Schedule announced for Hula Hoops National Cup semi-finals

The schedule for the 2019/20 Hula Hoops National Cup semi-finals has been announced.

It's set to be a big weekend for the Portlaoise Panthers crew as they have three teams qualified for the weekend, and may have another as their Men's U20 team is just one win away from qualifying.

All games will take place at Neptune Stadium, Cork and the Parochial Hall, Cork over the weekend of Friday to Sunday, January 10-12th, 2020.

This year sees the welcome addition of two IWA Wheelchair National Cup semi-finals, which will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

2019/20 Hula Hoops National Cup Semi-Final Schedule:

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

Friday 10th January 2020

Hula Hoops U20 Women's National Cup

Neptune Stadium: Portlaoise Panthers v Waterford Wildcats, Neptune Stadium, 20:00

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

Saturday 11th January 2020 - Schedule for Neptune Stadium

Hula Hoops U18 Men's National Cup

Neptune v UCD Marian, Neptune Stadium, 10:00

Dundalk Ravens v Belfast Star, Neptune Stadium,12:00

Hula Hoops Women's Paudie O'Connor National Cup

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Pyrobel Killester, Neptune Stadium, 14:00

Hula Hoops Men's Pat Duffy National Cup

DBS Éanna v Garvey's Tralee Warriors, Neptune Stadium, 16:00

Hula Hoops Women's Paudie O'Connor National Cup

DCU Mercy v Singleton Supervalu Brunell, Neptune Stadium, 18:00

Hula Hoops Men's Pat Duffy National Cup

Griffith College Templeogue v Coughlan C&S Neptune, Neptune Stadium, 20:00

Saturday 11th January 2020 - Schedule for Parochial Hall

Hula Hoops IWA Wheelchair National Cup

Limerick Scorpions v Killester WBC, Parochial Hall, 10:00

Hula Hoops Men's Presidents' Cup

LYIT Donegal v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, Parochial Hall, 12:00

Hula Hoops Women's Division One National Cup

Team Tom McCarthy's St Mary's v Portlaoise Panthers, Parochial Hall, 14:00

Hula Hoops U20 Women's National Cup

Templeogue BC v UU Tigers, Parochial Hall, 16:00

Hula Hoops Men's Presidents' Cup

IT Carlow Basketball v Fr Mathews, Parochial Hall,18:00

SUNDAY SCHEDULE

Sunday 12th January 2020 - Schedule for Neptune Stadium

Hula Hoops IWA Wheelchair National Cup

Rebel Wheelers v Clonaslee WBC, Neptune Stadium, 11:00

Hula Hoops U20 Men's National Cup

Moycullen BC v Templeogue BC, Neptune Stadium, 13:00

UCD Marian v Portlaoise Panthers/Waterford Vikings, Neptune Stadium, 15:00

Sunday 12th January 2020 - Schedule for Parochial Hall

Hula Hoops U18 Women's National Cup

Waterford Wildcats v DCU Mercy, Parochial Hall, 11:00

Portlaoise Panthers v Singleton Supervalu Brunell, Parochial Hall, 13:00

Hula Hoops Women's Division One National Cup

Ulster University v Trinity Meteors, Parochial Hall, 15:00