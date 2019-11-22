Laois Athletics Weekly Round-Up

Laois Athletics

Parkrun

Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 09:30

Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11:00

*You should allow two weeks to register for Leinster and National events to avoid disappointment.

Ballyfin AC

Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.

Training schedule:

Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Wednesday 8-9pm Strength and Conditioning at Ballyfin Community Hall Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise opposite Portlaoise Prison) Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park

Training session can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

Gingerbread 10km

Well done to Liz O'Reilly (58.10), Martina Peacock and Agnes Fennelly (both 1hr 18 seconds) who ran in the Gingerbread 10k in Portarlington last weekend. Great running!

Stook 10Mile/10km

The Stook 10 Mile and 10km race took place in Dungarvin, Co Kilkenny hosted by Gowran A.C. The following athletes ran the 10 mile: Tom Dunne 59.44, Noel Burke 1.01.36, Paul Burke 1.03.20, Louise Mahony 3rd lady 1.09.53 and Laura Mahony 1.19.21.

10km race: Jimmy Nerney 40.16 and Elaine Mahony 51.09. Well done to all that ran and thanks to Gowran A.C for a well organised event.

British and Irish Masters Cross Country

Well done to Martin McDonald who represented Ireland at the British and Irish Cross Country in Aintree Liverpool at the weekend. Martin finished 6th in the M60 category over an 8km course. Martin was 1st Irish man home in M60 category also on Martin's Irish team were Mark Connolly, John Collins and Tom Cuddy.

Training

Training for all Juveniles every Tuesday night in BallyroanAbbey Gaa field at 7.30pm.

Emo Rath AC

Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athletes. Training for our older athletes includes: Strength Training in Emo Community Hall on Wednesdays 7.15-8.15pm; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo 7.30-8.30pm and Training in Emo on Sunday mornings 11am-12.00pm.

Mountmellick Athletic Club

Club Training

Training takes place every Monday and Wednesday in Smiths field running track from 7 to 8pm and we are always open to new members. Watch our Facebook page for details of upcoming events and pictures of our athletes competing.

Feel free to contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087- 3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information - www.facebook.com/ MountmellickAthleticClub/

Oughaval AC

Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquiries can be made to John Scully 085 1742251.

Portlaoise AC

Gingerbread Run

Sunday saw the action in Portarlington for the sold out gingerbread run. We had great numbers running on a fine, sunny but cold morning. The runners lined up for the 10k and half marathon, with a hilly start greeting the athletes to settle the nerves. In the 10k we had Olwyn Larkin, Niamh Kavanagh, Sarah Conroy, Ursula O' Malley, Margaret Mary Grant, Tracey Gavin, Martina Mardiner, Claire Cosgrove (who is doing fantastic training these days) and Louise Donoghue. In the half marathon we had Cathy Mulhare, Niamho Kavanagh, Edel McCormack and Mary Catherine Meade. Massive display again by the ladies, flying the flag in big numbers again for the club.

Waterford 10 mile

Great running in Waterford on Saturday by Richie Reid and Jennifer Carter. They competed in the 10 miler in aid of Downes syndrome. Richie posted a fantastic time of 59.59, this coming just weeks after his fine performance in the Dublin marathon. Jennifer had a time of 1.16, another impressive run by Jennifer who has made fine progress this year.

British and Irish Masters

Silver medals on the double for our two boys in Aintree at the British and Irish masters cross country. Conditions on the morning were ideal for racing, cool but dry with little wind, while ground conditions were a little soft but not bad considering all the rain over the previous few days. Tom Lupton had a super run to take 8th overall and first Irishman home on the O/35 team as they claimed silver, while Aengus Burke was 4th on the O/55 team as they done likewise.

Training

Training continues each Tuesday and Thursday at Portlaoise College track at 18.00. All standards welcome.

Training for juveniles and seniors as follows:

Monday: Seniors - St. Fintan’s: Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm

Tuesday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Tuesday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6.00pm.

Thursday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6pm

Thursday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

Training

Training each Monday evening in Kilcavan.

St. Abban’s AC

Pat Kelly receives Volunteer in Sport Awards

Throughout life there are some people who make an impact on an organisation and move on afterwards. Rarely have we ever seen someone to continue to make such an impact on the lives of athletes, coaches and parents as Pat Kelly. Pat’s contribution to the development of St Abbans AC is immeasurable. He’s everlasting presence at the club over the last 6 decades has seen the club progress from a little club in rural Laois to the bastion of athletics it is today. Mention St Abban’s AC throughout the country and everybody will know Pat Kelly. There isn’t a more deserving winner of this voluntary contribution to sport award today. Pat is pictured below at a gathering in Farmleigh house where he was recognised for his contribution to athletics. A huge congratulations and thanks from everybody at the club for your on-going support, wisdom, encouragement and development of our club and the people involved. Our lives would be far different were it not for the fantastic work of Pat and everybody at the club is very grateful for that.

Leinster Senior and Uneven Ages

A great day of action took place in Ferbane, Co. Offaly yesterday with the Juvenile Uneven Ages and Leinster Senior Cross Country taking place. Before the main action got underway Laura Ayers took gold in the U-9 non-competitive race. In the girls U-11 race Cara English finished in 16th, Katie Hartnett 61st, Rachel Dooley was 73rd and Elanna Kelly completes the team. This was a great learning experience for these very young athletes. In the U-11s race Kalem Buggy had a fantastic race to finish in 11th place and qualify for the All Irelands. He was backed up by Archie McDonald who battled bravely throughout.

The U-13 girls also saw some fine performances with Rachel Ayers finishing in 12th position. She was closely followed home by Jessica Murray in 14th. Great running from both athletes. Kate O’Neill led home the St Abban’s charges in the girls U-15 race in 38th place. She was followed by Audrey Byrne in 56th, Aoibhin McDonald in 69th. The boys U-15 have been growing in confidence as Cross Country races have progressed this year. Today was no different. Led home by Jack Fenlon in 4th, Mackenzie McIvor in 9th, Eoin Cawley 29th, Adam Buggy in 34th, Lee Murray in 44th and Sean O’Sullivan in 56th saw the lads take bronze team medals which qualifies them for the all Ireland’s.

Following on from this Will Fox stormed to 8th place in the boys U-17 which also saw him book his place at the All Ireland’s in Dunboyne in December. Will’s training partner Naoise Kettle ran an excellent race in the boys U-19 finishing in 12th place.

Caitlin McDonald was our sole representative in the senior women’s event. Caitlin ran a great race and continued to battle throughout which saw her finish in 17th. Well done to all of these athletes for their consistent hard work over the past few weeks and months. Thank you to all parents and coaches involved in helping athletes get to these very competitive stages. Attention now turns to the National Cross Country Championships in Abbotstown on the 24th November.

International Duty

Many congratulations to Dick Mullins who once again donned the Ireland singlet to compete in the British and Irish Masters event held in Aintree on Saturday 16th. Dick finished 13th in the race, which saw him finish as 3rd Irish man on the day and helped the Ireland team to 3rd overall.

Gingerbread Run 2019

Well done to all our club athletes who competed in the Gingerbread Half and 10k. Collette English had a super run finishing in 3rd place, followed by Sharon Buggy, Marie Murray, Cathy Lawlor, Pauline Doyle, Noleen Condron, Mary Whelan and Carmel Hughes all when to battle on the 10k while Michael McDonald had a great run, getting in under the 2hr with a 1min to spare in the Half Marathon.

Training

From Tuesday 1st October juvenile training for U-8 to U-12 will take place at the earlier time of 6:30pm and will finish at 7:20pm on both Tuesday and Friday nights. Training for groups of 12 years and over will continue at the normal time of 7:30pm.

St Abban’s Couch to 5k “The Fun Way to 5K”

We had big numbers turn out for the launch night of this year’s Couch to 5K. We had lots of old and new faces, all enthusiastic to get out and make a positive change to their lives. This year programme promises to be just as fun and successful as last year. Monday and Wednesday nights from 7:30pm at St Abban’s Sports Complex.

With the return to school comes the return of Cross Country training. All children aged 8 and over are welcome every Tuesday and Friday from 7:30. Adult training also takes place at 7:30 on Tuesday and Friday with Fit For Life training every Monday and Wednesday from 7:30. Newcomers are always welcome.

St. Michael’s AC

Juvenile Training

Juvenile Training on Monday and Thursday at 6pm in the Portarlington GAA Centre.

