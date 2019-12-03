Laois Sports Partnership receive funding boost from Sport Ireland

The Laois Sports Partnership have been handed a funding boost from Sport Ireland in figures released today.

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross TD, and Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin TD, today announced an investment package of €4.2 million in Dormant Accounts Funding for a wide range of sport and physical activity measures countrywide.

The investment will be administered by Sport Ireland and will aim to engage with communities across the country, focusing on people with disabilities, people who are educationally disadvantaged and from disadvantaged communities.

Laois Sports Partnership will benefit from €114,200 in total, with more than half allocated to a new Community Sports and Physical Activity Hub (CSPAH).

Laois' second CSPAH, one of six new locations across the country, is set for Rathdowney Errill with €66,200 allocated for the new activity hub.

The objective of the CSPAHs is to bring local people together and provide a home for local clubs and sports organisations. The Hubs provide information, support and advice on a wide range of sports and physical activities to make it easier for people in disadvantaged areas to get involved in and engage in a more active and healthier lifestyle.

The Stradbally, Vicarstown and Timahoe (SVT) Community Sports Hub has grown from strength to strength since its inception, and they too have received a further €20,000 in funding.

The Laois Sports Partnership is set to receive €10,000 for the Youth Leadership project. The initiative will provide training for young people, keeping them engaged, increasing their responsibility and developing their confidence and self-esteem and will provide an opportunity for lifelong volunteering.

€9,000 has been allocated to the Volunteer Training & Support Programme which aims to successfully identify and assist targeted individuals who are volunteering in disadvantaged communities or with people with disabilities to gain community sport and physical activity leadership skills.

The Sports Inclusion Disability Programme Capital Supports fund aims to reduce the barriers to sports participation for people with a disability through the provision of equipment and minor infrastructure, with €8,500 allocated for Laois.

Speaking at the announcement, Minister Ross said: “I am delighted to announce €4.2 million in funding for sport and physical activity measures through the Dormant Accounts Fund. This funding will enable our Local Sports Partnerships and National Governing Bodies to deliver a comprehensive programme of initiatives under the National Physical Activity Plan and in line with the National Sports Policy. We are committed to giving more people the opportunity to partake in sport, with all the mental and physical benefits it brings. My Department will continue to work closely with Sport Ireland, the Local Sports Partnerships, National Governing Bodies of Sport and other funded bodies to ensure that the programme of initiatives resulting from this funding is inclusive, accessible and regionally balanced.”

The new Rathdowney Errill Activity Hub will host a workshop on Monday, 16th December at 8pm in the Rathdowney Community Centre where the community are encouraged to attend and have their say on projects going forward.