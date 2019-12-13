Laois Athletics Weekly Round-Up

Laois Athletics

Parkrun

Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 09:30

Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11:00

*You should allow two weeks to register for Leinster and National events to avoid disappointment.



Ballyfin AC

Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.

Training schedule:

Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Wednesday 8-9pm Strength and Conditioning at Ballyfin Community Hall Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park.



Training sessions can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

Round-up

Well done to Ballyroan Abbeyleix & District AC athletes who competed on the 7th of December in the various runs around the country.

12ks of Christmas, Kildare: Jimmy Nerney 47.48; Laura Mahony 57.19, Elaine Mahony 58.22.

Jingle Bells 5k, Phoenix Park: Tom Dunne 16.46; Martin McDonald 17.59 (1st M60); Breda McDonald 19.02; Eddie Dunne 19.02; Kate McDonald 19.27.

Waterford Half Marathon: Louise Mahony 1:33:00

Training

Training for all Juveniles every Tuesday night in BallyroanAbbey Gaa field at 7.30pm



Emo Rath AC

Co. Cross Country Relays

The Club had a good contingent of athletes on show at the Co. Juvenile relays in Stradbally recently. In girls U-8 we had medal winners in Laura Meredith, Sadhbh Ni Comhraidhe and Fiadh Ni Comhraidhe. Well done girls. Our Boys U-9 team finished third. It comprised of Jacob Heavy, Paddy Lynch, Darragh Hyland and Aoileann Ni Comhraidhe. Well done to all. Our Boys U-11 team are all eligible again next year. They comprised Nathan Heavy, Ben and Jack Slevin and Rory Hyland, all gave it 10% effort on the day.

Club Gear

A cake sale was held in the Community Hall in Emo recently to raise funds for new club gear. A big thanks to all that provided prizes for the draw and items for the cake sale. A big thank you also to Mr. Slevin for selling raffle tickets and to those that helped out and supported the event on the day. The prize winners were: Gail Merriman; Sean T Crowley; Jack Slevin; James Cosgrove; Niamh Kitchen; Chloe Keenan; Niall Eoghan; Cian Keegan; Emily O’Neill Delaney; Karen Allen; Jack Gleeson; Eoin Keegan; Fiadh Ni Comhraidhe; Claire Hyland; Kayla Lawlor and Anna Keegan.

Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athletes.

Training for our older athletes includes:

Strength Training in Emo Community Hall on Wednesdays 7.15-8.15pm; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo 7.30-8.30pm, and Training in Emo on Sunday mornings 11am-12.00pm.



Mountmellick Athletic Club

Club Training

Training takes place every Monday and Wednesday in Smiths field running track from 7 to 8pm and we are always open to new members.

Contact Us

Watch our Facebook page for details of upcoming events and pictures of our athletes competing.

Feel free to contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087- 3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information - www.facebook.com/Mountmellick

AthleticClub/

Oughaval AC

Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquires can be made to John Scully 085 1742251.

Portlaoise AC

Eileen Hayes

The club held an appreciation night recently for one of our founder members Eileen Hayes. Eileen has made a major contribution to the club over nearly 40 years, being the mainstay of the club during that period and she continues to do so.

Eileen especially played a massive part in the lives of young people, not only their sporting careers but life skills in general. The turnout from all the clubs in the county and further afield on the night was a testimony to how highly she is rated and respected. Many thanks to all who showed up on the night to show their appreciation and share their stories





Waterford Half Marathon

Marvellous to see mother and daughter Martina and Roisin Cosgrave run the Waterford half marathon last weekend. Both had fine runs in breezy conditions on a hilly course.





Jingle Bells 5k

The Cuddy families were to the fore at the Jingle bells 5k in the scenic Phoneix Park on recently. Cyril ran 16:28, a good run finishing 5th in his age category. Maria Cuddy ran 22:45 just behind Caoimhe Cuddy who ran 22:15, 5th female juvenile, while her sister Emma Jane also had a fine run. Great stuff by all, well done.

Training

Training continues each Tuesday and Thursday at Portlaoise College track at 18.00. All standards welcome.

Training for juveniles and seniors as follows:

Monday: Seniors - St. Fintan’s: Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm

Tuesday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Tuesday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6.00pm.

Thursday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6pm

Thursday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

Training

Training each Monday evening in Kilcavan.

St. Abban’s AC

Club AGM

The Club AGM has been deferred until January.

Training

From Tuesday 1st October juvenile training for U8 to U12 will take place at the earlier time of 6:30pm and will finish at 7:20pm on both Tuesday and Friday nights. Training for groups of 12 years and over will continue at the normal time of 7:30pm.

St Abban’s Couch to 5k “The Fun Way to 5K”

We had big numbers turn out for the launch night of this year’s Couch to 5K. We had lots of old and new faces, all enthusiastic to get out and make a positive change to their lives. This year programme promises to be just as fun and successful as last year. Monday and Wednesday nights from 7:30pm at St Abban’s Sports Complex.

With the return to school comes the return of Cross Country training. All children aged 8 and over are welcome every Tuesday and Friday from 7:30. Adult training also takes place at 7:30 on Tuesday and Friday with Fit For Life training every Monday and Wednesday from 7:30. Newcomers are always welcome.

St. Michael’s AC

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at Portarlington rugby club for the time being. Thursday informal training session takes place in Corrig. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile Training on Monday and Thursday at 6pm in the Portarlington GAA Centre.

Find us on Facebook

Find us on Facebook (Michaels AC) and send a friend request to keep up to date with all that’s happening. Any questions and comments are welcome by Messaging us on Facebook.