Laois Athletics Weekly Round-Up

Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 09:30

Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11:00

*You should allow two weeks to register for Leinster and National events to avoid disappointment.

Ballyfin AC

Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.

Training schedule:

Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Wednesday 8-9pm Strength and Conditioning at Ballyfin Community Hall Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park Training session can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

Laois Senior Cross Country

Well done to all club athletes who competed in the Laois Senior Cross Country on the 1st of December.

This day marked the 50th anniversary of the Laois Senior Ladies Cross Country - well done to St. Abban’s who hosted the event in Cosby Hall, Stradbally. Our ladies team won gold over the 5k course. The team was led home by Breda McDonald who took 3rd position overall, followed by Kate McDonald (5th), Louise Mahony (6th), Siobhan Burke (7th), Aine McDonald (16th) and Elaine Mahony (18th) (2 Mahony sisters and 3 McDonald sisters!), all displaying strong performances on the day. A great achievement for our ladies to win team gold on the 50th anniversary. Our men’s team secured bronze over the 10km race. Cian McDonald (6th) was the first home for the team followed by Noel Burke (14th), Tom Dunne (19th), Jimmy Nerney (20th), Martin McDonald (21st), Paul Burke (26th), Eddie Dunne (31st) and John Kirwan (32nd). Great running lads! With father and son duo part of the medal-winning team!

Well done to all of our juveniles who competed at Cosby Hall on the same day for the county cross country relays. There were strong individual and team performances by all! The U-15 girls won gold with Lucy Brennan, Niamh Tunney, Ciara Bowe and Emma Fitzpatrick. The U-17 mixed team finished 3rd with Mairead Sinnot, Evan Hogg, Cathal Lynam and Caoimhe Moore. Well done to Saoirse Bonham who finished 3rd in the U-8 race. Liz O’Reilly took part in CRYS Jingle Bells run on Sunday last in Carlow. Liz ran a time of 26.50. Well done Liz!

Training

Training for all Juveniles every Tuesday night in BallyroanAbbey Gaa field at 7.30pm.

Emo Rath AC

Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athletes. Training for our older athletes includes: Strength Training in Emo Community Hall on Wednesdays 7.15-8.15pm; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo 7.30-8.30pm and Training in Emo on Sunday mornings 11am-12.00pm.

Mountmellick Athletic Club

Club Training

Training takes place every Monday and Wednesday in Smiths field running track from 7 to 8pm and we are always open to new members. Watch our Facebook page for details of upcoming events and pictures of our athletes competing.

Feel free to contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087- 3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information - www.facebook.com/MountmellickAthleticClub/

Oughaval AC

Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquires can be made to John Scully 085 1742251.

Portlaoise AC

Stradbally Cross Country

Stradbally was the setting for the final leg of the Laois cross country season, the Senior championships. On the day of the 50th anniversary of the ladies race it was wonderful to have Mary Mulhare taking the title in style. Mary took the race out from the start, having a comfortable win in the end, super stuff once again from Mary. She was joined on the ladies team by Aisling Bohan, Anna Duggan and Maria Cuddy. In the men’s race, Tom Lupton had a superb race, taking silver with a courageous run. This was a massive effort by Tom, who moved up to the masters grade this year. Tom led the team of David Mulhare, Tony Reilly Colm Fitzgerald, Cyril Cuddy, Paul Cuddy and Donal Heaney to the silver medals also. Well done to all.

Well done to all juveniles last week in the uneven age relays races held in Stradbally hosted by St Abban’s AC. Taking part we had Aoibhe O’Shea Lilly Reid, Grace Cuddy, Clíona Lauren and Olivia O Flanagan Abbey Kelly, Dan Downey, Harrison Marshall, Grace Meade, Leah Smullen, Tara Ring. Rebecca Marshall, Aoife Cuddy, Caoimhe Cuddy, Emma Jane Cuddy and Sarah Dunne.

Training

Training continues each Tuesday and Thursday at Portlaoise College track at 18.00. All standards welcome.

Training for juveniles and seniors as follows:

Monday: Seniors - St. Fintan’s: Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm

Tuesday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Tuesday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6.00pm.

Thursday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6pm

Thursday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

Training

Training each Monday evening in Kilcavan.

St. Abban’s AC

Laois Senior and Relays 01/12/19 Stradbally, Co. Laois

A massive crowd gathered in Stradbally on Sunday last for the Laois Senior, the blue ribbon event of the cross country season. Those who gathered were not disappointed as we were treated to a day of fantastic racing. The Laois senior is the only day on the calendar where all members of the club from the youngest juvenile to the seasoned senior can all share the one course. It is a day that is embedded into the tradition of St Abban’s.

Our juveniles displayed great skill and determination from start to finish, battling hard and to the line in each and every race. Perhaps gaining an extra yard, encouraged by the senior athletes warming up around the course or maybe a few wise words from Pat Kelly before the gun was paying dividends. Whatever the cause our juveniles performed brilliantly, setting the tone for the senior races to follow.

It was Maisy O’Sullivan who led the charge in the ladies race finishing 2nd, and in her wake was a cohort of St Abbans vests. Caitlin McDonald made a big step up to the senior table with a strong run to finish 4th, Mary Doyle swapped the scissors for the spikes today cutting through the field to finish 7th followed by newcomer Muireann O’Sullivan showing great talent to take 8th place and make up the 2nd place St Abban’s team. Ailish Brennan made a welcome return to lead home the 3rd place finishing St Abbans team followed by Michelle Ní Bhraonáin, Lucy Deegan and Margo Dowling. Sinéad Lanham Kelly, Carmel Byrne, Sharon Buggy, Collette Brennan, Ann Waugh and Karen Kavanagh also ran strong races. Overall it was a fantastic performance from the ladies, marking the 50th anniversary of the first ladies senior in style.

Once the ladies finished all attention turned to the men’s 10k. From the gun, it was clear no quarter would be given. Before the first lap was complete a pack developed at the front, the pace was blistering as Cian Kelly, Sean Geoghegan, Brian Kelly were joined by David Mulhare and Tom Lupton battled. As the laps passed, the lead changed hands several times. It was not until the final lap that Cian Kelly and Tom Lupton broke the pack and pulled away. There would be no relief for either athlete though as the pace accelerated, the noise of the crowd rose to a crescendo as Cian Kelly, in his first Laois Senior, drove to the finish to take the win. He was quickly followed home by Sean Geoghegan in 3rd and Brian Kelly in 4th. John Felon, Mick Kelly and Naoise Kettle Made up the winning St Abban’s team, retaining the cup for another year. T.J Burke, Conor Barry, Stephen Hunter, Liam Byrne, William Kelly and Niall Foley all played their part in the day’s proceedings showing as always the Laois Senior is always a club effort.

Well done to all the athletes who ran on Sunday. A very proud day for all at St Abbans.

Final Club Draw Sunday 1st December

Many thanks to everybody who bought tickets for our annual draw and to our many committee members who took time to sell tickets over the last number of weeks. Well done to all our winners over the last three draws.

Club AGM

The Club AGM has been deferred until January.

Training

From Tuesday 1st October juvenile training for U8 to U12 will take place at the earlier time of 6:30pm and will finish at 7:20pm on both Tuesday and Friday nights. Training for groups of 12 years and over will continue at the normal time of 7:30pm.

St Abban’s Couch to 5k “The Fun Way to 5K”

We had big numbers turn out for the launch night of this year’s Couch to 5K. We had lots of old and new faces, all enthusiastic to get out and make a positive change to their lives. This year programme promises to be just as fun and successful as last year. Monday and Wednesday nights from 7:30pm at St Abban’s Sports Complex.

With the return to school comes the return of Cross Country training. All children aged 8 and over are welcome every Tuesday and Friday from 7:30. Adult training also takes place at 7:30 on Tuesday and Friday with Fit For Life training every Monday and Wednesday from 7:30. Newcomers are always welcome.

St. Michael’s AC

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at Portarlington rugby club for the time being. Thursday informal training session takes place in Corrig. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile Training on Monday and Thursday at 6pm in the Portarlington GAA Centre.

