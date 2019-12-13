Laois swimmer shortlisted for RTÉ Young Sportsperson of the Year

Laois swimmer and Portarlington native Nicole Turner has been included in the shortlist of nominees for the RTÉ Young Sportsperson of the Year award for 2019.

The Laois Paralympic swimmer was previously shortlisted for the RTÉ Young Sportsperson of the Year award in 2018, but lost out to European Pommel-Horse champion Rhys McClenaghan, and was also included in this year's 26-person longlist for RTÉ's overall Sportsperson of the Year award.

The 17-year-old remained ranked 2nd in the World until this year’s 2019 London World Para Swimming Championships which saw her produce another massive personal best which earned her bronze on this occasion.

Turner currently trains on the Irish National Sports Campus with the local NAC Swimming Club under Ireland’s most decorated Paralympic Swimmer, coach Dave Malone. Nicole heads towards 2020 as the 3rd fastest ranked S6 50m Butterfly swimmer chasing down her two biggest rivals.

Turner is one of 11 nominees for the award alongside last year's winner McClenaghan, Irish soccer star Aaron Connolly, Kilkenny hurler Adrian Mullen, boxer Niamh Fay and swimmer Mona McSharry amongst others.

The Sportsperson of the Year award as well as the Young Sportsperson of the Year, Team of the Year and Manager of the Year awards will be presented and there will be a new inductee to the RTÉ Sport Hall of Fame.

Darragh Maloney and Joanne Cantwell will present the RTÉ Sport Awards 2019 live on RTÉ One on Saturday 14 December at 9.20pm.