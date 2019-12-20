Laois Athletics Weekly Round-Up

Laois Athletics

2019 has been a fantastic year of athletics for Laois with brilliant achievements and personal bests in all disciplines from all clubs across the county. Laois Athletics would like to wish all of the athletes, parents, volunteers and everyone in the local athletics community a happy, safe Christmas and best wishes to all in 2020.

Parkrun

Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 09:30

Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11:00

*You should allow two weeks to register for Leinster and National events to avoid disappointment.

Ballyfin AC

Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.

Training schedule:

Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Wednesday 8-9pm Strength and Conditioning at Ballyfin Community Hall Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park

Training session can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

All Ireland Juvenile & Novice Cross Country

Well done to the Ballyroan Abbeyleix & District A.C athletes who competed in the All Ireland Juvenile and Novice Cross Country in Dunboyne on the 15th December. Seven athletes from the club competed on the true cross country course, there was no shortage of muck! Thank you to all officials who made the day a success. Faye McEvoy competed in the U-15 girl’s 3500m event and finished 49th. Jack McMahon competed in the U-17 boy’s event, losing one spike along the sticky course, to finish 83rd. In the Novice ladies 4,000m event we had three athletes competing on the day: Kate McDonald (25th), Breda McDonald (30th) and Louise Mahoney (61st). Noel Burke (82nd) and Tom Dunne (132nd) tackled the Novice Men’s 6000m event. Well done to all.

Training

Training for all Juveniles every Tuesday night in BallyroanAbbey Gaa field at 7.30pm.

Emo Rath AC

Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athlete’s. Training for our older athletes includes: Strength Training in Emo Community Hall on Wednesdays 7.15-8.15pm; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo 7.30-8.30pm, and Training in Emo on Sunday mornings 11am-12.00pm.

Mountmellick Athletic Club

Club Training

Training takes place every Monday and Wednesday in Smiths field running track from 7 to 8pm and we are always open to new members. Watch our Facebook page for details of upcoming events and pictures of our athletes competing.

Feel free to contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087- 3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information - www.facebook.com/MountmellickAthleticClub/

Oughaval AC

Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquires can be made to John Scully 085 1742251.

Portlaoise AC

Training

Training continues each Tuesday and Thursday at Portlaoise College track at 18.00. All standards welcome.

Training for juveniles and seniors as follows:

Monday: Seniors - St. Fintan’s: Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm

Tuesday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Tuesday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6.00pm.

Thursday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6pm

Thursday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

Training

Training each Monday evening in Kilcavan.

St. Abban’s AC

All Ireland Uneven and Novice Cross Country

The final Cross Country event of the year took place on Sunday 15th December in Cow Park Dunboyne. The course as always in Dunboyne offered very testing conditions for all athletes. Kalem Buggy was first up for St Abbans in the boy’s U-11 race. Running a strong race throughout Kalem finished in 32nd position. Next up were the boy’s U-15 with Jack Fenlon, Mackenzie McIvor, Adam Buggy, Eoin Cawley, Lee Murray and Sean O Sullivan all toeing the line. Each of the lads battled hard throughout the race for each and every position for club and county. First home from St Abbans was Jack Fenlon in an impressive 9th position. Mackenzie, Adam and Eoin packed very well finished in 78th, 79th and 80th. Just behind these was Lee Murray in 91st place and the team was finished off by Sean O’Sullivan in 113th position. St Abbans finished up in 8th place overall in the team competition. In the Novice women’s race the club had Mary Doyle in 86th place followed by Lucy Deegan 108th and Michelle Brennan in 118th. Well done to all of these athletes who gathered great experience from the event, leaving them hungry for plenty more hard work over Christmas and into the New Year.

Newmarket 5k

Brian and Cian Kelly travelled to Newmarket in Cork for their annual 5k Road Race. Both have been in impressive form recently and this was continued at the weekend. Brian led the way home this time finishing in 9th place in a new PB of 15:23. Cian was very close behind finishing in 15:37 for 12th place, which also saw him take first position in the junior category.

St Stephen’s Day Road Race

Our annual St Stephen’s Day Road Race will take place around the Triangle on 26th December. The ladies and juvenile athletes will get the day underway at 11:00am with one lap followed by the three-lap race for the men beginning at 11:30. Registration is at Behan’s pub from 10am. As always all are welcome to attend to compare their times from previous years and begin to work off the Christmas Dinner!

Annual Table Quiz

The Club’s annual table quiz will take place in Behan’s Lounge Tolerton on Thursday 16th January starting at 8:30 pm sharp. Tables are €40 with plenty of raffle prizes and refreshments on the night.

Club AGM

The Club AGM will take place on Monday 20th January at 8pm. All are welcome to attend.

Happy Christmas and Best wishes in the New Year

As the year draws to a close everybody at St Abbans would like to wish our members and friends a happy and peaceful Christmas and best wishes for 2020.

Training

From Tuesday 1st October juvenile training for U8 to U12 will take place at the earlier time of 6:30pm and will finish at 7:20pm on both Tuesday and Friday nights. Training for groups of 12 years and over will continue at the normal time of 7:30pm.

St Abban’s Couch to 5k “The Fun Way to 5K”. We had big numbers turn out for the launch night of this year’s Couch to 5K. We had lots of old and new faces, all enthusiastic to get out and make a positive change to their lives. This year programme promises to be just as fun and successful as last year. Monday and Wednesday nights from 7:30pm at St Abban’s Sports Complex.

With the return to school comes the return of Cross Country training. All children aged 8 and over are welcome every Tuesday and Friday from 7:30. Adult training also takes place at 7:30 on Tuesday and Friday with Fit For Life training every Monday and Wednesday from 7:30. Newcomers are always welcome.

St. Michael’s AC

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at Portarlington rugby club for the time being. Thursday informal training session takes place in Corrig. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

East of Ireland Marathon

Howth 13th of December. Well done to Wesley Reilly who completed a tough marathon in Howth recently in 4:37. Well done Wesley from all in Michaels AC.

All Ireland Cross Country

A massive well done to Will Craig on a silver individual medal and team gold for Leinster. Will has had an outstanding Cross Country Season, picking up two individual Leinster medals, 1 Individual All Ireland Medal and a gold All Ireland Medal with Leinster. Brilliant running from Will as always, we are delighted for you. Well done Will from all in Michaels AC

Goal Mile Christmas Day

The goal mile will once again take place on Christmas morning at 11 am finishing at 11:30. You can run, walk, jog or crawl in great company for a great cause. No pre-registration required just pay at the gate on entry.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile Training on Monday and Thursday at 6pm in the Portarlington GAA Centre.

