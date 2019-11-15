Where is the €37 million in Sports Capital Grants going to? Full list of recipients
Sports Capital Grants
The final set of allocations for local capital projects under the 2018 round of the Sports Capital Programme (SCP) have been announced.
A total of €37 million of the public's money has been allocated to 994 different projects with 37 different sports benefitting.
The SCP is the primary means of providing Government funding for capital projects to sport and community organisations at local, regional and national level. The 2018 round of the Programme saw the highest level of interest ever with 2,337 individual applications received.
A review of all aspects of the 2018 round of the programme will now be undertaken and it is expected that a new round will open for applications in the coming months.
Allocation of the successful Regional applications (total funding of €2.5m) under the Programme are expected to be announced in the coming days.
2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019
County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation
Carlow Bagenalstown Cricket Club Upgrade for facilities and equipment Cricket €549
Carlow Ballinkillen Hurling Club Community walk/jog track. Pitch drainage. Gaelic Games €55,421
Carlow Ballymurphy Hall Ltd Replace Wooden Floor of Hall Multi-sport €21,899
Carlow Borris Golf Club To extend shed to house course machinery Golf €24,255
Carlow Burrin Celtic F.C. Drainage/Pitch/Clubhouse/ Disabled toilets Soccer €41,957
Carlow Carlow Lawn Tennis Club Floodlighting & Energy Efficiency Upgrade Tennis €38,857
Carlow Clonmore GFC Phase 1. Development of additional playing pitch Gaelic Games €41,309
Carlow County Carlow Football Club Phase two of Floodlights for training pitches Rugby €16,953
Carlow Éire Óg CLG [CARLOW] Floodlighting for Pitch two and Pitch three. Gaelic Games €48,788
Carlow Fenagh Sports Grounds Co Ltd by Guarantee Fencing and Sports Equipment Project Gaelic Games €790
Carlow Garryhill Handball Club Garryhill Handball Improvement Project Handball €63,162
Carlow Kilbride GAA Pitch Fencing and Lighting Upgrade Gaelic Games €28,618
Carlow Kildavin Clonegal GAA Club Scoreboard Gaelic Games €7,053
Carlow Mount Leinster Rangers GAA Club PHASE 1 OF TWO NEW FULL SIZE GAA PITCH DEVELOPMENT Gaelic Games €12,198
Carlow Muinebheag Juvenile GAA Club McGrath park redevelopment Gaelic Games €84,304
Carlow Naomh Eoin Gaa Club Pitch Encloser Gaelic Games €11,472
Carlow OLD LEIGHLIN GFC Upgraded facilities at our community GAA field Gaelic Games €3,668
Carlow Rathvilly GAA Club Floodlight Improvement and Pitch Maintenance Mower Gaelic Games €14,455
Carlow Saint Patrick's Boys AFC Mower. Disabled/Female Changing Facilities etc Soccer €69,383
Carlow ST PATRICKS GAA CLUB (TULLOW) Refurbishment dressing rooms,showers and toilets Gaelic Games €37,508
Carlow Tinryland GFC INSTALLATION OF AN AUTOMATIC IRRIGATION SYSTEM Gaelic Games €15,133
Cavan Arva G.A.A. Club Community Playing & Training Facility Gaelic Games €58,615
Cavan Bailieborough Shamrocks GAA Indoor sports & multi purpose community facilities Gaelic Games €18,052
Cavan Ballymachugh G.F.C. Re Drain two playing fields Gaelic Games €45,644
Cavan Belturbet GAA Club Install Pitch Flood Lighting at Belturbet GAA Club Gaelic Games €32,985
Cavan Belturbet Golf Club Purchase Mower & Develop Golf Coarse & T-Boxes Golf €23,824
Cavan Cavan and Monaghan ETB Upgrade/Replacement of Basketball Boards Multi-sport €2,970
Cavan Cuchulainns Gaelic Football Club Construct new playing field and walking track Gaelic Games €38,174
Cavan Droim Dhuin Eire Og GAA Upgrade dressing rooms, forecourt & fenceing. Gaelic Games €20,485
Cavan Kill Shamrocks GAA Pitch/Floodlights/Ballstop Nets/Fencing/Goalposts Gaelic Games €38,471
Cavan Knockbride G F C Juvenile/Training Pitch & Running Track Gaelic Games €26,143
Cavan Laragh Sports Partnership Single Storey Dressing Rooms Gaelic Games €27,636
Cavan Lavey GAA Club Lavey GAA New Clubrooms Gaelic Games €51,353
Cavan Leisure & Sports Complex (Ballinagh) Trust Ltd2018 Renovations & improvement works Ballinagh. Gaelic Games €74,603
Cavan Loch Gowna G.A.A. Club Natural (Main) Playing Pitch Gaelic Games €52,909
Cavan Shercock Gaelic Football Club Phase 2 of Shercock Gaa Dressing Rooms development Gaelic Games €28,416
2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019
County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation
Cavan St. Felim's Diocesan Trust All weather playing AstroTurf surface Multi-sport €66,602
Cavan St. Felim's Diocesan Trust Farnham National School walking/running track Multi-sport €21,119
Cavan St. Felim's Diocesan Trust Cross N.S. Play Area Upgrade Multi-sport €11,591
Cavan Templeport Saint Aidans GAA Club Clubrooms upgrade Gaelic Games €49,278
Cavan The Model School Safe Play Area for Children/Children With S.E.N. Gaelic Games €24,831
Cavan UCL Harps FC Building of clubhouse Soccer €46,166
Clare Broadford Gaelic Athletic Association Club Juvenile Designated Training Area, Dugouts & Mower Gaelic Games €19,919
Clare CLARE COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - ACTIVE ENNIS - Cloughleigh Astro Turf Resurfacing Multi-sport €17,176
Clare CLARE COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Active Ennis Refurbishment of changing rooms Multi-sport €56,696
Clare Clarecastle GAA Club Provision of female dressing rooms Gaelic Games €28,717
Clare Clondegad GAA Club Clondegad GAA Gym sports Equipment Gaelic Games €4,676
Clare Crusheen Community Centre Community Centre/Sports Hall Multi-sport €65,714
Clare DOOLIN BOXING CLUB Equipment for boxing club Boxing €3,381
Clare ENNIS GYMNASTICS CLUB Equipment upgrade and Heating Installation. Gymnastics €19,466
Clare Ennis Lawn Tennis and Badminton Club Ennis Tennis 2023 Tennis €54,785
Clare Ennis RFC Playing area development Rugby €53,955
Clare Ennistymon Parish Project Community Centre Ltd. Ennistymon Parish Project Community Centre Multi-sport €32,144
Clare Kildysart Celtic Soccer Club Goalposts and Liner for Kildysart Celtic Soccer €1,247
Clare Kilkee Golf Club Clubhouse & Golf Course upgrade & Disabled Toilet Golf €70,368
Clare Killaloe Sailing Club KSC new facilities & a RIB Sailing €28,158
Clare Killanena GAA Club Dressing Room Upgrade Gaelic Games €19,856
Clare Kilmaley Camogie Club Kilmaley Camogie Equipment 2018 Camogie €2,263
Clare Kilmurry Ibrickane GAA Jogging Track, Lighting Upgrade, Goalmouth work Gaelic Games €47,136
Clare Kilrush Rugby Club Grounds Floodlighting Kilrush RFC Rugby €39,456
Clare Lisdoonvarna Failte 1km Park Walking/Jogging/Gym Circut & Solar Lights Multi-sport €58,590
Clare Miltown Malbay Development Company Limited by Guarantee Miltown Malbay Sports Hall Development Multi-sport €53,955
Clare Muintir Na Tire Dysart Branch Replace Handball Floor and Goalposts Multi-sport €5,445
Clare Newmarket-on-Fergus Community Centre Ltd Ladies and gents dressing rooms and toilets. Handball €43,490
Clare Newmarket-on-fergus GAA Club Cora Caitlin GAA Restoration Project Gaelic Games €59,489
Clare Parkville FC Security Fencing & Goalposts & Mower & Container Soccer €18,918
Clare Ruan GAA Club Install Gym Equipment & Security Fencing Gaelic Games €10,883
Clare Scariff rugby club Astro turf 40*20 installation Rugby €31,965
Clare Shannon Leisure Centre Ltd Dressing Rooms and Motor Equipment Multi-sport €36,816
Clare Shannon Masters Swimming Club Shannon Masters Open Water Swimming Training Club Swimming €3,860
Clare Sixmilebridge GAA Club Sixmilebridge Gaa Outdoor Astro & Hurling Wall Gaelic Games €41,283
Clare SPANISH POINT GOLF CLUB Course Upgrade,Youth Academy Area, New Mower Golf €35,765
2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019
County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation
Clare St Flannans (Killaloe) Diocesan Trust Feakle NS Ball Wall and access Multi-sport €4,132
Clare St Marys AC Clare Lighting Cross Country Track at Killimer Athletics €17,905
Clare St Pats Soccer Club Limited Prefab Dressing Room, Fencing, Defibrillator Soccer €10,896
Clare St. Senan's GAA Kilkee Kilkee GAA Club Gym Facility Gaelic Games €53,033
Cork 102nd Kilbrittain Cork Refurbishment clubhouse and changing area Multi-sport €5,276
Cork 28th Cork Macroom Scout Group New equipment due to expansion of Scout Group Hillwalking €9,567
Cork Adrigole GAA Club Adrigole Gaa Floodlight & walking/jogging track Gaelic Games €56,273
Cork Aghabullogue GAA Secure, wheelchair friendly, lit perimeter walkway Gaelic Games €35,988
Cork Aghabullogue NS Aghabullogue NS & GAA & Camogie Club development Multi-sport €21,705
Cork Ballincollig GAA Club 4G pitch development Gaelic Games €94,057
Cork Ballydesmond GAA club Ballydesmond GAA– 5 Year Development/Refurbishment Gaelic Games €29,073
Cork Bandon Golf Club Natural playing surface development & mower Golf €31,509
Cork Bandon Soccer Club Development of an all-weather training pitch Soccer €42,395
Cork Banteer Community Sportsfield Ltd Community full sized astro pitch for all sports Multi-sport €71,547
Cork Bantry Bay Rovers AFC Provision of Equipment for Bantry Bay Rovers AFC Soccer €8,284
Cork Bantry Blues GAA Club Developing 2nd field into all an weather field . Gaelic Games €36,980
Cork Bantry Project Group Enhancement of Peace Park, Bantry Community Games €6,856
Cork Barryroe NS Multi Purpose Community sports facility Gaelic Games €18,470
Cork Berehaven Golf & Amenity Park Berehaven Golf Club - Upgrade Of Course Machinery Golf €29,292
Cork Bishopstown GAA Club Bishopstown Gaa Club - New Synthetic Playing Pitch Gaelic Games €61,097
Cork Blackrock National Hurling Club Redevelopment of Pitch at our Church Road Complex Gaelic Games €47,209
Cork Blarney United Soccer Club Equipment Upgrade & Security Fencing Soccer €55,990
Cork Boherbue Community Sports Centre Company Ltd. Handball Court Internal Refurbishment Handball €3,700
Cork Boherbue GAA Club Electrical Repairs and Ball-Stop Netting Gaelic Games €11,862
Cork Bunratty United AFC Portable Floodlighting Soccer €3,730
Cork Canovee GAA Football Club Canovee GAA Club Upgrade of Facilities Gaelic Games €60,375
Cork Carbery Rangers GAA Club Building a new Artificial sports pitch in Newtown Gaelic Games €65,116
Cork Carrigtwohill Community Centre Ltd Refurbishment of all weather pitch campus Multi-sport €63,508
Cork Castlelack FC Castlelack FC Club Development Soccer €54,789
Cork Castlelyons Coolagown Britway Community Development Limited Fr Ferris Community Park Athletics €54,248
Cork Castlelyons GAA Club Facility Upgrade Project Gaelic Games €34,052
Cork Castlelyons Pitch and Putt Modular Club room/changing area/storage room Pitch and Putt €2,315
Cork Castlemagner GAA Field Development Castlemagner GAA Walkway/Jogging Path Gaelic Games €6,409
Cork Castletown-Kenneigh Community Association CKC Sport & Multi-sport €30,555
Cork Castletownroche Community Centre Ltd Castletownroche Community Astro Turf Facility Multi-sport €38,074
Cork Clann na nGael GAA Club [CORK] Extension & Upgrade to Existing Dressing Rooms. Gaelic Games €88,870
2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019
County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation
Cork CLONAKILTY RUGBY CLUB PITCH LIGHTING, TRAINING AREA, BALL NETS Rugby €75,567
Cork Coachford AFC Completion of first floor dressing room works Soccer €61,097
Cork Cobh Wanderers AFC Cobh Wanderers Facilities Upgrade Soccer €77,979
Cork Comhairle Pobail agus Ceantair Bhaile MhuirneBaile Mhic Ire community astro facility Multi-sport €23,045
Cork CORK CITY COUNCIL 2018 - Sam Allen Sports Centre Refurbishment Multi-sport €76,639
Cork Cork Colleges Camogie Council Camogie Pitch Floodlights Camogie €62,914
Cork Cork County Cricket Club Installation of Artificial Cricket Practice Area Cricket €13,987
Cork Cork Figure Skating Association Renovation of skating floor and padding of walls Multi-sport €2,409
Cork Courtmacsherry Rowing Club Ltd Courtmacsherry Rowing Club, Clubhouse phase 1 Rowing €82,802
Cork Crosshaven AFC Flood-lighting for proposed all-weather pitch Soccer €36,629
Cork Crosshaven Tennis Club Alteration to clubhouse to allow disability access Tennis €76,371
Cork Dolphin RFC floodlight upgrade Rugby €28,405
Cork Doneraile Golf Club Doneraile Golf Club Machinery & Drainage Golf €67,796
Cork Donoughmore Community Centre Ltd Re roof the sports complex Multi-sport €26,021
Cork Douglas Lawn Tennis Club Douglas Tennis Club:Resurface 6 Tennis Courts. Tennis €27,869
Cork Douglas RFC Development of land into playing pitches. Rugby €41,267
Cork Dromtarriffe GAA Club Construction of Synthetic Grass Training area Gaelic Games €72,874
Cork Dungourney NS Construction of All Weather Pitch Gaelic Games €73,155
Cork Eyeries Community Development Ltd Eyeries Park Drainage, Surface and Fencing Gaelic Games €38,177
Cork Fermoy Rugby Club Club Growth through holistic sport Rugby €14,538
Cork Firmount National School Running track and associated works & equipment Athletics €51,529
Cork Freemount GAA Club Remove step and posts & install new wall and fence Gaelic Games €8,756
Cork Glanmire Area Community Assoc. Ltd GACA Capital Equipment & Pitch Ancillaries Soccer €19,053
Cork Glanworth Community Council Glanworth Community Development Group Tennis €69,002
Cork Gleann An Phreacan Teoranta Refurbish Glenville Handball/Squash facility Handball €14,594
Cork Gleann Na Laoi GAA Pitch drainage and club equipment storage shed Gaelic Games €14,896
Cork Glen Rovers Hurling Club Glen Rovers Security Fencing/Netting Upgrade 2018 Gaelic Games €86,018
Cork Hazelwood Tennis Club Resurfacing Court 2 at Hazelwood Tennis Club Tennis €6,053
Cork Inniscarra Sailing & Kayaking Club Sports equipment. Improvement of facilities. Sailing €9,062
Cork Kanturk Golf Club Drainage of Kanturk Golf Club Playing Course Golf €31,548
Cork Kilcully Campsite Insulation and new doors in Club House Multi-sport €2,663
Cork Killavullen GAA Club New Dressing Rooms Gaelic Games €61,097
Cork Kilmacabea GAA Club Kilmacabea GAA Club Gym Upgrade Gaelic Games €9,632
Cork Kilmeen & Kilbree GAA Club Drainage/fencing/equipment purchase Gaelic Games €70,699
Cork Kilworth GAA Club Dressing Room Complex with Public Toilets Gaelic Games €83,606
Cork Kinsale Community School Athletic Facilities Kinsale Community School Multi-sport €57,077
2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019
County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation
Cork Kinsale Golf Club Junior Short Course & Wedge Arena Golf €54,080
Cork Kinsale Tennis Club kinsale Tennis Club Tennis €26,130
Cork Kiskeam Development Association Upgrade of Gym Facilities at Community Centre Multi-sport €23,876
Cork Kiskeam GAA Club Upgrade of facilities at Kiskeam GAA Grounds Gaelic Games €33,014
Cork Lower Aghada Tennis and Sailing Club Complete Clubhouse Redevelopment Following Fire Tennis €69,136
Cork Macleinin Trust school and community astro playing field Multi-sport €77,979
Cork Macroom Golf Club Drainage and Tee Box Maintenance Golf €8,136
Cork Mallow GAA Club Upgrading of Complex Facilities Gaelic Games €67,528
Cork Mallow United AFC Artificial Playing Surface .Fencing & Lightning Soccer €90,037
Cork Meelin GAA Club Upgrade Gym Equipment & Replace Perimeter Fencing Gaelic Games €11,472
Cork Midleton GAA Club Midleton GAA new development, Youghal Road Gaelic Games €76,682
Cork Midleton Hockey Club Midleton Hockey Club - Storage and Equipment Hockey €29,232
Cork Midleton My Place Ltd Maximize Utilization of Sports Hall Multi-sport €8,934
Cork Milford GAA Club Floodlit Synthetic Area to Include Existing Wall. Gaelic Games €49,344
Cork Millstreet GAA Club Development of Sports Training Facility Gaelic Games €17,817
Cork Mitchelstown Golf Club New Equipment and Works to Walkway Bridges Golf €51,367
Cork MourneAbbey Community Council Community Pitch Improvements Multi-sport €26,264
Cork Muintir Bhaire GAA Club Changing Rooms Showers & Toilets Phase 2 Gaelic Games €25,146
Cork Muskerry Golf Club Purchasing Essential Golf Equipment Golf €20,012
Cork Neptune Basketball Club Emergency roof /repairs Neptune Stadium Basketball €71,205
Cork Newmarket Community Development Association Resurface Tennis Courts and installing Floodlights Multi-sport €63,605
Cork Newmarket Sports and Leisure Multi Sports Surface by Multi Sports Wall Multi-sport €8,961
Cork Passage United Sports & Social Club Ltd Artificial Playing Surface at Rockenham Park Soccer €73,418
Cork Passage West GAA Club All Weather pitch Extension -Passage West GAA Club Gaelic Games €23,353
Cork Ringmahon Rangers AFC New Underage Astro Playing Pitch Soccer €76,371
Cork Rockbán Ladies Football - Camogie Club Gym Equipment Ladies Gaelic Football €14,792
Cork Royal Cork Yacht Club New Universal Access to Marina Sailing €38,051
Cork Schull Triathlon association Swim Safety Open Water Triathlon safety Triathlon €4,835
Cork Skibbereen Eagles Basketball Club Sports equipment for our Basketball club Basketball €9,855
Cork Skibbereen Sports Centre Extension of gym & changing rooms upgrade. Basketball €17,827
Cork St Catherines GAA Club Fully lit 1km walkway, indoor hurling hall & gym Gaelic Games €65,116
Cork St Mary's Secondary School, Charleville Pitch Upgrade & Development Camogie €8,423
Cork St Michael's GFC Purchase of goal posts, nets and goalposts fencing Gaelic Games €16,033
Cork St. Colum's GAA Hurling & football Club St.Colum's Gaa Club - Community Hall Refurbishment Gaelic Games €72,351
Cork Tramore Athletic Football Club Improvements to Tramore Athletic FC Soccer €14,810
Cork Uibh Laoire GAA Practice Skills Wall & Base for Iveleary GAA Gaelic Games €9,069
2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019
County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation
Cork Valley Rangers f.c. valley rangers fc youth development Soccer €430
Cork West Cork Motorcycle Club Ltd. Upgrade of Motocross Track Motorcycling €3,553
Cork White's Cross GAA Development of an astro/synthetic surface Gaelic Games €72,305
Cork Youghal Lawn Tennis Club Ltd Skill Development, Maintenance & Safety Equipment Tennis €1,804
Donegal ADoPT (Association for the Development of Pettigo & Tullyhommon) Gymnasium & Bowling Equipment Multi-sport €7,560
Donegal Aileach Football Club Clubhouse Improvements at Aileach FC Soccer €36,040
Donegal Buncrana Hearts Football Club Regrading, drainage, and re sow pitch. Soccer €12,207
Donegal Castlefin Celtic Main Pitch Drainage, Lawnmower, Goalposts, Soccer €33,987
Donegal CLG Baile na nGalloglach Replacement of Machinery & Club Development Gaelic Games €8,344
Donegal CLG Chloich Cheann Fhaola CLG Chloich Cheann Fhaola - Training Pitch Project Gaelic Games €37,645
Donegal CLG Gleann Fhinne Dressing Rooms & Indoor Gymnasium Gaelic Games €71,718
Donegal Cloughaneely Golf club Drainage and Playing Surface Improvements Golf €18,683
Donegal colaiste cholmcille Development of athletic facilities. Athletics €69,837
Donegal Convoy Arsenal FC Installation of Generator. Soccer €8,444
Donegal DONEGAL COUNTY COUNCIL 2018- Ballyshannon Leisure Centre GYM EQUIPMENT Sports For All. Multi-sport €25,376
Donegal Donegal Education and Training Board Astro Turf Pitch at Crana College Multi-sport €14,226
Donegal Donegal League Organisation Co. Ltd Remove and replace existing Astro pitch Surface Soccer €39,693
Donegal Dunfanaghy Golf Club Driving Range Teaching Studio Greens Mower/Roller Golf €62,476
Donegal Fanad Gaels GAA Club Gaeil Fhanada boundary fence and dugouts Gaelic Games €10,667
Donegal Fintown Harps AFC Upgrade of goalposts,mower and training equip. Soccer €6,613
Donegal Forbairt Na Rosann Community Pitch - Final Phase Soccer €2,708
Donegal Forbairt Pobail Ghleann Gaothbarra Natural Playing Surface, Mower & Gym Equipment Gaelic Games €13,123
Donegal Foyle Rowing Club FRC - Upgrade of facilities and new Equipment Rowing €4,604
Donegal Gleneely Colts FC Sports & Leisure Club Artificial playing surface, Fencing & Floodlights Soccer €49,600
Donegal Glenree United Football Club Glenree Utd FC changing rooms refurbishment Soccer €19,092
Donegal GREENCASTLE GOLF CLUB GREENCASTLE GOLF CLUB CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS Golf €63,647
Donegal Inishowen Community and Recreational Sports Development Project at Carndonagh Community School CCS Fitness Suite Athletics €8,999
Donegal Inishowen Rugby Club Dressing Rooms/Showers/Toilets Rugby €75,101
Donegal Keadue Rovers Limited New Dressing Room Facilities and Security Fencing Soccer €66,982
Donegal Killybegs GAA Perimeter Security Fencing for Killybegs GAA. Gaelic Games €32,837
Donegal Kilmacrennan Community Development Company Limited by Guarantee Grass Pitch Kilmacrennan Soccer €70,365
Donegal Lagan Harps Football Club Floodlighting of soccer pitch Soccer €40,022
Donegal Naomh Muire CLG Pitch Security re-fencing & replace floodlights Gaelic Games €31,574
Donegal RASHENEY FOOTBALL CLUB Rasheney Football Club Indoor Sports Hall Soccer €85,926
Donegal Rathmullan & District Resource Centre Clg Astro Turf Pitch Multi-sport €59,526
Donegal SCOIL BHRIDE multi sport all weather pitch Multi-sport €25,160
2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019
County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation
Donegal St Eugene's Diocesan Trust (Parochial House, Malin, Co. Donegal) Astro Turf/All Weather Pitch Multi Sports Facility Multi-sport €59,544
Donegal St Mary GAA club Pitch refurb, disabled provision, perimeter fence Gaelic Games €36,539
Donegal St. Columbas Diocesan Trust (Donegal) Multi-function Artificial Surface Pitch at St Euans NS Multi-sport €28,239
Donegal St. Columbas Diocesan Trust (Donegal) Astro Turf Pitch Multi-sport €59,046
Donegal St. John Bosco Club Flood lighting erection Multi-sport €6,618
Donegal St.Johnston Cricket Club 2018 St Johnston Grant for Ground Improvement Cricket €15,268
Donegal Swilly Rovers FC Main pitch drainage plus ancillary works. Soccer €64,232
Donegal TOGRA FIONTAR & CULTUR ULADH CUIDEACHTA FAOI THEORAINN RÁTHAÍOCHTA Gym Equipment Multi-sport €5,006
Donegal Whitestrand United Football Club Facilities at Mc Garvey Park, Whitestrand Utd FC Soccer €5,613
Dublin 168th Scouting Ireland (St Aengus Tymon North) 2018 - Scout Hall Upgrade Hillwalking €10,000
Dublin 1st Dublin Fairview Scout Group 2018 - Toilet Refurb, Fit Disabled Bathroom & equipment Multi-sport €27,805
Dublin 28th Dublin 7 Port Howth Sea Scout Group 2018 - dressing rooms/toilets and rowing boats. Multi-sport €42,869
Dublin Ardscoil Ris 2018 - [w/ ST VINCENTS GAA] - Ard Scoil Rís Sports Field Development Gaelic Games €46,997
Dublin Artane/Beaumont Family Recreation Centre 2018 - RESURFACING OF COURT & REFURB. OF CHANGING ROOMS Basketball €146,256
Dublin Arthur Griffith Park Football Club (AGP FC) 2018 - Sports Equipment for AGP FC Soccer €10,504
Dublin Balbriggan Golf Club 2018 - Balbriggan Golf Club - Modernisation Programme Golf €63,430
Dublin Balcarrick Golf Club Ltd 2018 - Equipment Upgrade and Course Drainage Golf €51,279
Dublin Baldoyle Boxing Club 2018 - Upgrade club house Boxing €108,469
Dublin Ballyboughal GFC 2018 - New Clubhouse with sports & welfare facilities. Gaelic Games €98,898
Dublin Beaverstown Golf Club 2018 - Mower Golf €34,331
Dublin Beech Park Golf Club 2018 - Practice and Pathway upgrades Machine replacement Golf €115,168
Dublin Broadford Rovers Football Club 2018 - Pitch Maintenance, new goalposts and TeqBall table. Soccer €18,976
Dublin Brookfield Lawn Tennis Club 2018 - Pavilion Redevelopment. Tennis €116,445
Dublin Cabra For Youth Ltd 2018 - Storage Shed. Multi-sport €17,488
Dublin Candle Community Trust 2018 - all weather playing pitch. Candle Community Trust Soccer €16,103
Dublin Castleknock Lawn Tennis Club 2018 - Fitness Suite and Indoor Court resurface. Tennis €116,445
Dublin Celbridge Kayak Club Limited by Guarantee 2018 - [Newcastle Co. Dublin] boathouse with gym, changing and toilets Canoeing / Kayaking €120,952
Dublin Clondalkin Cricket Club (CCC) 2018 - Cricket net practice area development. Cricket €21,798
Dublin Clonee United FC 2018 - Sports and facilities equipment. Soccer €15,910
Dublin Clonliffe Harriers Athletic Club 2018 - Painting of clubhouse Athletics €8,483
Dublin Commercials Hurling Club 2018 - All Weather Training Surface Gaelic Games €92,518
Dublin Corrstown Golf Club 2018 - Development of a Short Game Practice Facility Golf €40,201
Dublin Crumlin Bowling Club 2018 - Upgrade of bowling green, and BER of facilities Bowls €35,240
Dublin Cumann Báire Setanta Teo 2018 - Setanta Ball Wall, Pitch Development & Equipment Gaelic Games €87,410
Dublin De La Salle Palmerston R. F.C. 2018 - Complete Re-lay of Pitches &Purchase of Equipment Rugby €72,469
Dublin Donabate Portrane Community Centre Company Limited by Guarantee 2018 - Donabate Portrane Community Gym Equipment Upgrade Multi-sport €94,297
2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019
County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation
Dublin Dublin Circus Project Company Limited by Guarantee 2018 - Purchase of Circus gymnastic Equipment. Multi-sport €5,654
Dublin DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL 2018 - Liffey Valley Park, Floodlighting at Running Track Multi-sport €9,867
Dublin DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL 2018 - Ballymun Sports & Fitness - Training Area & Equip Multi-sport €97,850
Dublin DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL 2018 - Clontarf Astro Pitch - Resurfacing Multi-sport €126,015
Dublin DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL 2018 - Willie Pearse Park, Hurling Wall Multi-sport €81,174
Dublin DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL 2018 - Cabra Parkside Sports Centre - MUGA Multi-sport €27,217
Dublin DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL 2018 - Herbert Park, Bowling Green Multi-sport €27,785
Dublin DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL 2018 - Finglas Sports & Fitness Centre Multi-sport €94,500
Dublin DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL 2018 - DCC/Whitehall Colmcille - Floodlighting Multi-sport €68,810
Dublin DUN LAOGHAIRE-RATHDOWN COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 Rockfield Park - Carraig Lawn Tennis Club Multi-sport €23,114
Dublin DUN LAOGHAIRE-RATHDOWN COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Deerpark Tennis Multi-sport €31,703
Dublin DUN LAOGHAIRE-RATHDOWN COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Cabinteely Park Multi-sport €27,099
Dublin Dundrum FC 2018 - Dressing Rooms - Girls - Dundrum FC - Improvement Plan Soccer €61,574
Dublin Edmund Rice Schools Trust Limited 2018 - [ST. KEVIN'S COLLEGE [w/BALLYMUN KICKHAMS GAA] Refurbishment of St Kevin's Gym Building Multi-sport €85,308
Dublin FINGAL COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Parslickstown Hall Multi Purpose facility Multi-sport €113,841
Dublin Forrest Little Golf Club 2018 - Clubhouse, Toilet and Shower Refurbishment Golf €32,938
Dublin Garda GAA Club (Westmanstown Gaels) 2018 - Upgrade of Floodlighting and existing Facilities Gaelic Games €60,615
Dublin Garda Rugby Football Club 2018 - GRFC; Broadening Access and Securing Our Future Rugby €69,388
Dublin Glenanne Trust Corp Ltd 2018 - Replace security fence in Glenanne Sports Club Hockey €26,023
Dublin Good Counsel GAA & Camogie Club 2018 - Sports Hall Refurb - Built 1988 Gaelic Games €98,534
Dublin Killinarden Community Council Youth Project Ltd2018 - Killinarden Youth Project Indoor Climbing Wall Multi-sport €13,815
Dublin Knocklyon Community School 2018 - Building of Dressing Rooms/Showers/Toilets Multi-sport €150,000
Dublin Lakelands Football Club 2018 - Upgrade of sports facilities and equipment Soccer €108,469
Dublin Lansdowne Lawn Tennis Club 2018 - Resurfacing 6 courts & upgrading fencing Tennis €114,849
Dublin Leinster Badminton 2018 - Facilities Upgrade for Badminton players Badminton €34,577
Dublin Leinster Cricket Club 2018 - Resurface courtsArtificial wicketDrainage Cricket €66,652
Dublin Lucan Golf Club 2018 - New Land Development – Future Proofing. Golf €68,910
Dublin Lucan Pitch & Putt Club 2018 - Security Fencing Hedge Tree Trimming Pitch and Putt €16,079
Dublin Lusk United AFC 2018 - Ladies changing rooms & a referee's changing room Soccer €97,090
Dublin Malahide Fingal Hockey Club 2018 - Equipment for training. Hockey €10,385
Dublin Malahide United Association Football Club 2018 - Floodlights to New All Weather Pitch 2019 Soccer €43,547
Dublin Metro St Brigid's Athletic Club 2018 - Replace prefabs with unit for changing rooms & gym Athletics €43,600
Dublin Monkstown Lawn Tennis Club 2018 - Upgrade of floodlights,changing rooms and showers. Tennis €83,241
Dublin Mount Pleasant Tennis Club 2018 - Improve access for disabled persons & a new gym Tennis €82,947
Dublin Mount Temple Comprehensive School 2018 - Relaying of Astro Turf Pitch - Mount Temple School Hockey €150,000
Dublin Naomh Barrog GAA Club 2018 - Resurface of All Weather Pitch Gaelic Games €50,333
2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019
County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation
Dublin Newpark Comprehensive School 2018 - [w/AVOCA HOCKEY CLUB] Resurfacing Astroturf Hockey Pitch Newpark School Hockey €138,776
Dublin O'Dwyers GAA Club 2018 - Playing Facilities Upgrade Programme Gaelic Games €63,833
Dublin Old Belvedere RFC 2018 - Install All-weather Rugby Pitch. Rugby €92,518
Dublin Peamount Utd. F.C 2018 - All Weather - Small sided Pitch Soccer €49,449
Dublin Phoenix Cricket Club 2018 - New Pitch Equipment & Pavilion Electrical Upgrade Cricket €37,634
Dublin Portrane Athletic FC 2018 - Development of Grass pitches & Toilet Block. Soccer €44,664
Dublin Portrane Hockey Club 2018 - Equipment Hockey €9,227
Dublin Railway Union Sports Club 2018 - Indoor cricket training facilities and mower Multi-sport €103,375
Dublin Rush Cricket Club 2018 - Playing & Equipment Upgrades 2018 Cricket €33,944
Dublin Rush Golf Club 2018 - Practice Facilities, Netting, teeboxes, Maintenance Equipment Golf €83,586
Dublin Seapoint Rugby Club 2018 - Clubhouse redevelopment and gym extension. Rugby €146,940
Dublin Sheriff Youth Club Ltd 2018 - Clubhouse Development Multi-sport €150,000
Dublin Skerries Golf Club 2018 - Drainage and Short Game Skills Development Area Golf €127,049
Dublin Skerries Rugby Football Club 2018 - New Floodlighting & Fence for All weather pitch Rugby €46,146
Dublin Slade Valley Golf Club 2018 - Drainage/ Improvement Works Golf €55,808
Dublin SOUTH DUBLIN COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Greenhill's Bowling Clubhouse. Multi-sport €12,205
Dublin SOUTH DUBLIN COUNTY COUNCIL SCP18 Pitch 13 Griffeen Valley Park Multi-sport €78,161
Dublin SOUTH DUBLIN COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Pitch 84 Killinarden Park Multi-sport €101,979
Dublin SOUTH DUBLIN COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Pitch 74 Butler Mc Gee Park Multi-sport €94,442
Dublin SOUTH DUBLIN COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Pitch 98 Dodder Valley Multi-sport €118,790
Dublin SOUTH DUBLIN COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Colaiste Chillian AWP Multi-sport €127,610
Dublin SOUTH DUBLIN COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Athletics Track Lucan Phase 2 Multi-sport €37,269
Dublin St Benildus College 2018 - [w/ANGELS BOXING CLUB]. Refurbishment Sports Hall St BenildusGaelic Games €73,911
Dublin St Finians GAA 2018 - New Mower Funding + Sports Equipment. Gaelic Games €54,872
Dublin St Francis Football Club Dublin 2018 - Upgrade Astro & Grass Pitches, Fence & Floodlights Soccer €52,982
Dublin St Ita's AFC LTD 2018 - Phase-2b: completion of all-weather pitch. Soccer €99,530
Dublin st josephs boys afc limited 2018 - Upgrading and refurbishment of clubhouse/pitches Soccer €100,441
Dublin St Mary's Amateur Boxing Club 2018 - Replace fuse board and Lights in Club. Boxing €5,205
Dublin St Marys College Rugby Football Club 2018 - Pitches 2&3 urgently need upgrading & improvements Rugby €80,167
Dublin St Mary's Youth Club Ltd 2018 - Upgrade all-weather pitch Multi-sport €65,953
Dublin St Maurs GAA club 2018 - Floodlights & upgrade works on St Maurs 3G Pitch Gaelic Games €129,206
Dublin St Monica's GAA Club 2018 - Extension to clubhouse including a disability fitness area, equipment and toilets renovations Gaelic Games €130,000
Dublin St Olafs GAA Club 2018 - Fit-out of Phase 2: Dressing Room/ S&C Gym Gaelic Games €45,828
Dublin St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh GAA 2018 - Upgrade Club rooms/equipment for wider Community Gaelic Games €102,088
Dublin St Patricks GAA Club, Donabate 2018 - Floodlighting over Pitch 1. Gaelic Games €110,064
Dublin St Sylvesters GAA Club 2018 - Floodlighting on Main Pitch in Broomfield Gaelic Games €58,252
2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019
County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation
Dublin St. Laurence O' Toole Trust 2018 - ST AIDANS SNS Tallaght [w/YMCA IRELAND] Artificial football pitchMulti-sport €72,675
Dublin Stackstown Golf Club 2018 - Universal Access Facilities &Purchase of Equipment Golf €121,783
Dublin Stillorgan Rugby Football Club 2018 - New Sports Facility & Pitches for Stillorgan RFC. Rugby €149,942
Dublin Sutton Dinghy Club 2018 - Upgrade of clubhouse facilities and slipway Sailing €55,971
Dublin Swords Boxing Club 2018 - Dressing, Shower, Wash Rooms & Equipment Purchase Boxing €30,587
Dublin Tallaght Community School 2018 - 5 a side all weather pitches Multi-sport €125,823
Dublin Templeogue Lawn Tennis Club 2018 - LED Floodlighting Tennis €53,171
Dublin Three Rock Rovers Hockey Club 2018 - Replacement of hockey dugouts and goal-posts Hockey €11,654
Dublin Tyrrelstown Cricket Club 2018 - Sports grant for Tyrrelstown Cricket Club Cricket €15,863
Dublin Wild Geese GAA Club 2018 - Pitch Fencing, Goalposts Etc. Gaelic Games €30,379
Dublin Willington Community Holdings Ltd [St Judes GAA Club and Templeogue United F.C.,] 2018 - All Weather Pitch Refurbishment Multi-sport €91,284
Galway 13th Galway Scouts Sports Hall accessible bathroom and access upgrade Multi-sport €1,814
Galway Abbeyknockmoy Hurling CLub Abbeyknockmoy Hurling Club Pitch Development Gaelic Games €58,350
Galway Ballinasloe & District Tennis Club Co Ltd (by guarantee) 2 tennis courts with lights Tennis €27,959
Galway Ballinasloe Town A.F.C. Upgrading of Pitch Floodlights and Astro Fencing Soccer €27,694
Galway Ballinderreen GAA Club Gymnasium & Changing Room Building Gaelic Games €72,208
Galway Ballymoe FC Floodlighting Soccer Pitch Soccer €17,357
Galway Beagh Hurling & GAA Club 285.3 sqm Extension Beagh Gaa Sports Hall Gaelic Games €62,726
Galway Bullaun Sportsfield Co Operative Society Ltd Multi-use community sport facility phase 2 Multi-sport €25,033
Galway Cappataggle Community Association for Recreation & Sport Pitch & Training Area at Cappataggle Multi-sport €65,570
Galway Castleview sports Castleview Sports Astro Pitch & Fencing Project Soccer €49,341
Galway CFCD Ltd (Colga FC) Phase 2 of Artificial Surface playing Pitch Multi-sport €54,935
Galway CLAREGALWAY GAA CLUB Improvements to Training Grounds @ Knockdoemore Gaelic Games €58,350
Galway Clifden Community School Clifden Artificial Sports Pitch (CASP) 60m x 30 mt Multi-sport €50,383
Galway Coiste Pairc na Forbacha Coiste Pairc na Forbacha Ball-stop Netting Gaelic Games €10,377
Galway Colemanstown Utd FC All-weather synthetic grass pitch and fixtures Soccer €40,060
Galway Connemara Rugby Club Company Limited Development of a second pitch Rugby €30,517
Galway Corofin GAA Club [GALWAY] Multi-purpose indoor Sports complex (Phase 1) Gaelic Games €81,690
Galway Corrib Celtic FC New Dressing Rooms & Running Track Soccer €52,808
Galway Cortoon Shamrocks GAA Club Training Standard Floodlighting Gaelic Games €19,465
Galway Cregmore Claregalway Football Club Ltd Pitch Development and Equipment Soccer €10,938
Galway Cumann Liathróid Láimhe Inis Oírr Handball and basketball court upgrades Handball €8,947
Galway Cumann Liathróid Láimhe Mhaigh Cuilinn 2018 Sports Capital Grant Programme Handball €11,655
Galway Dunmore Community Sports Group PV Solar panels for clubhouse / ball stop netting Multi-sport €7,753
Galway Fr. Sammon Community Centre CLG Redevelop Fr.Sammon Community Centre Multi-sport €50,416
Galway Galway Atlantic Athletic Club Equipment and storage for New Athletic Club Athletics €5,303
2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019
County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation
Galway GALWAY CITY COUNCIL 2018 - Mervue Public Park All Weather Pitch Multi-sport €24,390
Galway GALWAY CITY COUNCIL 2018 - Bohermore All Weather Refurbishment Multi-sport €19,978
Galway GALWAY CITY COUNCIL 2018 - Glen Oaks MUGA Refurbishment Multi-sport €13,953
Galway GALWAY CITY COUNCIL 2018 - Doughiska Hurling & hand Ball Wall Multi-sport €9,275
Galway GLEN CELTIC AFC Facility Enhancement and Community Engagement Soccer €19,531
Galway Glenamaddy Community School Glenamaddy Community School Astro-Turf Pitch Gaelic Games €48,025
Galway Gort Community Council Limited Extension to community centre Multi-sport €52,515
Galway Gort GAA Club Floodlighting & associated Pitch Improvement Works Gaelic Games €64,185
Galway Gort Golf Club refurbishment and resurfacing of Tee boxes Golf €24,507
Galway Kilbeacanty GAA Development of Artificial Playing Surface Gaelic Games €40,359
Galway Kilkerrin Community Development Centre Limited Erection of fencing & removable ballstop nets Multi-sport €8,486
Galway Killererin Development Co. Ltd All weather pitch for multiple use Multi-sport €18,439
Galway Killimor Gaa Club Pitch drainage and enhancement Gaelic Games €40,490
Galway Kilnadeema Leitrim GAA Club To develop new dressing rooms showers and toilets. Gaelic Games €65,973
Galway Kiltullagh Community Development Group Floodlit Astro Playing surface & walkway/Fencing Soccer €68,561
Galway Kinvara GAA Security Fencing Gaelic Games €2,757
Galway Kinvara Hockey Club Kinvara Hockey Club - Expansion application Hockey €3,662
Galway Kinvara United FC Girls Dressing Room & Toilet Facilities Soccer €5,398
Galway Leitrim Community Field Upgrade facilities Leitrim/Ballydugan Multi-sport €15,792
Galway Liam Mellows GAA Club Liam Mellows GAA Club, Galway City - Floodlighting Gaelic Games €27,570
Galway Loughrea Athletic Club Security Fencing, Ball Stop, Mover & Defibrillator Athletics €23,626
Galway Maree Oranmore FC CLG Full Size Astroturf Pitch Soccer €66,342
Galway Merlin Woods Floodlights and multisports equipment Multi-sport €27,873
Galway Moyne Villa FC Moyne Villa Phase 2 Clubhouse extension Soccer €36,955
Galway Mullagh GAA Club 2018 Mullagh GAA Club Development Gaelic Games €38,939
Galway Naomh Feichin GAA Club Clifden INSTALL ARTIFICIAL PITCH Gaelic Games €35,328
Galway New Inn Community Council Multi-purpose playing surface Multi-sport €70,750
Galway Oranmore Maree GAA Renville Sports Ground Phase I Development Gaelic Games €66,373
Galway Oughterard Leisure Centre Ltd Upgrade of Sports Hall and Fitnesss Centre Multi-sport €17,087
Galway Oughterard Rugby Football Club Oughterard Rugby Club Pitch Development Rugby €66,890
Galway Pádraig Pearses GAA Club Padraig Pearses GAA Club Pitch Development Gaelic Games €69,759
Galway Portumna Lawn Tennis Club Refurbishment and Insulation of 1960's Clubhouse Tennis €6,109
Galway Portumna Town FC Ltd Portable accessories to pitch drainage grant Soccer €7,290
Galway Scoil Bhríde Mercy Secondary School Tuam, Co Galway To Convert Our Tarmac Sports Area To All-Weather Camogie €61,710
Galway Scoil na bhForbacha Páirc Uileaimseartha Scoil na bhForbacha Gaelic Games €15,949
Galway Sean McDiarmada GAA Club (Craughwell) Artificial Sport Playing Pitch at Training Grounds Gaelic Games €36,753
2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019
County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation
Galway St. Brendan's GAA Football Club [Ballyhar] St Brendan's GAA Football club (Ballygar) Gaelic Games €36,826
Galway Tearmann Eanna Teo Aiseanna Aclaíocht taobh amuigh Tearmann Eanna Multi-sport €20,868
Galway Tuam Celtic F.C. Tuam Celtic AFC Multi Use Games Arena Equipment Soccer €8,325
Galway Tuam Stars GAA Club Main Football Pitch Upgrade works Gaelic Games €25,780
Galway Turloughmore Hurling Club Astroturf pitch & ball-wall with flood lights Gaelic Games €72,966
Kerry 15th Kerry Sneem Scouting Ireland Group Watersports equipment Sneem Scouts Group Multi-sport €36,719
Kerry Abbeydorney GAA Club Pitch mower purchase and Astro turf goal mouths Gaelic Games €4,646
Kerry Abha na Scail CLG Clubhouse Extension and Renovation Gaelic Games €75,000
Kerry Ardfert Community Council Ltd Develop New GAA Pitch and Jogging Track Multi-sport €50,889
Kerry Ballydonoghue GAA Security Fence Gaelic Games €10,541
Kerry Barraduff Community Field Org Ltd Floodlights Upgrade &Security fence\Dugouts Multi-sport €12,628
Kerry Castlegregory Community Golfcourse AssociationPlaying surface improvement & Inclusive Golf Golf €29,237
Kerry Castlegregory GAA Club Main Pitch Safety & Security Upgrade Gaelic Games €15,550
Kerry Castleisland Desmonds GAA Creating Ladies & Juvenile pitch and training area Gaelic Games €75,000
Kerry Causeway GAA Club Perimeter Fencing Upgrade to Spectator Railing Gaelic Games €9,454
Kerry CLG Daingean Uí Chúis New Building for use as an Indoor Gymnasium Gaelic Games €25,131
Kerry CLG na Gaeltachta Chun na Tuilesoilse timpeall na pairce a athchorú Gaelic Games €2,981
Kerry Clounmacon GAA Clounmacon Gaa football club improvements Gaelic Games €31,120
Kerry Cordal GAA Club Upgrade exercise track & build new exercise track Gaelic Games €20,470
Kerry Cumann Peile Piarsaigh na Dromoda Walking/Jogging Track, Mower & Nets Gaelic Games €26,754
Kerry Currow GAA Walkway, Fence, Gym Equipment and Scoreboard Gaelic Games €26,052
Kerry Fanaithe Bha An Daingin Synthetic Training Pitch and associated works. Soccer €19,151
Kerry Finuge GAA CLub Finuge GAA Club Development Plan Gaelic Games €34,983
Kerry Firies GAA Firies GAA Ballinvarrig Development Gaelic Games €46,649
Kerry Glenbeigh Glencar GAA Club Installation of floodlights. Gaelic Games €22,869
Kerry Glenflesk St Agathas GAA Club Clubhouse Refurbishment & Dugouts. Gaelic Games €8,958
Kerry Inter Kenmare FC Internazionale Kenmare FC Astro Pitch Project 2020 Soccer €49,005
Kerry Intermediate School Killorglin Drainage and sand carpeting of school pitch Multi-sport €39,674
Kerry Iveragh Eagles Rugby Football Club Main pitch drainage works and flood lights Rugby €14,413
Kerry Keel Community Council Keel Community Sports facility refurbishment Community Games €46,535
Kerry Keel GAA Club Provision of Community All Weather Area Gaelic Games €34,515
Kerry Kerin's O'Rahilly's Hurling and Football Club Field fencing, exercise track, floodlighting Gaelic Games €24,481
Kerry KERRY COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Ballybunion Outdoor Adult Exercise Equipment Multi-sport €7,802
Kerry KERRY COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Tralee Skateboard Park Multi-sport €70,000
Kerry Kerry Diocesan Youth Service KDYS - Multi-use Games Areas Multi-sport €46,177
Kerry Kerryhead/Ballyheigue Family Resource CentreBallyheigue FRC Sports Access Facility Multi-sport €15,113
2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019
County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation
Kerry Kilcummin GAA Club Dressing Room Development - Phase B Gaelic Games €43,350
Kerry Kilmoyley Hurling Club G.A.A Ball Alley (Hurling/Practice Wall) Gaelic Games €27,167
Kerry KNOCKNAGOSHEL SPORTS & RECREATIONAL ASSOCIATION LBG Development of Outdoor Sand Based Training Area Multi-sport €7,246
Kerry Listowel RFC Pitch and facilities upgrade Rugby €3,692
Kerry Listry GAA Club Emergency works to grass pitch, track & netting Gaelic Games €24,335
Kerry Mens and Ladies Club Ballyheigue Castle Golf Club Re-siting of Green and Tee Boxes on 8th Hole. Golf €8,654
Kerry Milltown Castlemaine GAA Milltown Castlemaine GAA Field Development Gaelic Games €75,000
Kerry Moyvane GAA Juvenile Pitch - Drainage & Sand Carpeting Project Gaelic Games €24,031
Kerry Renard GAA Development of an All Weather Sand Based Pitch Gaelic Games €47,462
Kerry Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Refurbishment of school sports facilities Gaelic Games €47,046
Kerry Skellig Rangers GAA Club Phase 2-Redevelopment of Grounds & Facilities Gaelic Games €13,351
Kerry Spa GAA Club Pitch perimeter security fencing. Gaelic Games €13,194
Kerry St Brendans Trust Building of Sports Hall Multi-sport €75,000
Kerry St Brendans Trust Firies 4 All-MUGA surrounded by a running track Multi-sport €42,916
Kerry St Brendans Trust Completion of Dressing Rooms,Lobby & Fencing Multi-sport €28,432
Kerry St Marys Asdee GAA Club Replace natural soil pitch with sand based pitch. Gaelic Games €18,387
Kerry St Senans GAA Renovation of dressing rooms and replace goalposts Gaelic Games €11,327
Kerry St. John of God Community Services. St John of God Kerry Services St Mary of the Angels Sports Equipment Application Multi-sport €6,993
Kerry Tarbert Comprehensive School new flooring for sports hall Gaelic Games €19,526
Kerry TEMPLENOE GAA CLUB Upgrade equipment and facilities. Gaelic Games €29,276
Kerry Tralee Harriers Athletic Club Tartan lanes and High Jump Area Athletics €25,900
Kerry Tralee Regional Sport & Leisure Centre Changing rooms & Gym upgrade Multi-sport €40,865
Kerry Waterville GAA Club Waterville GAA Track Gaelic Games €46,649
Kildare Allenwood Gaelic Football Club Retrofit of Floodlights On Main Playing Pitch Gaelic Games €35,470
Kildare Athy GFC Football Pitch Development Gaelic Games €76,426
Kildare Athy Kenpo Karate Club girls dressing room/ installation of heating. Martial Arts €5,245
Kildare Athy Rugby Football Club Pitch Security Fencing Rugby €12,998
Kildare Athy Town AFC Ball stop netting and posts Soccer €5,022
Kildare Ballymore Eustace GAA Club 2018 Capital Grant Application - BME GAA Gaelic Games €9,455
Kildare Cappagh GAA Club Cappagh Match Standard Floodlights Gaelic Games €34,454
Kildare Carbury GAA Club Pitch development ancillaries Gaelic Games €26,908
Kildare Castle Villa AFC Ball Stop Netting. Goalposts and Nets. Dugouts. Soccer €8,476
Kildare Castledermot GAA All Weather Pitch with fencing and floodlights Gaelic Games €80,713
Kildare Celbridge And DistrictLTC Fencing/windows refurbish - replacement Tennis €6,624
Kildare Celbridge Athletic Club New track & lights at Celbridge AC Athletics €26,867
Kildare Celbridge Community Centre LTD Sports Hall Floor and Gym equipment upgrade. Multi-sport €38,164
2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019
County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation
Kildare Clane GAA Club Floodlighting & Pitch Upgrade (Phase 1) Gaelic Games €89,960
Kildare Clongorey Community Association Ltd Upgrade uneven 1m path to 4m walking/running track Multi-sport €38,230
Kildare Coill Dubh Hurling Club Coill Dubh Ground Works Development Gaelic Games €25,873
Kildare Confey GAA Club Upgrade of Floodlighting Gaelic Games €5,504
Kildare Craddockstown Golf Club Craddockstown Golf Club Development and Outreach Golf €71,557
Kildare Edenderry Rugby Football Club Flood lighting of Rugby Pitch Rugby €24,878
Kildare JOHNSTOWNBRIDGE Football Club Spectator Fence for our new sand based GAA pitch Gaelic Games €13,820
Kildare Kilcock Celtic AFC Development of Natural Playing surface (Pitch) Soccer €23,248
Kildare Kilcock GAA Kilcock GAA Club 2018 Gaelic Games €32,204
Kildare Kildare & Wicklow ETB All Weather Pitch- Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin Multi-sport €77,243
Kildare KILDARE COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Bawnogues Athletics Track Improvements 2018 Multi-sport €34,607
Kildare McDonagh Pitch & Putt Club Upgrade Toilet, Safety railing tee boxes. Pitch and Putt €10,274
Kildare Milltown GFC Milltown GFC New Pitch Gaelic Games €85,930
Kildare Monasterevan GFC New Floodlighting Gaelic Games €67,947
Kildare Naas GAA Cumann Luth Chleas Gael Nas Na RiPitch extension, main pitch works, mower purchase Gaelic Games €76,426
Kildare Naas Rugby Football Club goalposts & training equipment/space Rugby €11,522
Kildare Naas Sports Group Mgt Ltd Resurfacing Hockey Pitch Multi-sport €92,348
Kildare Naas Tidy Towns Association Outdoor Gym Monread Park Naas Multi-sport €16,014
Kildare Newbridge Town F.C All-weather facility for small-sided games Soccer €37,026
Kildare Nurney GAA Nurney GAA Community Centre Redevelopment Gaelic Games €61,645
Kildare Poulaphouca Paddlers New Equipment and Facilities upgrade Canoeing / Kayaking €6,780
Kildare Rathangan AFC Astro Turf Facility Soccer €86,953
Kildare Rathcoffey GAA Dressing Rooms on Rathcoffey GAA Club Grounds. Gaelic Games €47,876
Kildare Sallins Gaa Flood lights upgrade and provision og dugouts Gaelic Games €16,414
Kildare Salmon Leap Canoe Club Salmon Leap Canoe Club Embankment Canoeing / Kayaking €14,973
Kildare Scouting Ireland 16TH Kildare Canoes,revamp toilets,climbing wall,trailer Multi-sport €22,291
Kildare St Bridgets Lawn Tennis Club Redevelopment of St Bridget's Lawn Tennis Club Tennis €66,077
Kildare St Kevins GAA Club Pitch Infrastructure and Walkway Gaelic Games €36,090
Kildare St Laurences Gaelic Club Club Grounds Development Gaelic Games €40,132
Kildare St Marys GAA Club Leixlip Glen Easton Project: Phase 2 Gaelic Games €83,343
Kildare Straffan GAA Straffan GAA Clubrooms Gaelic Games €60,504
Kildare Suncroft GAA Club Player and Supporter Facilities Improvements Gaelic Games €17,632
Kilkenny Black & Whites GAA Club New dressing rooms, showers and toilets Gaelic Games €85,637
Kilkenny Callan United Football Club Pitch Development, Drainage and Site Works Soccer €89,297
Kilkenny clogh moneenroe racquetball club New Clogh Moneenroe Racquetball Facility Phase one Raquetball €100,276
Kilkenny Dicksboro GAA Club Pitch Drainage, Pitch Extensions & Boundary Works Gaelic Games €45,175
2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019
County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation
Kilkenny Dragon's Lair Kyujutsu dojo and equipment Martial Arts €13,374
Kilkenny Fenians GAA Club Upgrade of Floodlighting/ Gym Equipment. Gaelic Games €3,530
Kilkenny Freebooters AFC Floodlights Soccer €38,887
Kilkenny Graigue-Ballycallan Gaa Club multipurpose fitness hall and 1km walking track Gaelic Games €79,050
Kilkenny James Stephens GAA Club Sports, Recreation and Fitness Centre Gaelic Games €65,143
Kilkenny KILKENNY COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Woodstock gardens fitness trail Multi-sport €4,958
Kilkenny KILKENNY COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Outdoor gym at Ferrybank Neighbourhood Park Multi-sport €14,677
Kilkenny Kilkenny Lawn Tennis Club Upgrade of facilities at Kilkenny Tennis club.. Tennis €52,846
Kilkenny Kilmacow Community Sports Complex LimitedDevelopment of Kilmacow Community Sports Complex Multi-sport €66,930
Kilkenny Paulstown Development Association Paulstown Community Sports Park Camogie €17,618
Kilkenny River Rangers AFC Facilitiy Upgrades Soccer €1,980
Kilkenny Rosbercon United Football Club Rosbercon United Phase 2 Dressing Room Development Soccer €10,664
Kilkenny St. Patrick's (Ballyragget) GAA Club Improving sports facilities for children Gaelic Games €35,914
Kilkenny Waterford Golf Club Ltd Irrigation & drainage to improve participation Golf €63,679
Kilkenny Windgap GAA Club Windgap GAA Development Works 2018-19 Gaelic Games €17,029
Laois Arles-Kilcruise GFC Erect spectator fence + walk track around pitch. Gaelic Games €19,265
Laois Ballyroan Abbey GAA 1km Walking track,Spectator fencing,New Showers Gaelic Games €14,677
Laois Board of Management Camross National School Artificial Playing Surface Gaelic Games €35,000
Laois Board of Management Killanure National School School Playing Pitch Development Gaelic Games €6,821
Laois Borris in Ossory GAA Playing Field Improvements Gaelic Games €2,751
Laois Camross GAA Club Camross GAA Club Phase 3 to Complete Development Gaelic Games €54,090
Laois Clonaslee Community Development Association Ltd Upgrade of Sporting Facilities Multi-sport €2,193
Laois Errill GAA Errill GAA Club Ball-Wall Enclosure & Fencing Gaelic Games €48,948
Laois Heath GAA Develop Gym, New Playing Surface & Walking Track Gaelic Games €63,051
Laois Kilcotton GAA Kilcotton GAA Club Sports Hall Development Gaelic Games €34,481
Laois Kildare & Leighlin Diocesan Trust St Patricks BNS Astroturf Pitch Multi-sport €45,595
Laois Killeshin AFC Construction of dormer Clubhouse/Dressingrooms Soccer €24,487
Laois Killeshin GFC Killeshin GFC Clubhouse Gaelic Games €59,898
Laois Laois and Offaly ETB Artificial Playing Surface Development Multi-sport €75,000
Laois Laois Cricket Club Laois CC New ground and equipment Cricket €3,803
Laois Lions AFC Replacement of all weather pitch surface & goals Soccer €12,973
Laois O'Dempsey's GFC O'Dempseys Multi-Purpose Fitness Room Gaelic Games €21,189
Laois Portarlington Community Centre Ltd Replacement of Main Sports Hall Roof Multi-sport €32,165
Laois Portarlington GAA Club Dressing Room &Hall works .Grounds works & equip. Gaelic Games €2,606
Laois Portarlington Golf Club Provision of new shower facility in changing rooms Golf €9,881
Laois Portarlington Rugby Football Club Ltd Indoor Training Facility & Equipment Rugby €7,673
2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019
County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation
Laois Portlaoise GAA Supply and Installation of Floodlights Gaelic Games €46,674
Laois Rathdowney GAA Secure Spectator Fencing of Playing Pitches Gaelic Games €17,655
Laois Shanahoe GAA Club Astro Turf playing facility, lighting & ball wall Gaelic Games €30,122
Laois St Lazarians Abbeyleix GAA Abbeyleix Community Walking Track Gaelic Games €20,076
Laois St. Brigid's Camogie Club St. Brigid's Camogie Club & St. Fergal's College Camogie €6,009
Leitrim Aughavas GAA Club New Astro Turf Pitch at Aughavas GAA Grounds Gaelic Games €41,947
Leitrim Aughawillan GAA Club Gym building improvement and equipment upgrade. Gaelic Games €18,603
Leitrim Breffni Community Development Company LtdLIFE LONG COMMUNITY EXERCISE PROJECT Multi-sport €2,793
Leitrim drumkeerin handball sport and leisure ltd 4G Artificial Playing Pitch Handball €73,324
Leitrim Drumshanbo Athletic Club Running & Field Athletic Training Area Athletics €31,153
Leitrim Drumsna Boxing Club Refurbishment of Drumsna Boxing Clubhouse Boxing €11,551
Leitrim Kilangross NS BOM Kilnagross NS - Multi-Purpose Playing Fields Multi-sport €11,495
Leitrim Kinlough Community Development Co Ltd Training Track & Pitch Lighting and Fencing Multi-sport €17,455
Leitrim LEITRIM COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Disability Adaptation for Aura Swimming Pool Multi-sport €955
Leitrim manorhamilton community recreation & sports limited Multi Use Area, Security Fencing, Sports Equipment Multi-sport €42,517
Leitrim mohill gaa Refurbishment of club facilities Gaelic Games €49,942
Leitrim Sean O'Heslins GAA Floodlighting to Ballinamore GAA Gaelic Games €47,206
Leitrim Tullaghan Development Association Co Ltd Astroturf, Fencing, and exercise equipment. Boxing €7,840
Limerick Abbeyfeale Rugby Football Club Development of Pitch and Training Area Phase 2. Rugby €48,975
Limerick Adare United A.F.C. Adare United A.F.C Club Development Soccer €14,994
Limerick Ahane GAA Club 1800 m2 astro, lights + walkway around perimeter. Gaelic Games €34,440
Limerick ARDAGH DISTRICT RECREATIONAL & SPORTING COMPANY LTD Tennis Court & Storage shed for equipment Community Games €20,782
Limerick Askeaton GAA Improvement and development of GAA Facilities Gaelic Games €92,212
Limerick Athea GAA Club Walking Track Surfacing & Retaining Wall Gaelic Games €30,289
Limerick Ballingarry AFC 1.Resurface Astro turf pitch.2 Pitch Drainage Soccer €36,466
Limerick Ballylanders GAA Timber floor for sports hall Gaelic Games €4,650
Limerick Bergerie Trust CLG Sporting activities for senior citizens Multi-sport €803
Limerick Breska Rovers AFC New Pitch at rear of existing pitch Soccer €45,900
Limerick Caherline GAA Club Nets, Gate and Fencing, Lighting, Flood Lighting Gaelic Games €32,150
Limerick Cappamore development association Develop a quality, well designed, playing surface Soccer €4,520
Limerick castle rovers F.C. Castle Rovers F.C. Community Field Soccer €29,027
Limerick Castletown/Ballyagran GAA CLUB Castletown-Ballyagran Gaa grounds development Gaelic Games €35,162
Limerick Claughaun GAA Club Construction of an enclosed Floodlit Hurling Wall Gaelic Games €62,658
Limerick Croom GAA Club Croom GAA Club - Phase III of Development Plan Gaelic Games €64,300
Limerick Cumann Ubhla CLG OOLA GAA CLUB - PITCH LEVELLING AND DRAINAGE Gaelic Games €64,613
Limerick Diocese of Limerick Field Refurbishment Multi-sport €15,135
2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019
County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation
Limerick Dóchas (Hope for People with Autism) Sports Equipment for Autism Specific Social Club Multi-sport €1,586
Limerick Dromcollogher Broadford GAA Club Dromcollogher Broadford GAA field development Gaelic Games €15,008
Limerick Dromin Athlacca GAA Finishes, Floodlights & artificial surface Gaelic Games €34,173
Limerick Feohanagh/Castlemahon GAA Hurling Wall, AstroPitch&Main Pitch Realignment Gaelic Games €56,584
Limerick Fr Casey's GAA Club Install Security Fencing around our sports grounds Gaelic Games €22,634
Limerick Galtee Gaels GAA Club Fence playing area,track outside it,ball stop net Gaelic Games €14,372
Limerick Garryspillane GAA Club Development of Hurling Field Gaelic Games €39,897
Limerick Glenroe GAA Further development. Gaelic Games €10,223
Limerick Glin GAA Grounds and Facilities Redevelopment Gaelic Games €15,930
Limerick Glin Rover Soccer Club Development of a new training pitch and facilities Soccer €55,786
Limerick Glin Tennis Club Glin Community Tennis Court development Tennis €16,560
Limerick Granagh Ballingarry Camogie Club Granagh Ballingarry Camogie Nets Camogie €3,556
Limerick Killeedy GAA Walking track and with lights Gaelic Games €17,449
Limerick Kilmallock Utd AFC Project 2018 - Drainage, Mower, Goals, & Ball stop Soccer €38,343
Limerick Kilteely Dromkeen GAA Club Handball Court and All Weather Practice Wall Gaelic Games €33,661
Limerick Limerick & Clare Education & Training Board Community Sports Centre Rathkeale Multi-sport €86,623
Limerick Limerick Scout County Limerick Scout County Campsite, Curraghchase. Multi-sport €9,074
Limerick Monagea Gaa Club Artificial Grass Pitch Development Gaelic Games €32,597
Limerick Mooreabbey Milers AC Expansion of sports available Athletics €4,024
Limerick Murroe Wood Park Company Limited by Guarantee Murroe Town Park Walkway and Fencing Multi-sport €55,621
Limerick Newcastle West Golf Club Newcastle West Golf Club development Golf €58,680
Limerick Old Crescent RFC Facilities & flood light upgrade Rugby €37,976
Limerick Patrickswell GAA Club Patrickswell Gaa Pitch & Clubhouse Upgrade Works Gaelic Games €90,260
Limerick Shannon RFC Ladies Dressing Rooms, Gymnasium, Rugby €60,101
Limerick Shountrade NS Dev of recently purch playing field Multi-sport €9,933
Limerick St Kieran's GAA Club Pitch and equipment upgrade Gaelic Games €45,630
Limerick St Patrick's GAA Club (Limerick) Dressing Rooms Redevelopment Gaelic Games €35,983
Limerick St Senan's GAA Club Additional Playing Pitch for training/matches Gaelic Games €10,059
Limerick Star Rovers AFC star rovers clubhouse refurbishment Soccer €31,576
Limerick Templeglantine GAA Ball Wall & Goal Mouth Artificial Playing Surfaces Gaelic Games €17,643
Limerick Wembley Rovers Football Club Wembley Rovers FC Sports Facilities Renovation Soccer €2,543
Longford Colmcille GAA Club Floodlights, nets, railings, posts, walking trail Gaelic Games €36,862
Longford County Longford Schools Soccer Ltd County Longford Schools Football Headquarters Soccer €15,108
Longford Fr Manning Gaels Erection of Floodlights Gaelic Games €23,273
Longford Kenagh GAA Erect Hurling Wall Gaelic Games €16,428
Longford Kenagh Utd Soccer Club Development of training pitch Soccer €10,913
2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019
County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation
Longford Legan Sarsfields Gaa Security and safety fence Gaelic Games €7,151
Longford Lisryan & District Community Development Pitch Drainage, Goals and stop ball nets Gaelic Games €17,185
Longford Longford RFC Upgrade existing floodlighting to match standard Rugby €43,208
Longford Mostrim GAA Development of 46m x 28m 3G Pitch With Ball Wall Gaelic Games €62,350
Longford St Mel's Diocesan Trust Astro Turf Sports Ground Multi-sport €59,428
Louth Ardee Golf Club Renew Machinery, Drainage & Course Development Golf €74,169
Louth Boyne RFC New Gym, Heating system and roof repair Rugby €25,159
Louth Drogheda City FC Limited T/A Drogheda Town Football Club Install 3G Synthetic Grass Pitch Soccer €92,386
Louth Dundalk Institute of Technology Floodlighting For Multi-Purpose Sports Field Multi-sport €63,031
Louth Dundalk RFC Sports Equipment Rugby €2,074
Louth Dundalk Schoolboys League dressingroom refurb, pitch drainage & lighting. Soccer €3,888
Louth Geraldines GFC Improvement & upgrading of existing facilities. Gaelic Games €58,859
Louth Glyde Rangers GFC Glyde Rangers GFC Training Pitches & Running Track Gaelic Games €97,602
Louth Inver Colpa Rowing Club Upgrading of equipment and facilities Rowing €10,637
Louth John Mitchels GFC Construct Indoor Sports Hall and Dressing Rooms Gaelic Games €68,545
Louth LOUTH COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Louth Leisure Centres- Disabled Facilities Upgrade -Louth Leisure Centres Multi-sport €43,973
Louth Mac Bride Pitch and Putt Club Replacement of clubhouse. Pitch and Putt €9,951
Louth Mattock Rangers CLG Pitch Drainage & Ball Stop Nets Gaelic Games €21,354
Louth Naomh Mairtin C.P.G. General Facilities upgrade & 3G Pitch Development Gaelic Games €61,839
Louth Naomh Moninne Hurling Club Hurling Pitch Development at Toberona, Dundalk Gaelic Games €98,347
Louth St Brides GFC Pairc an Chuinnigh Gaelic Games €61,839
Louth St. Fechins GAA Club Pitch Drainage pitch no 3 Gaelic Games €12,332
Louth St. Kevins GAA Flood Lights, Security Fencing, Mower, Goal Posts Gaelic Games €52,497
Louth St. Patrick's Scout Troop Dundalk Kayaking and Canoeing Equipment Multi-sport €13,948
Louth St.Patrick's Archdiocesan Trust Company LimitedMulti-purpose 3G Sports Facility in a CLÁR area Multi-sport €53,037
Louth Termonfeckin Tennis club Termonfeckin Tennis Club Phase 1 Tennis €70,780
Mayo Ardnaree Sarsfields GAA Club REPLACEMENT OF CRUCIAL RESOURCES Gaelic Games €21,550
Mayo Balla Secondary School Balla Secondary School Gaelic Games Pitch Gaelic Games €68,737
Mayo Ballina Tennis Club Limited Upgrade & improve club facilities Tennis €28,654
Mayo Ballina Town FC Ptch resurfacing , drainage and boundary fence Soccer €17,155
Mayo Ballinrobe GAA Club Ballinrobe GAA- Pella, Training pitch & Mower Gaelic Games €59,856
Mayo Ballycastle GAA Club Fit out of Ballycastle GAA new Gym and Clubhouse. Gaelic Games €59,809
Mayo Ballyglass Ass Football & Social Club Ltd Upgrade Floodlighting at Ballyglass FC Soccer €13,865
Mayo Bohola Moy Davitts GAA Pitch mower Gaelic Games €16,059
Mayo BREAFFY GAA CLUB Breaffy GAA facilities development Gaelic Games €35,563
Mayo Charlestown Sarsfields GAA Club New 56M2 GAA Sports Storage Shed Shared with CBD Gaelic Games €4,595
2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019
County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation
Mayo Charlestown Swimming Pool & Recreational Co.Ltd Charlestown Pool Accessibility/Dress. Room Upgrade Swimming €44,215
Mayo CLAREMORRIS BOXING CLUB The upgrading and improving of Claremorris BC. Boxing €15,945
Mayo Claremorris Lawn Tennis Club Construct an all-weather tennis court enclosure Tennis €55,240
Mayo Claremorris Squash Club Install Glass Back Wall on Squash Court Squash €4,445
Mayo Conn Rangers Ltd. Conn Rangers FC - Clubhouse Expansion Soccer €48,208
Mayo Crossmolina AFC Crossmolina AFC Development phase 2 Soccer €10,912
Mayo Cumann Liathróid Láimhe Thuar Mhic ÉadaighDevelopment of courts and purchase of equipment Handball €4,016
Mayo Eastern Gaels GAA Club Security & Fencing Gaelic Games €19,022
Mayo Gaelscoil Uileog de Búrca Artificial Sports Pitch Gaelic Games €50,011
Mayo Garrymore GAA Development of playing pitches at Garrymore GAA Gaelic Games €54,304
Mayo Killala Sports & Social Club Ltd aka KIlalla AFC Refurbishment of the Killala AFC clubhouse Soccer €49,952
Mayo Kilmaine Community Recreational Trust Company CLG Drainage of Playing Pitch and Surface Remediation Gaelic Games €20,254
Mayo Kilmurry Youths Soccer Club Development of Kilmurry Youths Soccer Club Soccer €6,306
Mayo Lahardane MacHales GAA Club Lahardane McHales Grounds Refurbishment Gaelic Games €20,199
Mayo MAYO COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Phase 2 Lighting Belleek Greenway Multi-sport €7,057
Mayo Mayo Gaels GAA Upgrade floodlights, pitch drainage & mower Gaelic Games €26,662
Mayo Mayo,Sligo & Leitrim E.T.B. A Community Sports Hall (Phase 1) Multi-sport €60,849
Mayo Mulranny National School Mulranny National School Multi Use Games Area Multi-sport €29,683
Mayo Mulranny/Tiernaur Amenity Centre Ltd Up-Grade of 35-year-old Sports Hall Community Games €3,036
Mayo Neale GAA Club The Neale GAA New Pitch and Walkway Development Gaelic Games €62,006
Mayo Partry Athletic FC Sports equipment: Goals: Sanding: Floodlighting. Soccer €21,667
Mayo Shrule Community Sports Field Ltd Enhancement of substandard sports field facilities Multi-sport €75,149
Mayo Swinford Amenities Development Ltd Floodlighting and provision of spectator fencing Multi-sport €31,606
Mayo Templemary National School Construction of Astro Turf Pitch Gaelic Games €37,592
Mayo WESTPORT BASKETBALL CLUB Westport B.C. upgrade of Sacred Heart School gym Basketball €3,649
Mayo Westport Golf Club Westport Golf Club(WGC) Development Plan Golf €55,665
Meath Ashbourne Golf Club Changing Rooms Refurbishment Golf €29,768
Meath Athboy RFC Athboy RFC Goal Posts, Dugouts & Equipment Rugby €2,424
Meath Ballivor G.F.C. Fence Pitch Fit out dressing rooms Gaelic Games €41,275
Meath Bective GAA Club (1)Robotic Grass Mower (2)Drain practice area Gaelic Games €11,029
Meath Blackhall Gaels Hurling & Football Club Floodlights at Blackhall Gaels, Batterstown Pitch. Gaelic Games €38,290
Meath Bohermeen Celtic F.C Bohermeen Celtic F.C Playing grounds development Soccer €41,044
Meath Castletown GFC Astro Turf Pitch Gaelic Games €14,085
Meath Clonard G.A.A. Construction of Mini All-Weather Pitch Gaelic Games €34,027
Meath Co Meath Golf Club County Meath Golf Club Facility Upgrade Golf €15,452
Meath Cortown GFC Grounds improvement and maintenance works Gaelic Games €21,192
2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019
County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation
Meath Donacarney Celtic Football Club Existing Facility Upgrade Works Soccer €40,837
Meath Drumbaragh GFC Proposed Synthetic Pitch - All Weather Pitch Gaelic Games €77,038
Meath Drumree GAA Club Floodlighting for Juvenile Pitch Gaelic Games €36,239
Meath Duleek Bellewstown and District Community Partnership Facility CLG Duleek Community Facility Fitness Studio Multi-sport €14,415
Meath Duleek/Bellewstown GFC Duleek Bellewstown GFC Facilities Upgrade Gaelic Games €22,987
Meath DUNBOYNE AFC All Weather refurbishment Soccer €30,730
Meath Dunboyne Amateur Boxing Club DBC Creating and Building Our Future Boxing €45,953
Meath Dunboyne Community Centre DUNBOYNE COMMUNITY CENTRE ASTRO-PITCH RENEWAL Multi-sport €15,498
Meath Dunboyne Tennis Club Resurface two tennis courts Tennis €9,209
Meath Dunshaughlin Athletic Club Dunshaughlin Athletic Club Equipment Grant Athletics €13,565
Meath Dunshaughlin Pitch and Putt Club Dunshaughlin Pitch & Putt Pitch and Putt €13,094
Meath Dunshaughlin Youths FC Limited New Grounds for Community Football Club Soccer €72,243
Meath Electro Celtic FC Electro Celtic facility equipment Soccer €2,672
Meath Fr. Murphy Athletic Club 4 lane tartan track110 metre tartan sprint track Athletics €81,093
Meath Gael Colmcille C L C G Gaa Club Gaeil Colmcille CLCG Pitch & Putt Development Multi-sport €31,221
Meath Gaelscoil Éanna Gaelscoil Eanna Artificial Surface Gaelic Games €26,959
Meath Gaelscoil na Cille Upgrade and securing of existing playing field. Gaelic Games €14,932
Meath Headfort Golf Club Upgrade facilities at Headfort Golf Club Golf €24,270
Meath Kilmainhamwood GAA Club Floodlights Fencing Dressing Rooms Doors Windows. Gaelic Games €22,120
Meath Kilskyre Hurling Club Community in-door sports and activity centre Gaelic Games €66,226
Meath KNOCKHARLEY CRICKET CLUB OUTDOOR PRACTICE NET FACILITY Cricket €12,002
Meath Laytown & Bettystown Lawn Tennis Club Clubhouse essential refurbishment & safety upgrade Tennis €18,201
Meath LONGWOOD GAA CLUB Development of New Training Pitch Gaelic Games €43,182
Meath Meath Hill GFC walking trackfloodlights Gaelic Games €40,411
Meath Moylagh GAA Club Moylagh GAA Club Walking Track & Ancillary Works Gaelic Games €67,650
Meath Moynalty GFC All Weather Playing Pitch Gaelic Games €82,072
Meath Navan Rugby Football Club Development for our community to Train & Play Rugby €65,550
Meath Navan Town F.C. Pitch Development and Drainage Works Soccer €43,808
Meath North Meath Rugby Football Club Pitch 2 Upgrade Works at North Meath RFC Rugby €49,290
Meath OMP United Upgrade playing pitch and training area Soccer €15,881
Meath Parkvilla Football Club Equipment for Parkvilla FC Soccer €3,517
Meath Rathkenny GAA Club Renovate & Extend Rathkenny GFC Clubhouse Gaelic Games €48,656
Meath Rathmolyon GAA Club refurbishment of GAA clubhouse Gaelic Games €21,357
Meath Ratoath BMX Club Ratoath BMX Cycle Track Re-Design Cycling €17,242
Meath Ribbontail Paddlers Canoe Club Provision of Sports, Safety and Training Equipment Canoeing / Kayaking €7,208
Meath Royal Tara Golf Club RTGC-Improve facilities to increase participation Golf €59,978
2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019
County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation
Meath Skryne Gaelic Football Club Fit-out of Existing Machinery Storage Area as Gym Gaelic Games €7,203
Meath St Brigid's Athletic Club Athletics Track Athletics €39,672
Meath St Michaels G.F.C. St Michaels GFC Deerpark Development Phase 3 Gaelic Games €31,737
Meath St Peter's GAA Club St Peter’s GAA All Weather Training Facilities Gaelic Games €67,577
Meath St. Joseph's National School BOM KILMESSAN NS/KILMESSAN HC SHARED PITCH DEVELOPMENT Multi-sport €20,821
Meath Stackallen Lawn Tennis Pitch & Putt Club Fully Accessible Tennis courts & LED lighting Tennis €29,778
Meath Summerhill GFC upgrade to existing facilities Gaelic Games €10,743
Meath Tara Athletics Club To improve and enhance Sports grounds at Tara AC Athletics €9,872
Meath Torro United AFC Torro United AFC Pitch Development Soccer €38,744
Meath WOLFE TONES GFC Kells Astro turf pitch new mower Gaelic Games €42,497
Monaghan Aghabog GAA Club Walking Track / Fencing / Goalposts / Dugouts Gaelic Games €33,395
Monaghan Carrick Aces Athletic Club Carrick Aces Athletics €9,157
Monaghan Carrickmacross Emmets GFC Carrickmacross Emmets GFC Pitch Lighting Project Gaelic Games €24,023
Monaghan Clontibret Development Association Clontibret Community Dressing Rooms Soccer €14,425
Monaghan Donagh Development Association Ltd Upgrade of walkway at Emylake Emyvale Co Monaghan Athletics €3,635
Monaghan Donaghmoyne GFC GAA Club Ballstops/floodlights/generator for second pitch Gaelic Games €44,476
Monaghan Doohamlet Community & Resource Centre Upgrade & development of sporting facilities Multi-sport €41,056
Monaghan Emyvale Truagh Gun club Automatic clay pigeon traps Shooting Sports €2,768
Monaghan ERRIGAL TRUAGH SPECIAL NEEDS PARENTS & FRIENDS Ltd Walking / Cycle Track Cycling €5,193
Monaghan Gaeil Triucha CLG Upgrade clubhouse - new entrance/disabled access Gaelic Games €27,959
Monaghan Killanny Geraldines GFC Pitch extension and floodlighting Gaelic Games €36,651
Monaghan Killeevan Sarsfields GAA Club Phase 2 of Development of New Dressing Rooms Gaelic Games €43,773
Monaghan Latton O'Rahilly GAA Club Phase III - Perimeter Spectator Fencing Gaelic Games €10,958
Monaghan MONAGHAN COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Mullaghmatt (MUGA) Multi Use Games Area - resurfacing Community Games €19,742
Monaghan Monaghan Harps GFC All-weather training facility upgrade Gaelic Games €80,906
Monaghan Our Lady's Secondary School (Monaghan) Development of a Fitness Suite & Changing Room Gaelic Games €23,498
Monaghan Rockcorry GAA Rockcorry Sports Hall & Community Facilities Gaelic Games €80,320
Monaghan St Macartan's College Developing a Regional 60 x 30 Handball Centre Gaelic Games €8,543
Monaghan St Mellans Handball Club Redevelopment of Clara Handball Alley Handball €8,991
Monaghan St Patricks GAA Tyholland Construction of new fencing and footpaths. Gaelic Games €41,197
Monaghan Toome GAA Pitch Expansion, Pitch and Facility Upgrades Gaelic Games €44,554
Offaly Ballycommon GAA Club Clubhouse Facilities Development Gaelic Games €48,968
Offaly Birr GAA Club Enhance facilities at St Brendan's Park Gaelic Games €19,046
Offaly Birr Rugby Football Club Upgrade of Clubhouse and training/match equipment Rugby €7,653
Offaly Birr Wilmer Tennis Club Provide shelter for players & fencing of courts Tennis €4,517
Offaly Castle Barna Junior Golf Club Jnr. Training Facilities, Equipment, Course Set Up Golf €6,556
2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019
County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation
Offaly CCM Racing Club Basic Facilities for CCM Racing Motorcycle Club Motor Sport €12,440
Offaly Coolderry GAA Sports Amenity Room Gaelic Games €20,149
Offaly Daingean GAA Upgrade playing surface and purchase lawnmower Gaelic Games €13,454
Offaly Edenderry Billiards and Snooker club Edenderry Billiards and Snooker club Billiards & Snooker €14,595
Offaly Edenderry Community BMX / Skate Park Committee Edenderry Community Skate Park Skateboarding €45,581
Offaly Erin Rovers GAA Erin Rovers GAA - Indoor Gym and Clubhouse Gaelic Games €45,819
Offaly Kilcormac/Killoughey GAA KilcormacKillougheyGAA Pitch Development Gaelic Games €76,754
Offaly Killeigh School Boys/Girls Soccer Club Company Ltd by Guarantee New club grounds including pitch and ball stop net Soccer €19,533
Offaly Killina Presentation Secondary School Provision of multi-use/ purpose ball courts. Multi-sport €6,337
Offaly Kinnitty GAA Club Ballwall and walking track Gaelic Games €31,493
Offaly Lusmagh Camogie Club Sports Equipment Camogie €948
Offaly Lusmagh GAA Club Lusmagh Gaa Refurbishment Work Gaelic Games €6,821
Offaly Moneygall Development Association Ltd Walking Track Security Fence Community Games €9,554
Offaly Moneygall Football Club Limited Moneygall FC Floodlighting Soccer €31,299
Offaly Rhode GAA Self-Propelled Mower & Ball-Stops Field 3 Gaelic Games €22,334
Offaly Riverside AFC Riverside AFC Soccer €893
Offaly Seir Kieran GAA Club Seir Kieran Walking/Jogging Track Gaelic Games €7,528
Offaly Shannonbridge GAA Club Shannonbridge GAA facilities Development Gaelic Games €72,727
Offaly St Flannans (Killaloe) Diocesan Trust A wheelchair-friendly all-weather playing surface Multi-sport €26,794
Offaly St Rynagh's Hurling Club Enlargement of 2 Dressing-Rooms & Indoor Gym Gaelic Games €40,327
Offaly Tullamore Canoe Club Materials to provide toilet & changing facilities Canoeing / Kayaking €6,750
Offaly Tullamore Golf Club Locker Room & Heating System + Course Improvements Golf €45,512
Offaly Tullamore Sports Link Fencing, tarmac walking track & Gym Stations Multi-sport €40,925
Offaly Tullamore Tennis Club Upgrade of lights at Tullamore Tennis Club Tennis €6,572
Roscommon Boyle Community Tennis Association Community Tennis Courts Upgrade Tennis €27,292
Roscommon BVC Development Association Co Ltd Multi - Use Games Area (MUGA) Multi-sport €47,561
Roscommon Clonown Community Ltd Fit out and completion of changing rooms. Athletics €23,978
Roscommon CP AJAX FOOTBALL CLUB Lawn Mower, New Goalposts and Sports Equipment Soccer €8,403
Roscommon Elphin GAA Club Drainage Netting Gym/Toilets Ball Alley Goalposts Gaelic Games €73,377
Roscommon Elphin Ladies Gaelic Football Club Provision of non personal training equipment Gaelic Games €1,950
Roscommon Gorthaganny Community Development Company Limited Errit Lodge Amenity Area Canoeing / Kayaking €16,170
Roscommon Keadue Sportsfield Flood Lights and Tarmac Surface for Walking Track Multi-sport €24,547
Roscommon Roscommon Town Youth Soccer Club Develop Lisnamult Pitch Soccer €2,662
Roscommon Skyvalley Rovers Flood Light Generator and Grass Cutting Mower Soccer €27,863
Roscommon St Aidans GAA Football Club St Aidans GAA Community Sports Facility Gaelic Games €55,832
Roscommon St Croans GAA club Lighting facilities and grass mowing equipment Gaelic Games €16,134
2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019
County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation
Roscommon St Dominics Parks Committee St Dominics GAA Main Pitch Upgrade Gaelic Games €52,779
Roscommon St Ronans GAA Club Fencing for new pitch Gaelic Games €10,270
Roscommon Strokestown GAA Club Erection of security fencing Gaelic Games €14,764
Roscommon Tarmon National School Tarmon NS Astro turf pitch Multi-sport €35,526
Roscommon Tarmonbarry/Scramogue Community Games & Athletics Community All Weather Multi Use Games Area Multi-sport €19,224
Roscommon Western Gaels GAA Club Western Gaels GAA Training Pitch Upgrade Gaelic Games €32,587
Sligo Arrow Harps Football Club Arrow Harps FC - Club Equipment Application Soccer €5,215
Sligo Aughanagh Parish Council Limited Sports Equipment - (soccer,gaelic,athletics) Community Games €6,585
Sligo Ballinalack Community Park Ltd. Ballinalack Community Park - Facility Upgrade 2018 Gaelic Games €52,382
Sligo calry st josephs gaa club Pitch Drainage Works Gaelic Games €21,230
Sligo Calry St. Josephs Community Park Facilities enhancement Calry Bohs FC Soccer €5,346
Sligo Castleconnor G.A.A Club Upgrading Our Facilities At Castleconnor GAA Club Gaelic Games €29,818
Sligo Cloonacool Community Park Limited Provision of Multi-use Training Pitch Multi-sport €37,065
Sligo County Sligo Golf Club Golf Skills Academy Golf €20,145
Sligo County Sligo Tennis Club company Limited by Guarantee Upgrade Tennis Facilities and Heat Sports Hall Tennis €55,055
Sligo Cumann Naomh Mhuire T/A St. Mary's GAA ClubSt Marys Floodlights and Fencing Gaelic Games €28,666
Sligo curry gaa Floodlighting on Main Playing Field Gaelic Games €30,346
Sligo Eastern Harps GAA Club Lift,Sports equipment, fencing Gaelic Games €24,433
Sligo Enniscrone Kilglass Gaa Club Pitch development works Gaelic Games €37,881
Sligo KEASH VILLAGE ENHANCEMENT LIMITED Keash Village Enhancement Ltd MUGA Pitch facility Multi-sport €15,200
Sligo Kilglass Enniscrone Utd Football Club Improved access to the clubhouse at McGowan Park Soccer €8,117
Sligo Real Tubber Football Club Real Tubber Goal posts Dugouts &Equipment Soccer €4,774
Sligo SLIGO COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Cranmore: - Astroturf, Floodlighting, Fencing & Equipment Multi-sport €66,376
Sligo SLIGO COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Urban greenway, cycle path & exercise trail Multi-sport €68,261
Sligo SLIGO COUNTY COUNCIL Multi-sport €31,725
Sligo Sligo Lawn Bowls Club Club House with changing room and toilets Bowls €19,905
Sligo St. Nathy's Diocesan Trust Artificial Pitch and security fencing Gaelic Games €53,138
Sligo Tubbercurry Golf Club Limited Club Development Programme Golf €12,541
Tipperary Ballingarry Community Sports Field Ballingarry Community Sports field upgrades works Soccer €8,839
Tipperary Ballypatrick Sports Centre Ballypatrick Sports Centre Strategic Plan (Phase1) Tennis €56,134
Tipperary Boherlahan Dualla Gaa Club Clubhouse Upgrade Works & Ancillary Equipment Gaelic Games €53,320
Tipperary Borrisoleigh Gaa Club Borrisoleigh GAA Sports Complex Gaelic Games €28,646
Tipperary burgess gaa club Development of Hurling Wall & AstroTurf Facility Gaelic Games €56,140
Tipperary Cahir GAA All-Weather Pitch, Fencing, Ball Wall & Lighting Gaelic Games €48,938
Tipperary CARRICK DAVINS GAA MICHEAL ROCHE COMMUNITY SPORTS HALL Gaelic Games €20,947
Tipperary Carrick Swan Hurling Football and Camogie ClubDevelopment of grass playing pitches + facilities Gaelic Games €49,932
2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019
County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation
Tipperary Carrick United AFC Company Limited by Guarantee Resurface artificial pitchSecurity fence Soccer €27,134
Tipperary Carrig & Riverstown GAA Club Astro Turf on Ball Wall areas Gaelic Games €16,817
Tipperary Cashel King Cormacs GAA Club Development of Training Pitch, with ground works. Gaelic Games €48,863
Tipperary Clanwilliam Football Club Goalposts, Showers, Security Fencing & Pitch Mower Rugby €16,973
Tipperary Clonmel Commercials Gaelic Football club Indoor Sports Hall Gaelic Games €75,000
Tipperary Clonmel Hockey Club Floodlighting for Multi Surface Playing Pitch Hockey €19,732
Tipperary Clonoulty Rossmore GAA Club All weather training area Gaelic Games €53,387
Tipperary Donohill Development Council Ltd Dressing Rooms fit out and services Multi-sport €27,886
Tipperary Emly GAA Club DEVELOPMENT OF 3G ALL WEATHER PITCH TRAINING AREA Gaelic Games €22,022
Tipperary Galtee Rovers St Pecaun's GAA Club Development of Facilities at Canon Hayes Park Gaelic Games €38,378
Tipperary Gortnahoe/Glengoole GAA Club GAA-School Astro Turf & Ball Wall Development Gaelic Games €38,806
Tipperary Holycross-Ballycahill GAA Club Holycross-Ballycahill GAA - Astroturf & Facilities Gaelic Games €75,000
Tipperary Kildangan GAA Club [Tipperary] Kiladangan Community Centre phase 4 Gaelic Games €44,452
Tipperary Kilfeacle Community Association Tennis dome and Auxiliary works Tennis €29,924
Tipperary Kilsheelan Kilcash GAA Kilsheelan Kilcash GAA Field Development Gaelic Games €40,898
Tipperary Knock GAA portable safety barrier to accompany ball wall Gaelic Games €1,466
Tipperary LARKSPUR PARK Refurbishment & upgrade of Larkspur Park Tennis €25,513
Tipperary Loughmore Castleiney GAA Club Ballwall & Astro Pitch /Lighting Gaelic Games €61,324
Tipperary Moneygall GAA Moneygall G.A.A Facilities Development Gaelic Games €35,881
Tipperary Moycarkey Borris GAA Club Moycarkey Borris GAA Club Development Works 2018 Gaelic Games €52,831
Tipperary Moycarkey Coolcroo Athleic Club Moycarkey Coolcroo AC Track Development Phase 2 Athletics €11,324
Tipperary Nenagh Ormond RFC Installation and Certification of 3g rugby pitch Rugby €54,499
Tipperary Newcastle GAA Club Newcastle GAA Club- New Field works Gaelic Games €5,666
Tipperary Our Ladys Secondary School Ball wall, Astro turf playing pitch with lights Gaelic Games €46,577
Tipperary Peake Villa FC Peake Villa Upgrade Project 2018 Soccer €24,869
Tipperary Rockvale Rugby and Community Park Company Limited (Newport RFC) Modular Dressing Rooms & Associated Civil Works Rugby €46,714
Tipperary Rockwell Rovers GAA Club Development of community walkway and outdoor gym Gaelic Games €25,122
Tipperary Rosegreen Development Association Company Limited by Guarantee Artificial grass for pitch & Floodlighting Multi-sport €63,099
Tipperary Scoil Naomh Sheosaimh Tennis court/multi purpose artificial surface Gaelic Games €35,000
Tipperary Sologhead GAA Club Hurling wall and astro surface with lights Gaelic Games €27,060
Tipperary Templederry Kenyons Gaa Club Templederry GAA Walking Track Development Gaelic Games €13,643
Tipperary Templemore Athletic Club Phase 1 of 'Alter and Extend Existing Club House' Athletics €48,979
Tipperary Thurles Sarsfield GAA Club Thurles Sarsfields Dressing Rooms Complex Gaelic Games €45,461
Tipperary TIPPERARY COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - Clonmel Pool - Upgrade of Gym Equipment Multi-sport €15,069
Tipperary Two Mile Borris St Kevins FC Flood Light Energy conservation Soccer €16,003
Tipperary Upperchurch Drombane GAA Club Astro Turf and fencing Gaelic Games €14,488
2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019
County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation
Waterford Abbeyside United AFC Astroturf Training Pitch and Clubhouse Extension Soccer €24,653
Waterford Affane Cappoquin GAA Sand-Based Illuminated All-Weather Playing Pitch Gaelic Games €23,426
Waterford Ballyduff Upper GAA Club Construct a Gym Gaelic Games €35,183
Waterford Ballygunner GAA Club Upgrade to Artificial Surface and side boards Gaelic Games €21,032
Waterford Carrick-on-Suir Golf Club Course Upgrade Machinery & Materials Golf €52,363
Waterford Childrens Group Link LTD Refurb of sports facilities and associated works Multi-sport €16,723
Waterford CLG Micheal McCraith (Tramore GAA Club) Ground Improvements at Tramore GAA Club, Waterford Gaelic Games €52,937
Waterford Cumann Lúthchleas Gael na Rinne Purchase of sports equipment, mower & scoreboard Gaelic Games €9,929
Waterford De La Salle College (Waterford) Refurbishment of two squash courts & dressing room Squash €37,632
Waterford DUNGARVAN BOXING CLUB SPORTS EQUIPMENT AND FEMALE LOCKER ROOM UPGRADE Boxing €4,453
Waterford Dungarvan Ladies Hockey Club Application for a grant for club equipment only Hockey €1,091
Waterford Dunhill GAA/Sports Centre Dunhill GAA Hurling Wall & Walking/Jogging Track Multi-sport €56,069
Waterford Dunmore East Tennis Club Resurface two courts and renew fencing Tennis €17,469
Waterford Ferrybank GAA Club GAA Goal Post Replacement Gaelic Games €1,545
Waterford Garranbane National School Astro turf running track tractor sports equipment Gaelic Games €29,952
Waterford Johnville Fc Refurbishment of All Weather Pitch Surface Soccer €23,500
Waterford Kilgobinet GAA Club Hall Floor Refurb,Outdoor Astro,AccessSys,Drainage Gaelic Games €41,574
Waterford Kilmacthomas A.F.C. Kilmacthomas AFC Development Project Soccer €37,630
Waterford Kilrossanty GAA Club juvenile pitch & walking jogging track lighting Gaelic Games €54,214
Waterford Lismore GAA Lismore GAA Synthetic Grass Pitch & Hurling Wall Gaelic Games €63,856
Waterford Mount Sion CBS Secondary School Gym Fit-Out and purchase of equipment Gaelic Games €7,426
Waterford Newtown Ballydurn GAA club Upgrade to pitch facilities Gaelic Games €19,919
Waterford Rathgormack GAA Club Rathgormack GAA Upgrading of grass playing pitch Gaelic Games €5,453
Waterford Southend United Football Club (Waterford) Southend United Clubhouse Expansion Soccer €54,584
Waterford St Anne's Waterford Tennis Club St-Anne's - Phase 2 of 3 Redevelopment. Tennis €69,608
Waterford St Saviours AFC St Saviours Fc AstroTurf Pitch And Floodlighting Soccer €43,732
Waterford Stradbally GAA Club New Pitch Development-Phase 2 Gaelic Games €45,739
Waterford TRAMORE BAY SURF CLUB TBay Surf Inclusion Project Surfing €13,788
Waterford Tramore Tennis Club Upgrade & Improve Efficiency of Club facilities Tennis €1,711
Waterford Waterford & Wexford ETB Walking Track with Outdoor Gym Equipment Multi-sport €39,679
Waterford Waterford City RFC All Weather Pitch Development Project Rugby €56,891
Waterford Waterford LEDC Ltd Cill Barra Community Sports Centre Extension Multi-sport €14,083
Waterford Waterpark Rugby Football Club Dressing Room Refurb,Jogging track/walkway & Equip Rugby €55,993
Westmeath Athlone GAA Upgrade of existing floodlights & ball catchers Gaelic Games €22,923
Westmeath Ballycomoyle GAA Club Upgrading & redevelopment of facilities Gaelic Games €2,951
Westmeath Ballymore Gaelic Football Club Ballymore GAA Club Gaelic Games €46,222
2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019
County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation
Westmeath Ballynacargy Boxing Club Loft Area & Equipment Boxing €29,403
Westmeath Bunbrosna GAA Club Underage GAA Pitch and Rounders Pitch Gaelic Games €60,042
Westmeath Castletown Geoghegan Hurling Club Construct Community Gym + renovate Changing Rooms Gaelic Games €75,000
Westmeath Caulry GAA Flood Lighting Gaelic Games €29,576
Westmeath Coralstown Kinnegad GAA Community Sports Hall Phase 2 Gaelic Games €67,513
Westmeath Cullion Hurling Club All Weather Pitch Surface, Fencing and Mower Gaelic Games €24,668
Westmeath Delvin GAA Refurbishment of Dress Rooms, Mower Purchase Gaelic Games €49,965
Westmeath Dysart National School / Scoil Phádraig Naofa Dysart N.S./Scoil Phádraig Naofa Enhancement Multi-sport €2,506
Westmeath Garrycastle GAA club Main pitch floodlighting Gaelic Games €13,994
Westmeath Kilbeggan LTC and Community Center Equipment and heat/air system in Club Tennis €1,087
Westmeath Kilbeggan Soccer Club Kilbeggan Soccer Club New Equipment Soccer €15,764
Westmeath Maryland GAA Club Floodlights, Walkway and Associated Works Gaelic Games €38,828
Westmeath Moate Golf Club Moate Golf Club Golf €26,070
Westmeath Mullingar elite bc Flooring and special excercise bikes Boxing €9,784
Westmeath Mullingar Shamrocks GAA Club New Dressing Rooms, Showers and Toilet Facilities Gaelic Games €67,773
Westmeath Mullingar Tennis & Badminton Club Upgrading of Court Lighting Courts 5-8 Multi-sport €8,489
Westmeath Multyfarnham GAA Club Multyfarnham G.A.A Club Gaelic Games €70,759
Westmeath Rosemount GAA Provision of Gymnasium and necessary equipment Gaelic Games €37,869
Westmeath Scoil na gCeithre Máistrí Hurling in Athlone Gaelic Games €14,080
Westmeath St. Colmans NS Sports pitch and running track development Multi-sport €25,141
Westmeath St. Pauls Gaelic Football Club [Clonmellon] Upgrade of St. Pauls GFC facilities 2018 Gaelic Games €40,164
Wexford 31st Wexford Ballyhuskard Scout Den Development Hillwalking €19,807
Wexford Adamstown Athletic Club Adamstown AC Outdoor Exercise Area & Equipment Athletics €3,185
Wexford Ballagh Boxing Club Ballagh Boxing Club Clubhouse Boxing €31,906
Wexford Ballygarrett Realt na Mara GAA club Allweather training area/Walk track/Lights upgrade Gaelic Games €75,178
Wexford Ballyhogue GAA Club Ballyhogue GAA Grounds Development Application Gaelic Games €21,807
Wexford Bannow Ballymitty GAA Club Bannow/Ballymitty GAA Club Ball Stop Netting Gaelic Games €7,029
Wexford Caim Utd Soccer Club Caim United Soccer Club Soccer €11,388
Wexford Clongeen GAA club Cluain Chaoin GAA Development Plan Gaelic Games €70,383
Wexford County Wexford Community Workshop Enniscorthy Ltd Outdoor Fitness Equipment & upgrading of facility. Multi-sport €9,986
Wexford Courtown Hibernian Association Football ClubResurfacing of Artificial Playing Surface Soccer €42,563
Wexford Crossabeg Ballymurn GAA Club Astro turf and hurling wall development Multi-sport €22,432
Wexford Ferns St Aidan's GAA Club Pitch floodlighting (will light part of walkway) Gaelic Games €47,807
Wexford Geraldine O Hanrahans GAA Club Install Astroturf area at Hurling Wall Gaelic Games €7,120
Wexford Glynn Barntown GAA Club Floodlighting to Existing Pitch Gaelic Games €33,725
Wexford Gorey Amateur Boxing Club New Dressingrooms Boxing €30,192
2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019
County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation
Wexford Gorey Community School To construct a floodlit Astro-turf training area. Multi-sport €82,696
Wexford Gorey Hockey Club Hockey Pitch Development Hockey €66,345
Wexford Half Way House Bunclody GAA Club Male/Female changing rooms & ancillary facilities Gaelic Games €32,694
Wexford High Meadows Community Hub CLG Construct a Community Hub for 13th Wexford Scouts Multi-sport €69,806
Wexford Hook Sub Aqua Club Clubhouse renovation Diving/Snorkelling €7,504
Wexford Killurin Rowing Club Coastal/Offshore Rowing Capital Equipment Purchase Rowing €6,232
Wexford Monageer Boolavogue GAA Club To improve club facilities and safety Gaelic Games €46,091
Wexford New Ross Golf Club NRGC Teaching Facility & Machinery Replacement Golf €48,592
Wexford North End United AFC Clubhouse Refurbishment Generator, Mover Goalposts Soccer €9,295
Wexford Oylegate Glenbrien gaa club Upgrading of facilities at Oylegate/Glenbrien GAA Gaelic Games €9,850
Wexford Phoenix Archers Expansion of Club - open membership to all people Archery €4,327
Wexford Ramsgrange Community School Astroturf Pitch Soccer €33,852
Wexford Rathgarogue/Cushinstown GAA Club Multi-purpose floodlit astroturf playing area. Gaelic Games €10,491
Wexford Rathnure GAA Club Community Walking/Jogging Track at Rathnure GAA Gaelic Games €42,933
Wexford Rosslare Community Development Association Limited Tennis Court resurface, upgrade & new floodlights Multi-sport €32,189
Wexford Rosslare Golf Club Irrigation System Golf €54,721
Wexford Saint Aidans Boxing Club Up grading our boxing hall Boxing €4,948
Wexford Sliabh Buidhe Rovers Athletic Club Funding Request for Sliabh Buidhe Rovers A/C. Athletics €3,788
Wexford St Anne's Rathangan GAA club Outdoor gym equipment and electronic score board Gaelic Games €6,358
Wexford St James Parochial Hall CLG Development of Multi Sports Facility in Ramsgrange Multi-sport €20,962
Wexford St Patricks Snooker Club Critical Refurbishment Works Billiards & Snooker €12,769
Wexford St. Abbans Adamstown GAA Club Artificial Pitch with Floodlighting & Fencing Gaelic Games €51,345
Wexford St. Patrick's GAA Club Ballyoughter Training Pitch Drainage Gaelic Games €19,154
Wexford The EDUCENA FOUNDATION Pitch drainage and goalpost/ballstop net provision Multi-sport €39,230
Wexford Wexford Bohemians Equipment Application Soccer €11,146
Wexford WEXFORD COUNTY COUNCIL 2018 - New skate park in the grounds of Min Ryan Park Multi-sport €68,653
Wexford Wexford Golf Club Golf Course Drainage Works Golf €24,673
Wicklow 1st Wicklow 2nd Dublin St Kilians Scout Group Greystones 1st Wicklow, 2nd Dublin - Outdoor Pursuits Hillwalking €25,516
Wicklow Annacurra GAA Club Upgrade existing GAA pitch lighting Gaelic Games €16,893
Wicklow Arklow Golf Club Arklow Golf Club - Development Plan 2017-2022 Golf €57,804
Wicklow Arklow Town AFC Pitch drainage and mower. Soccer €12,012
Wicklow Ashford Rovers AFC ASHFORD ROVERS AFC FACILITIES DEVELOPMENT Soccer €2,803
Wicklow Aughrim Camogie Club Aughrim Camogie Club Camogie €3,919
Wicklow Aughrim GAA Club Aughrim GAA Club Gaelic Games €1,315
Wicklow Avondale GAA Club Hurling wall, training area & lighting Gaelic Games €29,192
Wicklow Baltinglass Golf Club Mower, 4 Buggies & Surface Drainage Golf €24,769
2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019
County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation
Wicklow Baltinglass Town (Boys) AFC Baltinglass Town AFC Dressing Rooms & WCs Soccer €74,838
Wicklow Blainroe golf club Get in to golf all-weather driving range facility Golf €47,477
Wicklow Blessington Association Football Club Supply and Installation of New Toilet Block Soccer €13,420
Wicklow Blessington GAA Club Multi Purpose Hall & changing areas etc Gaelic Games €68,827
Wicklow Blessington Lakes Golf Club Blessington Lakes Golf Club Equipment & Machinery Golf €39,256
Wicklow Bray Emmets GAA Club Floodlight pitches and improve facilities Multi-sport €54,421
Wicklow Co Wicklow Lawn Tennis Club LED Lighting Project Tennis €28,744
Wicklow Coollattin Golf Club Refurbish shower and toilet facilities Golf €7,024
Wicklow Donard/Glen Gaelic Football Club Donard Glen Facilities Improvement 2018 Gaelic Games €22,543
Wicklow Enniskerry GAA Enniskerry GAA Proposed Rejuvenation Project 2019 Gaelic Games €17,127
Wicklow Grangecon Boxing Club Renovation of roof and floors Boxing €3,351
Wicklow Greystones Cricket New Farankelly Ground and equipment Project Cricket €26,650
Wicklow Greystones Lawn Tennis Club Resurfacing of 9 all weather tennis courts Tennis €55,133
Wicklow Kiltegan GAA Club Renovation and Extension to existing club house Gaelic Games €85,634
Wicklow Knockananna GAA Club Construction of walkway and upgrade of pitch Gaelic Games €10,443
Wicklow Newcastle Community Centre Installation of showers and changing facilities Tennis €35,854
Wicklow Rathnew GAA Club new mower and security fence Gaelic Games €14,641
Wicklow St Patricks GAA Club Kilcoole Floodlighting Works Gaelic Games €46,101
Wicklow St. Laurence O' Toole Trust 2018 - Our Lady's School, Rathdrum, Wicklow - School Hall. Multi-sport €77,631
Wicklow Wicklow Golf Club Youth Practise Area Golf €44,782
Wicklow Wicklow Tennis Club New Tennis Court Floodlighting Tennis €65,334
Wicklow Woodenbridge Golf Club Universal Access & Training Facility + Gym Golf €66,366
2018 Sports Capital Programme Local Capital Allocations November 2019
County Organisation Project Title Sport Type Allocation
County County Totals
Carlow €637,732
Cavan €759,865
Clare €1,051,538
Cork €4,186,348
Donegal €1,392,884
Dublin €7,555,281
Galway €2,287,997
Kerry €1,612,290
Kildare €1,762,143
Kilkenny €806,664
Laois €697,083
Leitrim €356,779
Limerick €1,601,161
Longford €291,906
Louth €996,248
Mayo €1,143,492
Meath €1,804,537
Monaghan €605,219
Offaly €691,879
Roscommon €490,920
Sligo €634,204
Tipperary €1,568,759
Waterford €1,033,835
Westmeath €780,569
Wexford €1,255,155
Wicklow €1,079,820
Grand Total €37,084,304
