford Rathgarogue/Cushinstown GAA Club Multi-purpose floodlit astroturf playing area. Gaelic Games €10,491

Wexford Rathnure GAA Club Community Walking/Jogging Track at Rathnure GAA Gaelic Games €42,933

Wexford Rosslare Community Development Association Limited Tennis Court resurface, upgrade & new floodlights Multi-sport €32,189

Wexford Rosslare Golf Club Irrigation System Golf €54,721

Wexford Saint Aidans Boxing Club Up grading our boxing hall Boxing €4,948

Wexford Sliabh Buidhe Rovers Athletic Club Funding Request for Sliabh Buidhe Rovers A/C. Athletics €3,788

Wexford St Anne's Rathangan GAA club Outdoor gym equipment and electronic score board Gaelic Games €6,358

Wexford St James Parochial Hall CLG Development of Multi Sports Facility in Ramsgrange Multi-sport €20,962

Wexford St Patricks Snooker Club Critical Refurbishment Works Billiards & Snooker €12,769

Wexford St. Abbans Adamstown GAA Club Artificial Pitch with Floodlighting & Fencing Gaelic Games €51,345

Wexford St. Patrick's GAA Club Ballyoughter Training Pitch Drainage Gaelic Games €19,154

Wexford The EDUCENA FOUNDATION Pitch drainage and goalpost/ballstop net provision Multi-sport €39,230

Wexford Wexford Bohemians Equipment Application Soccer €11,146

Wexford WEXFORD COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - New skate park in the grounds of Min Ryan Park Multi-sport €68,653

Wexford Wexford Golf Club Golf Course Drainage Works Golf €24,673

Wicklow 1st Wicklow 2nd Dublin St Kilians Scout Group Greystones 1st Wicklow, 2nd Dublin - Outdoor Pursuits Hillwalking €25,516

Wicklow Annacurra GAA Club Upgrade existing GAA pitch lighting Gaelic Games €16,893

Wicklow Arklow Golf Club Arklow Golf Club - Development Plan 2017-2022 Golf €57,804

Wicklow Arklow Town AFC Pitch drainage and mower. Soccer €12,012

Wicklow Ashford Rovers AFC ASHFORD ROVERS AFC FACILITIES DEVELOPMENT Soccer €2,803

Wicklow Aughrim Camogie Club Aughrim Camogie Club Camogie €3,919

Wicklow Aughrim GAA Club Aughrim GAA Club Gaelic Games €1,315

Wicklow Avondale GAA Club Hurling wall, training area & lighting Gaelic Games €29,192

Wicklow Baltinglass Golf Club Mower, 4 Buggies & Surface Drainage Golf €24,769

2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

Wicklow Baltinglass Town (Boys) AFC Baltinglass Town AFC Dressing Rooms & WCs Soccer €74,838

Wicklow Blainroe golf club Get in to golf all-weather driving range facility Golf €47,477

Wicklow Blessington Association Football Club Supply and Installation of New Toilet Block Soccer €13,420

Wicklow Blessington GAA Club Multi Purpose Hall & changing areas etc Gaelic Games €68,827

Wicklow Blessington Lakes Golf Club Blessington Lakes Golf Club Equipment & Machinery Golf €39,256

Wicklow Bray Emmets GAA Club Floodlight pitches and improve facilities Multi-sport €54,421

Wicklow Co Wicklow Lawn Tennis Club LED Lighting Project Tennis €28,744

Wicklow Coollattin Golf Club Refurbish shower and toilet facilities Golf €7,024

Wicklow Donard/Glen Gaelic Football Club Donard Glen Facilities Improvement 2018 Gaelic Games €22,543

Wicklow Enniskerry GAA Enniskerry GAA Proposed Rejuvenation Project 2019 Gaelic Games €17,127

Wicklow Grangecon Boxing Club Renovation of roof and floors Boxing €3,351

Wicklow Greystones Cricket New Farankelly Ground and equipment Project Cricket €26,650

Wicklow Greystones Lawn Tennis Club Resurfacing of 9 all weather tennis courts Tennis €55,133

Wicklow Kiltegan GAA Club Renovation and Extension to existing club house Gaelic Games €85,634

Wicklow Knockananna GAA Club Construction of walkway and upgrade of pitch Gaelic Games €10,443

Wicklow Newcastle Community Centre Installation of showers and changing facilities Tennis €35,854

Wicklow Rathnew GAA Club new mower and security fence Gaelic Games €14,641

Wicklow St Patricks GAA Club Kilcoole Floodlighting Works Gaelic Games €46,101

Wicklow St. Laurence O' Toole Trust 2018 - Our Lady's School, Rathdrum, Wicklow - School Hall. Multi-sport €77,631

Wicklow Wicklow Golf Club Youth Practise Area Golf €44,782

Wicklow Wicklow Tennis Club New Tennis Court Floodlighting Tennis €65,334

Wicklow Woodenbridge Golf Club Universal Access & Training Facility + Gym Golf €66,366

2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019

County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation

County County Totals

Carlow €637,732

Cavan €759,865

Clare €1,051,538

Cork €4,186,348

Donegal €1,392,884

Dublin €7,555,281

Galway €2,287,997

Kerry €1,612,290

Kildare €1,762,143

Kilkenny €806,664

Laois €697,083

Leitrim €356,779

Limerick €1,601,161

Longford €291,906

Louth €996,248

Mayo €1,143,492

Meath €1,804,537

Monaghan €605,219

Offaly €691,879

Roscommon €490,920

Sligo €634,204

Tipperary €1,568,759

Waterford €1,033,835

Westmeath €780,569

Wexford €1,255,155

Wicklow €1,079,820

Grand Total €37,084,304